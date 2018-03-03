Latest: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe, Napoli 1-2 Roma
Summary
- Bale strokes in for Real Madrid, Ronaldo doubles lead
- Insigne nets opener for Napoli
- Under equalises and Dzeko heads Roma ahead
- Last minute Dybala goal gives Juventus win over Lazio
Live Reporting
By Shamoon Hafez and Andrew Mullen
All times stated are UK
HALF-TIME
Napoli 1-2 Roma
It's advantage Roma at half-time.
What a second 45 minutes we have ahead of us.
HALF-TIME
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
Victory wrapped up for Real Madrid, you would think...
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
Cristiano Ronaldo almost adds a quickfire second for himself, but his drive from 30 yards is always rising.
Napoli 1-2 Roma
Lorenzo Insigne with another effort on target for Napoli and another save from Alisson to preserve Roma's lead.
It's been Insigne v Alisson for most of this match.
Moments later, Insigne with his seventh shot of the half and again Alisson is behind it.
GOAL - Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
Cristiano Ronaldo
300th goal in La Liga.
Real Madrid do double their advantage and it is that man Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese feigns to shoot with his right, shifts the ball to his left before stroking a finish into the bottom corner.
All together now
Napoli 1-2 Roma
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe
Two minutes to half time, can Real double their advantage?
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe
Real Madrid work the ball quickly with a slick move.
Gareth Bale can add a second to his tally but takes an airshot at Karim Benzema's cutback - or was it a dummy?
Anyway, Dani Carvajal pounces on the loose ball with a low strike from 25 yards out which whistles inches wide of Getafe goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's right-hand post.
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe
I am told the attendance at the Bernabeu is 55,106, the lowest in a league game for four years.
Those who have stayed away have missed Gareth Bale's opener.
Napoli 1-2 Roma
A story brewing in Italy.
Remember, Napoli have lost just once in the league so far this season.
Christian Evans: Gareth Bale just added a few million to his price tag in the summer.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe
Real Madrid have had 80% possession in the opening half an hour and could have doubled their advantage.
Flying left-back Theo Hernandez whips in a delightful ball into the six yard box, Getafe defender Djene attempts to clear but miscues a clearance which drops nicely into the hands of his own goalkeeper.
GOAL - Napoli 1-2 Roma
Edin Dzeko
Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina does not move and just watches the ball sail into the corner as Edin Dzeko sends a towering header from just outside the six-yard area back across goal from Alessandro Florenzi's cross.
CLOSE!
Napoli 1-1 Roma
Alisson again called into action to again deny Lorenzo Insigne. This time from long range.
Stats suggest Alisson has not been beaten from a shot outside the area this season, and he was not about to start tonight.
GOAL - Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe
Gareth Bale
Getafe sleeping and are punished.
The visitors fail to clear a ball into the box which comes off Isco and drops towards the penalty spot.
Gareth Bale has the freedom of the Bernabeu to drill a low finish past the reach of on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and into bottom corner.
That will cheer Zizou up.
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
Welshman Gareth Bale finds the ball at his feet for the first time.
He wriggles left and right but cannot get a shot away.
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez needs treatment and a change of shirt after suffering a blow to the nose.
He looks like Rudolph the reindeer now, his little nose shining like a traffic light.
CLOSE!
Napoli 1-1 Roma
Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is at full stretch to deny Lorenzo Insigne a second of the night for Napoli.
Alisson showing why he is set to be Brazil's number one this summer in Russia.
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
Ah, we have our first save of the game.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is the man called into action as lone frontman Angel Rodriguez works an opening with his own industrious run, but his low left-footed strike from inside the area causes no problems for the Real numero uno.
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
Plenty of rumours about Gareth Bale's future - or lack of - at Real Madrid.
The Welshman is struggling to impose himself in this game so far.
A rather subdued start in this La Liga derby.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
Cristiano Ronaldo rattles in a low finish for Real Madrid...
...but the Portuguese was a yard or two offside from Casemiro's pass.
Don't need VAR* for that one.
(Not in use today).
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
Goals a plenty in Italy, don't say that too often.
Little goalmouth action to speak of in Spain.
GOAL - Napoli 1-1 Roma
Cengiz Under
Wow. What a start. The lead lasted just 88 seconds.
Napoli give the ball away in midfield and Roma work the ball forward quickly to Cengiz Under.
The Turkish midfielder surges into the area and his attempted chip takes a key deflection off Mario Rui to loop over the head of Pepe Reina.
GOAL - Napoli 1-0 Roma
Lorenzo Insigne
An early opener for Napoli.
Mario Rui with the pull back and Lorenzo Insigne's deflected shot beats Roma goalkeeper Alisson.
That's his third goal in as many games in all competitions and 13th overall.
Napoli 0-0 Roma
Looks like the cold weather has kept the Napoli fans away too.
Huge banks of empty seats inside the stadium.
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
Real Madrid are missing that key partnership with no Luka Modric of Toni Kroos for Real Madrid in the middle of the park.
Can Marcos Llorente and Isco step up and take control?
CLOSE!
Napoli 0-0 Roma
Roma almost take the lead after just 70 seconds. Cross from Radja Nainggolan to the back post but Diego Perotti is unable to direct his header on target.
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
That will not only warm them up, but wake them up too.
A clash of heads between Getafe striker Angel and Real Madrid defender Nacho when the two players are challenging for a high ball.
No blood, so they rub each other's heads and are OK to continue.
KICK-OFF
Napoli 0-0 Roma
Running a few minutes late at San Paolo in Naples but we are finally under way.
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
Only 22km separate Real Madrid and Getafe, so it is a derby game, but there are thousands of empty seats inside the Santiago Bernabeu.
Should have taken this weekend off from work and made a weekend trip to Madrid.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 0-0 Getafe
We are under way at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
LINE-UPS
Napoli v Roma (19:45 GMT)
Napoli XI: Reina, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Albiol, Rui, Allan, Jorghino, Zielinski, Callejon, Insigne, Mertens.
Roma XI: Allison, Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov, Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman, Under, Perotti, Dzeko.
LINE-UPS
Real Madrid v Getafe (19:45 GMT)
Real Madrid XI: Navas, Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Hernandez, Casemiro, Llorente, Isco, Bale, Ronaldo, Benzema.
Getafe XI: Martinez, Suarez, Djene, Gonzalez, Antunes, Mora, Arambarri, Portillo, Remy, Fajr, Rodriguez.
The two sets of teams are out onto the pitch in Spain and Italy.
Here is how they line-up...
Napoli v Roma (19:45 GMT)
There's a heavyweight clash in Serie A too this evening, as leaders Napoli host Roma.
Maurizio Sarri's side can re-open up a three point leader over Juventus, who beat Lazio 1-0 earlier courtesy of Paulo Dybala's injury-time winner.
Real Madrid v Getafe (19:45 GMT)
Real Madrid are out of the race, it is between the two top for the title this season.
Oh, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet on Sunday. Mmmm.
A crucial few days
Real Madrid v Getafe (19:45 GMT)
Way off the pace in La Liga, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane recently described his side's position as a "fiasco".
Lose today, get knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St-Germain on Tuesday and it will surely mean curtains for Zizou?