Germany 0-1 Brazil - Gabriel Jesus gives visitors win

Overall, it was a good night for Brazil. Without their talisman Neymar, the Selecao played well in a match surrounded by a lot of hype back home thanks to the memories of 2014.

It was more important psychologically than technically, but a few things stood out. Willian has cemented a place in the starter XI and it also seems that Roberto Firmino's great season at Liverpool still isn't enough to make him pip Gabriel Jesus to the striker position.

Manager Tite will also struggle with the fact that Coutinho slotted in well on the left side of the pitch - Neymar's favourite spot.