Premier League news conferences

After their victory over Newport County in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, Spurs will next face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.
We'll be hearing from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shortly to get his thoughts on the North London derby.
Thursday's papers
The Times
And the Times reports that a proposed winter break for the Premier League could be staggered to keep broadcasters happy.
Thursday's papers
The Guardian
The Guardian leads on the win for Spurs over Newport County, but also has an interview with US football star Hope Solo, who is running for president of the US Soccer Federation.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Star
The Daily Star reports that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to forget all about Leicester's Riyad Mahrez after the striker's behaviour after missing out on a move to the Premier League leaders.
The Daily Mail reports on Alexis Sanchez's 16-month prison sentence for tax fraud and also has a picture of Lamela after he scored his first goal in 504 days.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Express
Lamela is also on the back page of the Daily Express, along with Herrera.
You can also see what England's footballers will be wearing on the field at next summer's FA Cup.
Thursday's papers
Metro
Metro features a happy Erik Lamela after his goal helped Spurs beat Newport 2-0 in the FA Cup.
Thursday's papers
The Sun
The Sun leads on a story that Manchester United's Ander Herrera is facing trial over a match-fixing plot, but the Spaniard denies the allegations. It also reports on the latest on Leicester's Riyad Mahrez.
Thursday's papers
Daily Mirror
We start off with the Daily Mirror, which says that defender Luke Shaw is set to earn a new deal at Old Trafford.
Thursday's football latest
Good morning. This is the place to get all the day's football news.
There will be eight Premier League managers facing the media today - all have opted for an afternoon kick-off, apart from Arsenal's Arsene Wenger, who we will be hearing from within the next hour.
First up, before we hear from the Frenchman, let's look at the day's papers...
Live Reporting
By Elizabeth Hudson
All times stated are UK
Thursday's football news conferences
After their victory over Newport County in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, Spurs will next face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.
We'll be hearing from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shortly to get his thoughts on the North London derby.
Thursday's papers
The Times
And the Times reports that a proposed winter break for the Premier League could be staggered to keep broadcasters happy.
Thursday's papers
The Guardian
The Guardian leads on the win for Spurs over Newport County, but also has an interview with US football star Hope Solo, who is running for president of the US Soccer Federation.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Star
The Daily Star reports that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to forget all about Leicester's Riyad Mahrez after the striker's behaviour after missing out on a move to the Premier League leaders.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail reports on Alexis Sanchez's 16-month prison sentence for tax fraud and also has a picture of Lamela after he scored his first goal in 504 days.
Thursday's papers
The Daily Express
Lamela is also on the back page of the Daily Express, along with Herrera.
You can also see what England's footballers will be wearing on the field at next summer's FA Cup.
Thursday's papers
Metro
Metro features a happy Erik Lamela after his goal helped Spurs beat Newport 2-0 in the FA Cup.
Thursday's papers
The Sun
The Sun leads on a story that Manchester United's Ander Herrera is facing trial over a match-fixing plot, but the Spaniard denies the allegations. It also reports on the latest on Leicester's Riyad Mahrez.
Thursday's papers
Daily Mirror
We start off with the Daily Mirror, which says that defender Luke Shaw is set to earn a new deal at Old Trafford.
Thursday's football latest
Good morning. This is the place to get all the day's football news.
There will be eight Premier League managers facing the media today - all have opted for an afternoon kick-off, apart from Arsenal's Arsene Wenger, who we will be hearing from within the next hour.
First up, before we hear from the Frenchman, let's look at the day's papers...