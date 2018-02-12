How will the season pan out? Make your predictions

Manchester United could have played for 10 hours at Newcastle and not scored, said manager Jose Mourinho after his side's 1-0 loss at St James' Park.

Matt Ritchie's 65th-minute goal consigned the Red Devils to their fifth league defeat of the season.

Mourinho's side, who had 13 shots - six on target, now trail league leaders Manchester City by 16 points.

"The gods of football were clearly in their side," said the Portuguese. "It wasn't going to happen for us today."

Hit the play button to listen to Mourinho in full