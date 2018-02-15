Mane nets hat-trick in Liverpool win as Ronaldo joins 100 club

Summary

  1. Liverpool thrash Porto 5-0 in Champions League
  2. Real Madrid score two late goals for 3-1 win over PSG
  3. Arsenal and Celtic in Europa League action on Thursday
Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror

Mane against boys - 8/10. Superb, encapsulates the result well.

The Daily Mail

The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail

Mane, Mane, Mane - 7/10. Very good, touching on the number of goals he scored and the Liverpool fans' chant.

Independent

Independent
Independent

Klopp hails perfect display - 2/10. Dull.

Real teach PSG a lesson - 2/10. Same reason.

The Guardian

The Guardian
The Guardian

Rocket Reds - 3/10.

The Real deal - 5/10. Martin Tyler used it on Fifa years ago.

First, a look at the headlines.

I'll rate them out of 10, depending on how good they are.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino
Getty Images

A five star performance from Liverpool in the Champion League sees them on the brink of a quarter-final spot.

Can anyone stop the Reds?

