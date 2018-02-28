Listen: Saturday's non-league football

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available...

All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

National League

Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United - BBC Surrey

Barrow v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Cumbria and BBC Radio Solent

Boreham Wood v Macclesfield (12:30 GMT) - BBC Three Counties Radio

Dover v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio London

Ebbsfleet v Wrexham - BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Wales

Maidenhead United v Woking - BBC Radio Berkshire and BBC Surrey

Solihull Moors v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent

Torquay United v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Devon

National League North

Alfreton Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

Boston v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

Kidderminster Harriers v York City - BBC Hereford & Worcester and BBC Radio York

Southern Premier League

Hitchin Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

