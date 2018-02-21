Sheffield Wednesday fan

Watch FA Cup replay: Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

Summary

  1. Swansea host Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round replay - BBC One (20:00 GMT) and BBC Radio 5 live (19:45 GMT)
  2. Watch in-play clips plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app