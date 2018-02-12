How will the season pan out? Make your predictions

Summary

  1. Man City 16 points clear with 11 games remaining
  2. Man Utd beaten 1-0 at Newcastle
  3. Southampton, Stoke, West Brom in relegation zone
  4. Wolves 12 points ahead of Aston Villa in Championship
Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

'Not our day'

Manchester United could have played for 10 hours at Newcastle and not scored, said manager Jose Mourinho after his side's 1-0 loss at St James' Park.

Matt Ritchie's 65th-minute goal consigned the Red Devils to their fifth league defeat of the season.

Mourinho's side, who had 13 shots - six on target, now trail league leaders Manchester City by 16 points.

"The gods of football were clearly in their side," said the Portuguese. "It wasn't going to happen for us today."

Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd: Reds could have played for 10 hours and not scored - Mourinho

And the Daily Star leads with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte saying he has been "a disaster" when trying to persuade top players to join the club.

The Guardian

A great picture in The Guardian, with delight and despair captured in one shot.

Independent

The Independent claim Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho "turned on his own defenders" after the 1-0 defeat at St James' Park...

The Daily Express

'Mour' Manchester United misery in the Daily Express.

Daily Mirror

Headline of the day goes to the Daily Mirror with this effort after Newcastle's shock victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the papers...

Champions elect

That's the Premier League title sorted, then.

