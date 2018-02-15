Mane nets hat-trick in Liverpool win as Ronaldo joins 100 club
- Liverpool thrash Porto 5-0 in Champions League
- Real Madrid score two late goals for 3-1 win over PSG
- Arsenal and Celtic in Europa League action on Thursday
Daily Mirror
Mane against boys - 8/10. Superb, encapsulates the result well.
The Daily Mail
Mane, Mane, Mane - 7/10. Very good, touching on the number of goals he scored and the Liverpool fans' chant.
Independent
Klopp hails perfect display - 2/10. Dull.
Real teach PSG a lesson - 2/10. Same reason.
The Guardian
Rocket Reds - 3/10.
The Real deal - 5/10. Martin Tyler used it on Fifa years ago.
First, a look at the headlines.
I'll rate them out of 10, depending on how good they are.
A five star performance from Liverpool in the Champion League sees them on the brink of a quarter-final spot.
Can anyone stop the Reds?