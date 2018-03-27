Germany 0-1 Brazil - Gabriel Jesus gives visitors win
Summary
- The nations' first meeting since Germany beat Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals
- Germany are ranked first in the world rankings, Brazil second
- Rudiger, Sane and Gundogan start for Germany; Fernandinho, Willian, Jesus start for Brazil
'A good night for Brazil'
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Fernando Duarte
BBC World Service at Olympiastadion, Berlin
Overall, it was a good night for Brazil. Without their talisman Neymar, the Selecao played well in a match surrounded by a lot of hype back home thanks to the memories of 2014.
It was more important psychologically than technically, but a few things stood out. Willian has cemented a place in the starter XI and it also seems that Roberto Firmino's great season at Liverpool still isn't enough to make him pip Gabriel Jesus to the striker position.
Manager Tite will also struggle with the fact that Coutinho slotted in well on the left side of the pitch - Neymar's favourite spot.
Germany 0-1 Brazil - read the match report
Germany lost for the first time in 23 matches as Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal to give Brazil the win in Berlin.
This was the first full meeting between the two nations since Germany humiliated Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup semi-final in Belo Horizonte. Jesus put Brazil ahead with a powerful diving header late in the first half.
He missed another chance with a header and Germany's Julian Draxler had a late shot tipped over as Brazil held on. It meant Joachim low's side, the reigning world champions and the team top of the world rankings, lost for the first time since a 2-0 defeat by France in the semi-finals of Euro 2016.
Since then, they had won 16 times and drew six before this match at the Olympiastadion.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
The tiniest of doses of revenge for Brazil, but it means they can start to really move on from that horror show in 2014.
FULL-TIME
Germany 0-1 Brazil
The corner comes to nothing and Brazil win it.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Corner for Germany. One last chance.
GREAT SAVE!
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Julian Draxler nearly snatches an equaliser for Germany, he blasts it at goal from outside the area but Alisson pushes it over the bar. Nearly, so nearly, late drama.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Three minutes injury time.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Time is running out for Germany.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Kyle: Michael who do you see going further out of Brazil and Germany? I'll say Germany as they are so consistent at the world cups plus I think defensively they have the edge.
I'm going to tip Brazil to win the whole thing. I did one of those predictions / tracker things and had Brazil beating Argentina in the final. But then again, I'm never right!
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Paulinho with a low strike for Brazil, but it is saved by Kevin Trapp, who is getting a lot longer out there than we had been led to believe he would.
At the other end, Julian Brandt's shot takes a deflection and goes wide, with the corner coming to nothing.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Change number five for Germany. Ilkay Gundogan off, on comes Timo Werner. Brazil have just made the one sub.
You get the feeling that it means a lot more to them winning this game than it does for the Germans.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
These teams met in the Olympic final in 2016, with Brazil winning on penalties, but this is the first full meeting between the two nations since that 7-1 humiliation in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.
Brazil are just over 10 minutes away from gaining a tiny, tiny piece of revenge.
'Another chance for Costa'
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Fernando Duarte
BBC World Service at Olympiastadion, Berlin
Tite is giving all the hints that this starting XI is his favourite XI in the absence of Neymar. Despite some scares in the first half, Brazil now look comfortable against Germany - a much-tinkered Germany, let us add.
Douglas Costa in for Coutinho, a substitution that will give the Juventus man another chance to prove he can be in the 23-man squad for the World Cup.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 0-1 Brazil
The first change for Brazil. Off goes Philippe Coutinho, with Douglas Costa coming on.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Another ball into the box, this time from Julian Draxler, aiming for substitute Sandro Wagner. The big man gets it all wrong though with his header going back across the box and not at goal.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Kyle: Hope Brazil don't regret them missed chances at the beginning of the second half. They have been superb in the opening quarter of the second half and they are playing some lovely football. Both these teams are going to be great to watch at the World Cup.
SUBSTITUTION
Germany 0-1 Brazil
As expected, Joachim Low gives Jerome Boateng a rest after he took a knock earlier in the game. Niklas Sule, a team-mate of Boateng at Bayern Munich, comes on.
CLOSE!
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Dani Alves curls a delivery to the back post but Germany defender Joshua Kimmich does well to head clear with Philippe Coutinho waiting to pounce.
But from the resulting corner, Kevin Trapp is out of position and Jesus heads wide when he should have scored his second.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Substitute Sandro Wagner is 6ft 4in so it's no surprise that Germany go for the aerial route. He is nearly found at the back post as well, but Thiago Silva just about manages to head it away from the goal.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Germany's Julian Draxler gets involved in the game for the first time and shoots at goal, but Dani Alves takes all the sting out of the shot and it is easy for Alisson, who has not been overly tested so far.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Three changes for the Germans. Leroy Sane, who has not had the best of evenings, goes off, along with the impressive Leon Goretzka. On come Lars Stindl and Julian Brandt. Then Sandro Wagner replaces Mario Gomez.
GREAT SAVE!
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Some lovely football by Brazil. A beautiful stepover from Philippe Coutinho fools the home defence and that allows Willian to strike at goal.
But one Chelsea man blocks another as Antonio Rudiger throws himself in front of the ball to stop the shot.
The chance is still there though and it falls to Paulinho, but he is denied by a five diving save by Kevin Trapp. A confidence-boost for the keeper, who should have done better for Jesus' first-half goal.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Boateng is back on the pitch, hobbling a bit, but back out there. But you would think Joachim Low would not risk him for much longer if he is in too much pain.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Worrying moments for Germany captain Jerome Boateng. He is chasing for the ball along with Gabriel Jesus and the Manchester City player rakes his studs down the back of Boateng's leg. It looked accidental though with Jesus' eyes on the ball.
Boateng needs some treatment on the sidelines and every German will be hoping the influential Bayern Munich man is OK.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Kyle: Hopefully the goal from Jesus will mean we will get a more open second half. Brazil just about deserve it. Lovely header from Jesus after he missed a great chance a few minutes earlier.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
We are back under way in Berlin. Work for the hosts to do if they are to preserve their unbeaten run, which currently stands at 22 matches.
They will equal their best ever run if they avoid defeat.
Germany 0-1 Brazil
We were expecting Germany to change their goalkeepers at half-time, but Joachim Low has opted against that.
Kevin Trapp, who did his World Cup hopes no good by fumbling that Jesus header in the first half, remains in between the posts.
HALF-TIME
Germany 0-1 Brazil
And that is the end of the first half. Few chances for both sides, but Gabriel Jesus' header late in the first half is the difference between the teams.
The Manchester City man had missed an earlier chance and the hosts have created few chances, despite Leon Goretzka impressing down the right flank.
Nine goals under Tite for Jesus
Germany 0-1 Brazil
Fernando Duarte
BBC World Service at Olympiastadion, Berlin
Brazil manager Tite kicked the air in his technical area after that Jesus miss.
But the Manchester City forward's goal moments later means he is Brazil's top scorer since Tite's reign started in September 2016: nine goals.
GOAL - Germany 0-1 Brazil
Gabriel Jesus
He had missed one seconds earlier, and now Gabriel Jesus has headed Brazil into the lead.
It is a cross from the right wing, the cross evades Jerome Boateng and Jesus dives at it. His header is powerful but Kevin Trapp in the Germany goal makes a mess of it. He can only parry the ball up and over the line.
And it has just about gone over the line before Trapp can push the ball out. Brazil lead in Berlin.
A slight chance for the hosts. Marvin Plattenhardt swings it in from the left, deep where Joshua Kimmich is running in and he can only head off target.
At the other end, Gabriel Jesus should do better but shoots well over.
Germany 0-0 Brazil
In the World Cup, Brazil are in Group E, which also contains Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia, while Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.
If one of Brazil or Germany wins their group and the other one only finishes second in theirs then they will meet each other in the last-16.
Germany 0-0 Brazil
Leon Goretzka, the Schalke man, looks a handful on the right wing. His low cross falls to Mario Gomez, but the striker, under pressure from Casemiro, can only steer the ball well wide from a tight angle.
Germany 0-0 Brazil
A painful one for Thiago Silva. He heads clear at the near post from a ball played into the area, but unfortunately for him goalkeeper Alisson thought he could get there first and only manages to punch his captain in the head. Maybe not the best thing to do.
Silva seems OK to carry on though.
Germany 0-0 Brazil
It is never a good sign when the Mexican Wave goes around.
Normally that means that the fare on the pitch is not the best. We have the best two teams in the world, but the Mexican Wave goes around the Olympiastadion after only 26 minutes.
Germany 0-0 Brazil
Once again, Philippe Coutinho is the man causing the problems. He is direct and fast, sprinting past two German defenders.
He gives the ball to Gabriel Jesus, but it is a rare error from the Manchester City man, who passes to absolutely no-one. Opportunity, vanished.