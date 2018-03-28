Relive Scotland's 1-0 friendly win in Hungary

SNS

I know all the talk is of experimenting and finding the right blend in friendlies but delivering a win tonight was important for Alex McLeish, after a meek start against Costa Rica and with three tough games to come before the business gets serious against Israel and Albania in the Nations League.

The first half was scrappy on a terrible pitch in Budapest and it looked like it might have been one of those nights when Charlie Mulgrew missed from the penalty spot.

But once Matt Phillips tucked away a tidy goal, Scotland grew in confidence.

A step in the right direction. Now to build on that promise...