FA Cup weekend build-up and gossip

Ostersunds are managed by a Potter. Not Harry, not Phoenix Club guru Brian, but a former defender with Birmingham, West Brom and Southampton trying to make a name for himself in management, 42-year-old Graham Potter. He has won three promotions in the last six years and also boasts a degree in social sciences and a master’s in leadership and emotional intelligence.

Asked about last night's match he said: "Arsenal were the better team and deserved to win. It was a difficult start, we weren't ourselves, we were too deep, too short. We could have gone under in a big way against their quality but we didn't.

"We showed what we were about in the second half, it is a shame we didn't score the penalty but I'm most proud of how the players responded."