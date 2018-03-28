Relive Scotland's 1-0 friendly win in Hungary

I know all the talk is of experimenting and finding the right blend in friendlies but delivering a win tonight was important for Alex McLeish, after a meek start against Costa Rica and with three tough games to come before the business gets serious against Israel and Albania in the Nations League.
The first half was scrappy on a terrible pitch in Budapest and it looked like it might have been one of those nights when Charlie Mulgrew missed from the penalty spot.
But once Matt Phillips tucked away a tidy goal, Scotland grew in confidence.
A step in the right direction. Now to build on that promise...
What next for Scotland?
Scotland have two more friendlies lined up at the end of the domestic season, with a long-haul trip for games against Peru and Mexico, then Belgium come to Hampden in early September.
Brendan Rodgers has already done some grumbling about the Peru and Mexico fixtures, so we might see the Celtic contingent and a few others excused from summer duties.
McLeish 'did the right thing'
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Alex McLeish did the right thing by blooding as many younger players as he could. He stuck with one formation in the two games, he will experiment with other formations in the friendlies to come.
They are building up to the competitive games.
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Why play Forrest and Phillips as strikers when we are so short of strikers but bring Cummings in and not give him an opportunity?...no Snodgrass no McArthur no Burke.....
FULL-TIME
St Mirren take a huge step towards promotion as they move 14 points clear at the top of the Championship after a comfortable night in Paisley.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Inverness CT 1-0 Dundee Utd
St Mirren 5-0 Dumbarton
LEAGUE ONE
Albion Rovers 1-2 Arbroath
Raith Rovers 2-0 East Fife
LEAGUE TWO
Berwick Rangers 2-2 Elgin City
Cowdenbeath 0-3 Clyde
Stirling Albion 2-2 Edinburgh City
'Bardsley back in the frame?'
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
When we think about right-backs, and is Callum Paterson defensively minded enough to play there, what about Phil Bardsley?
He's got another campaign in him. Defensively sound. You could be looking at him in the squad.
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Use @bbcsportscot on Twitter...
Greenday: Thought Armstrong was easily man of the match tonight. Hungary enjoyed a shirt pull.
David Holland: Thought Hungary kicked us off the park.
Formation to fit Tierney & Robertson?
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on Sportsound
It's a worthwhile experiment with that result, we have to enjoy the moment. That result relieves pressure. We were looking at every angle of that team selection, there were young boys in.
We had to win the game to take the pressure off. You can understand why Alex McLeish might not want to go to a back four as he would have to drop one of his best players in either Kieran Tierney or Andy Robertson.
If they're both fit they have to both be in the team.
'Celtic core remains important'
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
We don't need to rip it up and start again - we were unbeaten in 2017, it just didn't fall right.
The nucleus of the Celtic team is still going to be important. I had a laugh when Alex McLeish was talking about going for a more experienced team tonight - it was pretty marginal! There wasn't much difference in terms of experience from Friday.
'These games are experimental'
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
With Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry playing so well, you'd want an experienced player in there too. Charlie Mulgrew is usually reliable in there, he does use the ball well and he has a cool head. Alex McLeish played three at the back quite regularly last time he was in charge. He could still change it.
These two games are experimental. The next three games, he has the opportunity to play four at the back and I'd like to see him do that to see if the two youngsters can handle that.
The formation didn't suit Ryan Fraser. He couldn't get forward as often as we'd like to see.
McLeish hails 'massive' victory
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Scotland manager Alex McLeish talking to BBC Scotland: "I was disappointed on Friday, I hate to lose but I have got to say, they continued where they left off. the tempo was tremendous, we had players really confident and using the ball. We had some great performances, every player to a man.
"You could say it wasn't going to happen for us when we missed the penalty but we were in control of our emotions and they came back. It's massive. It gives them the evidence that they can win a football match.
"They virtually controlled it. We had one slip, I have nothing but praise for everybody. We played some players with more experience and knowledge of each other.
"Scott McKenna was amazing tonight, I thought big Jack Hendry was very cool and calm and confident.
"When I took the job I said I thought we had players with good athleticism and speed, but could we find a system to play with tempo and win the ball back immediately? There was real intensity tonight."
Midfield difference was 'startling'
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Scott McKenna has got something and he's starting to show it. We've been crying out for centre-halves and Jack Hendry was promising too.
The midfield was the startling difference for me. The guys in there tonight were obvious selections. Look at the difference McGinn, Armstrong and McGregor made.
But I'm not sure about this formation at all. I don't think three at the back and two up top suits this team.
Adapting to formation will 'take time'
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong: "Both teams wanted to win, we had some making up to do from Friday, there was lots of aggression in the game. It will take time to get used to a new formation but that's what these friendlies are all about."
'We played some really good stuff'
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Scotland forward Matt Phillips: "I definitely enjoyed that, we played some really good stuff. You can see the boys gelling. We're delighted to win the game.
"It's important for us to start winning games. It's a new group, it will take time but there are plenty of positives."
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Gary Nicolson Hendry & McKenna were class all night but we lacked threat up top again in this formation. 4-3-3 with pace on the wings for me
undefinedGraham Watt McKenna; that’s our new cb - solid at the back and has great passing range too, well deserved man of the match
Steven Lyall Jack Hendry n Scott McKenna excellent in defence
Lewis Boyd What a performance. What a result. The future is bright under Big Eck
McKenna's rise 'amazing'
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
I thought Scott McKenna was excellent again, his rise from obscurity has been amazing. He didn't put a foot wrong and showed a lot of maturity. He has been the stand-out find.
The goal was an excellent team goal and Matt Phillips reacted perfectly. It's a really good night for Scotland, they can take a lot of positives from it.
Cool and calm McKenna
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
"We're getting used to the formation a bit more and hopefully in the summer we carry that on," says man-of-the-match Scott McKenna.
"They tried to batter us about, but we stood strong.
"It's a massive achievement for me to be here and I want to stay."
The 21-year-old Aberdeen defender has looked the part in back-to-back internationals, having made his debut against Costa Rica on Friday.
Positive exercise for Scotland
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland in Budapest
That was more like it from Scotland, a much better display which had a number of encouraging outcomes.
Matt Phillips was effective in an unfamiliar striker role and delivered the winner.
In defence, debutant Jack Hendry was impressive as was Scott McKenna once again. However, there is room for improvement as there were one or two lapses that might have undermined Scotland’s night.
It has to be said though that Hungary are a poor international side. They were ideal opposition for a Scotland side looking for some momentum.
It was a useful experience and one which Alex McLeish can learn a great deal from.
A 'comfortable' victory
FT: Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on Sportsound
It has been comfortable for Scotland, just the one fright when Charlie Mulgrew lost the ball but you can only beat what is in front of you.
FULL-TIME Hungary 0-1 Scotland
It's a first win for Alex McLeish in his second spell as Scotland manager.
It's also a first win for Scotland in Hungary.
Matt Phillips scored the decisive goal early in the second half, while Charlie Mulgrew had a first-half penalty kick saved.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
We're into three minutes of stoppage time as Jason Cummings comes on for Callum McGregor for the briefest of cameos.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Oli McBurnie sets off to chase a long ball out of defence from Scott McKenna but is quickly hacked down by Kenny Otigba. Cynical. A third booking for the hosts.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
John McGinn threads a lovely ball through to Callum McGregor, who gets the balls stuck under his feet in a promising position. Hungary immediately break forward from defence and McGinn is then booked for impeding Krisztian Nemeth.
A spot of retribution perhaps since the hosts have been indulging in some roughhouse tactics since falling behind.
The Hibs man has put himself about well in the second period.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on Sportsound
That goal will be a real confidence booster for Matt Phillips, he took it really well and he's done his chances no harm at all.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Matt Phillips applauds the Tartan Army as the goalscorer trots off, with Oli McBurnie coming on for a late run.
The West Brom man has led the line well and finished off the one chance that came his way with an assured touch.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
The subs keep coming as Callum Paterson takes over from Ryan Fraser, who can be pleased with his first Scotland start, having set up the goal. He also won the penalty which was missed in the first half.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
A lovely back-heel under pressure from Matt Phillips gives Barry Douglas time to curl a cross into the Hungary penalty area and here comes Kenny McLean to meet it but the substitute can't keep his header down.
'Much better'
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Steven Thompson
Former Scotland striker on BBC Sportscene
A much better, brighter performance from Scotland. The energy levels have been improved. No shortage of quality.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Another change. Another Aberdeen for Celtic replacement as Ryan Christie comes on for James Forrest.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Just before that narrow escape, Scotland made a midfield change, with Kenny McLean taking over from Stuart Armstrong in the engine room.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on Sportsound
I don't know what Charlie Mulgrew is thinking of there. His night started badly with a penalty miss and it's getting worse. How have they not scored there?! That is a huge let-off for Scotland
GREAT SAVE!
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
What is Charlie Mulgrew playing at? The Scotland skipper is robbed by Adam Szalai on the edge of his own box but out comes Allan McGregor to make a good block.
The ball is quickly worked back into a busy penalty area and the towering Szalai gets a touch, only to steer it narrowly wide.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
A sniff of a chance for Hungary substitute Krisztian Nemeth but Jack Hendry shows great pace and awareness to get across and get a vital touch inside the penalty area.
Confidence growing
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland in Budapest
In this second half, Scotland have looked sharper, gaining confidence from taking the lead.
They’ve had one or two opportunities to extend that with Matt Phillips perhaps taking the wrong option when Scotland countered.
One note of caution is the increasing rate of shots Hungary are firing in.
That will give them encouragement but Scotland are deservedly ahead against a poor Hungary side.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Andy Robertson took a heavy dunt a few moments ago and Alex McLeish is taking no chances with the Liverpool left-back as Barry Douglas comes on for his first taste of international football.
The 28-year-old former Dundee United full-back has been tearing it up for Wolves this season and is something of a dead-ball specialist.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Roland Varga can hit them. Hungary have a free kick some 35 yards out and the fizzing shot curls narrowly wide.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Billy Dodds
Former Scotland striker on Sportsound
A good save but we've got to get there quicker. Ryan Fraser didn't close him down and it was a very good strike by Roland Varga.
Then when Scotland broke away it was the wrong choice from Matt Phillips. He should have had a shot, especially when he's just scored...
GREAT SAVE!
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Allan McGregor punches clear but the Scotland keeper is busy again a few moments later as he arcs his back to get fingertips to a strong, dipping shot from Roland Varga.
Scotland break swiftly and it's 4 v 3 for a moment but Matt Phillips makes a mess of his pass.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
Scotland are popping passes around with zip and purpose as they sense Hungary are on the ropes but they can't find that telling final pass.
Another setback for the hosts as captain Balazs Dzsudzsak is withdrawn with what looks like a hamstring problem.
Hungary 0-1 Scotland
