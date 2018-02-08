Arsene Wenger

Premier League news conferences

Liverpool prepare second bid for Monaco's Lemar - gossip

Summary

  1. Wenger news conference at 08:45 GMT
  2. Arsenal face Tottenham on Saturday
  3. Spurs reach fifth round of FA Cup
  4. Jimmy Armfield funeral takes place

Live Reporting

By Elizabeth Hudson

All times stated are UK

Thursday's football news conferences

After their victory over Newport County in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, Spurs will next face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

We'll be hearing from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shortly to get his thoughts on the North London derby.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
Thursday's papers

The Times

And the Times reports that a proposed winter break for the Premier League could be staggered to keep broadcasters happy.

Thursday's Times
Thursday's papers

The Guardian

The Guardian leads on the win for Spurs over Newport County, but also has an interview with US football star Hope Solo, who is running for president of the US Soccer Federation.

Thursday's Guardian
Thursday's papers

The Daily Star

The Daily Star reports that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to forget all about Leicester's Riyad Mahrez after the striker's behaviour after missing out on a move to the Premier League leaders.

Thursday's Daily Star
Thursday's papers

The Daily Mail

The Daily Mail reports on Alexis Sanchez's 16-month prison sentence for tax fraud and also has a picture of Lamela after he scored his first goal in 504 days.

Thursday's Daily mail
Thursday's papers

The Daily Express

Lamela is also on the back page of the Daily Express, along with Herrera.

You can also see what England's footballers will be wearing on the field at next summer's FA Cup.

Thursday's Express
Thursday's papers

Metro

Metro

Metro features a happy Erik Lamela after his goal helped Spurs beat Newport 2-0 in the FA Cup.

Thursday's Metro
Thursday's papers

The Sun

The Sun leads on a story that Manchester United's Ander Herrera is facing trial over a match-fixing plot, but the Spaniard denies the allegations. It also reports on the latest on Leicester's Riyad Mahrez.

Thursday's Sun
Thursday's papers

Daily Mirror

We start off with the Daily Mirror, which says that defender Luke Shaw is set to earn a new deal at Old Trafford.

Thursday's Daily Mirror
Thursday's football latest

Good morning. This is the place to get all the day's football news.

There will be eight Premier League managers facing the media today - all have opted for an afternoon kick-off, apart from Arsenal's Arsene Wenger, who we will be hearing from within the next hour.

First up, before we hear from the Frenchman, let's look at the day's papers...

