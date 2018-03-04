Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid - Messi scores stunning free-kick

The Barcelona fans and players know how important a victory this is.
They extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points with 11 games remaining.
Thanks for joining me.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Luis Suarez into the corner with the ball.
Seconds ticking away.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
60 seconds left.
This will be a huge win for Barca in the context of the season.
CLOSE!
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Luis Suarez going to the second in injury time but his sublime chip sails agonisingly wide.
That would have been some finish.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
THREE minutes added on.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Into the final two minutes, have Atletico Madrid got anything left in the tank?
DISALLOWED GOAL
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid get the leveller.
NO!
It has been ruled out.
Diego Costa is adjudged to be offside after playing the ball to Kevin Gameiro, who finished well from close range.
Five to go.
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Shut up shop time for Barcelona.
Holding midfielder Paulinho on for attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who had a decent game.
Six minutes remaining.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Diego Costa gets the ball at his feet in the box and goes over.
He looks over to the referee who is not interested.
Quite rightly so.
Embarrassing stuff from the Atletico Madrid striker.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
End-to-end stuff now at the Nou Camp.
We are in for a grand stand finale in the final 10 minutes.
Philippe Coutinho shows lovely footwork to dance into the box, but he is shepherded off the ball by Saul Niguez when about to pull the trigger.
GREAT SAVE!
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak keeps his side in the match with a superb reaction save from Sergio Busquets' volley at far post.
A super stop,
CLOSE!
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Now, Lionel Messi breaks clear from Andre Gomes' clever pass.
He is on the edge of the box and lets fly with a strike which deflected away over the crossbar.
How costly will that miss prove to be?
DISALLOWED GOAL
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
A second for Barcelona!
Chalked off.
Luis Suarez is adjudged to be offside by the linesman in pink.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is hunched over on the touchline, he looks on pensively.
Can his team hang on?
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
A final change for Atletico Madrid, not an attacking on this time, it is at left-back.
Lucas Hernandez on for former Chelsea man Filipe Luis.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Was this the chance Atletico Madrid were crying out for?
Frontmen Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann link for the first time, with the Spaniard playing a first-time pass to the Frenchman on the edge of the box, but Griezmann cannot set himself and screws a shot wide of goal.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Finely-poised game now, this.
Atletico Madrid showing much for attacking intent but can they find a breakthrough?
YELLOW CARD
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid pouring forward via Diego Costa, dragging his team up the pitch.
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic is then booked for hauling down Angel Correa.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's frontline now consists of Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, Kevin Gameiro and Angel Correa.
Plenty of fire power, can they make use of it?
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone going for it.
Midfielder Gabi off, striker Kevin Gameiro on.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona ride that Atletico Madrid storm, well it was more a heavy breeze, and make their way to the other end of the pitch.
They earn a couple of corners but centre-backs Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti head over the bar on each occasion.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona have just tweeted saying Andres Iniesta "has a hamstring injury in his right leg. More tests are needed to find out the extent of the problem".
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Much, much better from Atletico Madrid.
Diego Costa takes the ball in his stride and thumps a shot which is blocked by Samuel Umtiti.
The two then tangle on the rebound, and Costa goes down like he has been taken out by a sniper inside the Nou Camp.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Sub Angel Correa has improved Atletico Madrid's attacking options immediately.
His direct running forces Samuel Umtiti to scramble back and intercept a cross.
Saul Niguez then loops a header into the hands of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.
I think that is the first save the German has had to make, it has taken an hour.
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Andres Iniesta had to hobble off injured for Barcelona earlier, now Gerard Pique needs treatment from the physio.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid make an attacking change, bringing off full-back Sime Vrsaljko and bringing on forward Angel Correa.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
This time Lionel Messi's free-kick from the edge of the box is straight into the wall.
Was better suited for a strike from Luis Suarez there.
YELLOW CARD
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are having to take chances going forward and are leaving gaps at the back.
Jose Gimenez is booked for a trip on Ivan Rakitic on the edge of the box.
BIG problems for Atletico here...
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have not had much to feed off in the Barcelona box but are not taking their opportunities when they do.
A free-kick falls to Saul Niguez on the edge of the area, but he shanks his effort horribly wide.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lionel Messi doing his work not only offensively but defensively too.
The goalscorer wins the ball back off Gabi before racing to the edge of the box and laying on Luis Suarez, but the Uruguayan cannot return the favour and the chance is lost.
KICK-OFF
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Back under way.
Any way back for Atletico Madrid?
They will need a marked improvement from their first-half performance if they do want to salvage something from this game.
HALF-TIME
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona have dominated this match and lead through Lionel Messi's fabulous free-kick.
Boss Diego Simeone needs to give the team-talk of his life to his Atletico Madrid players.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Into the final minute.
A second Barcelona goal will seal not only the victory, but the La Liga title too.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
The Atletico Madrid players continue to give the ball away in dangerous positions, this time Diego Godin, who then has to sprint back to retrieve the situation.
The following corner is met by the head of Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique, but he cannot divert his effort on target.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona linked Antoine Griezmann has netted seven goals in his last two games, but he has had no service from his Atletico Madrid team-mates today.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
So poor from Andre Gomes.
He is played the ball on the right by Lionel Messi but the Portuguese then plonks the cutback straight into the arms of Jan Oblak.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Philippe Coutinho starting to grab this game by the scruff of the neck and is taking charge.
The Barcelona forward fizzes a left-footed drive high towards the front post, but Jan Oblak gets across to punch the ball away.
Atletico Madrid finding it very difficult to deal with Barca at the moment.
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
This is sad to see.
Andres Iniesta cannot shake off that early knock and has to come off. He is replaced by Andre Gomes.
Even the Atletico Madrid fans applauding Iniesta off the field.
Class.
CLOSE!
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Philippe Coutinho looks like he is loving life at Barcelona, not like his old side Liverpool are missing him.
The Brazilian shows by his side paid £142m for his services with a mazy run, before offloading the ball to Lionel Messi.
The Argentine takes a touch and curls a shot straight at Jan Oblak. Could not get enough bend on it.
Pavaman T: Better to concede a penalty against Messi than a free kick.
