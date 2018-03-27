England 1-1 Italy - late Insigne penalty secures draw
Summary
- Listen on 5 live & online
- Lingard's clever, quick free-kick tees up Vardy to smash in
- Insigne penalty given by VAR after Tarkowski foul on Chiesa
- Final game before Southgate picks provisional World Cup squad
Live Reporting
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all from me today.
I swear a day doesn't pass by that I don't repeat the words VAR with frustration numerous times... Sigh.
But England's performance was encouraging for large parts and Gareth Southgate has his work cut out selecting a squad for the World Cup.
Before you go, make sure you read the full match report from our chief football writer Phil McNulty who was at Wembley.
See you again in June when England take on Nigeria.
Defensive streak ended - the stats
England 1-1 Italy
England have lost just one of their last 20 internationals at Wembley (W15 D4)
England have only managed one victory in their last eight matches against the Azzurri (D4 L3) – failing to keep a clean sheet in six of the last seven.
Lorenzo Insigne's penalty was the first goal England have conceded in 10 hours and 24 minutes of football (624 minutes).
Jamie Vardy scored his first England goal since March 26th 2017 vs Lithuania - 366 days ago.
Five of England's last eight goals have been scored or assisted by Man Utd players (Rashford – 1 goal, 2 assists, Lingard – 1 goal, 1 assist).
Lionesses squad announced
Earlier today Phil Neville announced his England women's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Captain Steph Houghton and vice-captain Jordan Nobbs return from injuries while Reading goalkeeper Mary Earps and uncapped Arsenal striker Beth Mead also make the squad.
You can check out the full squad here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
John: Seriously football is a funny old game, everyone knows if it was role reversal then every England fan in the country would have been saying it was a stone wall penalty.
Spindley: He STOOD ON HIS FOOT. Anywhere else that's a foul. If the boot had trodden on the other foot, and England had been awarded a penalty, would VAR be being questioned so much?
'Walker a natural at centre-back'
England 1-1 Italy
Jermain Defoe
AFC Bournemouth and England striker on BBC Radio 5 live
I think we could go that way, with Kyle Walker at centre back. He said he has played there before and he looked like he played there his whole career. He's got the right attitude, he wants learn. Looks like a natural there to me.
England opponents impress in victory
Tunisia 1-0 Costa Rica
John Bennett
BBC World Service in Nice
England's World Cup opponents Tunisia really impressed me tonight.
Comfortable on the ball, positive and well organised, they totally outplayed Costa Rica. Former Sunderland attacker Wahbi Khazri was the goalscorer and star man. He may not have made a great impact in the Premier League but he is the player England have to be wary of. Everything goes through him. He had license to roam the attacking third of the pitch. Naim Sliti also looks sharp.
Having said all that Costa Rica were very poor and offered very little. They didn’t seem at it at all.
But a positive night for Tunisia and two wins out of two in this international break.
'Got to take decision on the chin'
England 1-1 Italy
BBC Radio 5 live
England defender Kyle Walker on BBC Radio 5 live:
On playing centre back: Centre back is a new position for me but I am confident playing there I do virtually the same for Manchester City. I played there for England U19 and a bit for Sheffield.
The manager said early on he wanted to see me there, as long as i'm on the plane, that's all that matters.
On the penalty decision: It is what it is. It will go for us and against us. You've got to take it on the chin. We looked more dangerous than against Holland but know we have things to work hard. We have to get behind the manager and philosophy and hopefully that will put us in good stead for the World Cup.
World Cup warm-up result
It's all over in Madrid as Spain thrash Argentina 6-1. Isco scored a hat-trick. I think maybe - just maybe - Argentina could have done with Lionel Messi.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Daran: Disappointed with Rashford when he came on some poor touches. Definite penalty unfortunately.
Tim: We definitely missed Kane! Sterling worked hard and played well, but apart from the goal we never really looked like scoring.
Paul: At least we didn't lose to Spain 6-1 like Argentina. Stop the moaning.
'A good work out for England'
England 1-1 Italy
Gary Flintoff
BBC Radio 5 live producer
VAR and Vardy grab the headlines as Italy ended England's run of 5 successive clean sheets. Insigne converted the late pen after VAR intervened.
This was a good work out for England and the ideal test that Gareth Southgate wanted. Italy posed problems as England struggled to deal with the high press early on. Positives include the display of Raheem Sterling who had a fine game. Adam Lallana had a useful run out in the 2nd half but no Dele Alli who wasn't able to train fully this week.
'This is how you'll win the World Cup'
England 1-1 Italy
England have still got a long way to go but Comedian John Bishop thinks he knows how they can win the World Cup.
He tries to help coach Gareth Southgate and the England football team with their preparations for this summer’s World Cup finals by taking them back to the spirit of 1966 with comical consequences.
Watch John Bishop's Sport Relief sketch on BBC iPlayer now.
England 1-1 Italy
BBC Radio 5 live
- After the last two games, where do England stand going into the World Cup?
- How important is Raheem Sterling to England?
- And VAR once again rears its head – was it a penalty?
Call 08085 909693 or tweet @5LiveSport to put your questions to Jermain Defoe and Chris Waddle.
'It's not clear and obvious'
England 1-1 Italy
England manager Gareth Southgate speaking to ITV on VAR: "I'm glad it's not the World Cup just yet. I think the ruling is 'clear and obvious' and it's not. It's one you can debate all day.
"It looks like James Tarkowski stands on him but it's during the running process and he's going down anyway.
"I think the referee had a good view already. I don't think with incidents like that VAR will clear things up. An obvious handball and stuff like that then maybe...but we have to get on with it.
On England's performance:"In the first five minutes we were very sloppy and gave the ball away in our penalty area but then we settled down and created more chances.
"Raheem Sterling, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jesse Lingard did well running from midfield and Jamie Vardy scored a really good goal."
'Thought England would win comfortably'
England 1-1 Italy
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger on BBC Radio 5 live
Italy were great first half, but after England scored a lot of Italy heads drop. 2nd half, Italy didn't come out and I thought England would get a couple more goals and win comfortably.
But give Italy credit, They got themselves a penalty and played well towards to the end.
England 1-0 Italy
(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)
'It's never a penalty'
England 1-1 Italy
England debutant James Tarkowski speaking to ITV on the penalty decision: "I stood on his foot but I didn't think a lot of it. It is what it is - I’m not going to complain. It's been a great experience this week.
"Its never a penalty," he added.
"It would have been nice to have two wins but I think there's a lot of positives to take. We look forward to the World Cup now."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
James: Well, they’ve proved VAR can ruin friendlies too. Never a penalty. Can’t wait for its inclusion in the World Cup.
Thom: how on earth was that a penalty. A very well taken one, yes. But it shouldn't of been
Neil: You just have to love VAR
World Cup warm-up latest
Well now. WELL NOW.
Spain lead Argentina 6-1. Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas latches onto a long David de Gea punt to score - and then seconds later sets up Isco for his hat-trick goal. Scenes.
Live text of that game is here.
Lineker isn't happy
England 1-1 Italy
(App users may need to click the link to view this tweet)
'It was a fair result'
England 1-1 Italy
England goalscorer Jamie Vardy speaking to ITV: "We started off strongly in the first half and created lots but in the second half Italy started pushing on and had a few chances themselves so all-in-all I think it was a fair result.
[James Tarkowski] has done brilliantly. It's his first cap and he's settled straight in. The game showed that we could defend as a unit and we had chances in attack which will take care of itself. We will see how far we can go [in the World Cup.]
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Jamie: Result is disappointing, but we've been better than them most of the night. We just need more cutting edge up top.
Oliver: We'll all blame VAR, but why not consider the fact that a team in the world Cup should easily be putting several past bad teams that didn't qualify.... Holland were shocking, Italy a little better.
'VAR leaves mark on game'
England 1-1 Italy
Gary Flintoff
BBC Radio 5 live producer
There is a real sense that England have been robbed among some of the fans. Many may change their minds when they see the replay later, but there is no doubting that once again VAR has left its mark on a game.
England 1-1 Italy
Eric Dier was asking the referee a few questions at the end then. It will be interesting to see what Gareth Southgate's thoughts are on the use of VAR in awarding Italy's penalty.
On first viewing it looked soft but the replays clearly sure James Tarkowski stood on the foot of Federico Chiesa.
We'll bring you Southgate's comments when they drop.
FULL-TIME
England 1-1 Italy
And that's it. It ends a draw at Wembley.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Antoine: Uhm ... so the ref goes to VAR to change his mind from a good call to a dodgy pen. I’m REALLY not looking forward to VAR at the World Cup!
Antony: VAR in football will never work - so subjective! Never a foul by Tarkowski!
England 1-1 Italy
Federico Chiesa's ball in from the right is a dangerous one but his teammates weren't quite expecting it.
England have just been a little sloppy in the final stages of this match.
England 1-1 Italy
Gianluigi Donnarumma takes a little bit of a chance in the box but just about gets it away before Marcus Rashford is on top of him.
World Cup warm-up latest
Spain think they have a fifth against Argentina but Sergio Ramos' strike is ruled out for a foul.
The 2010 World Cup winners are going to take some beating in Russia.
Argentina without Lionel Messi, not very impressive.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Michael: If it's a foul anywhere else on the pitch, then surely it should be a foul in the penalty area? Trod on his foot, accidental or not it doesn't matter.
Stephen: If that was for England in the quarter finals of the World Cup we'd be all over that being a penalty.
INJURY TIME
England 1-1 Italy
We do have five minutes of added time though...
England 1-1 Italy
That's a real shame for England and James Tarkowski. The Burnley defender has been solid throughout on his debut but was unlucky as he was caught stepping on the toes of Federico Chiesa.
'Rules are rules'
England 1-1 Italy
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger on BBC Radio 5 live
You can see Tarkowski has trod on Chiesa's foot. Rules are rules. Italy will be absolutely delighted to get a draw.
World Cup warm-up latest
Wow. Spain are now 4-1 up against Argentina as Thiago slams one home from near the penalty spot.
Andres Iniesta comes off to a standing ovation as Saul replaces him.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Dan: Ah, good old VAR. Basically fall over in the box under any kind of contact and you get a penalty. Splendid.
Von: If that penalty was any softer it would be a marshmallow.
Koba: You really can't beat a good England drama. Like the Royale Family had a baby with Luthor.
GOAL - Lorenzo Insigne
England 1-1 Italy
Lorenzo Insigne steps up cooly and slots it to Jack Butland's right. Nothing the England keeper could do about that as it's a very good penalty.
England 1-0 Italy
The players aren't happy and Kyle Walker is being restrained by his teammates in the area. It's getting a little heated.
PENALTY
England 1-0 Italy
Wow! After consulting VAR, it's deemed a penalty and James Tarkowski is the culprit on his England debut.
VAR
England 1-0 Italy
Federico Chiesa is rolling around in the box after a strong tackle with Adam Lallana and James Tarkowski and he wants a penalty for it.
After a short delay, the referee decides he wants a look and is going to VAR.
World Cup warm-up latest
Germany lose for the first time since Euro 2016 as Brazil win their friendly 1-0 in Berlin. Julian Draxler almost rescued a draw in injury time but his piledriver was tipped over by Alisson.
And Isco has scored his second for Spain, who now lead Argentina 3-1.
YELLOW CARD
England 1-0 Italy
Jordan Henderson does well to win the ball back from Lorenzo Insigne in midfield but the Italian responds well, chases back and puts a tackle in.
Ashley Young then takes an awkward fall at the other end right on the touchline but he smartly rolls onto the pitch to force a stoppage in play.
His experience may have paid off as it worked but he also got a yellow card for it. Not so smart...