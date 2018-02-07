Swansea hit eight and your unexpected signings

Huddersfield fought back from behind to beat Birmingham in extra-time and book a home tie against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup. With the replay locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Premier League visitors took command with quick goals from Steve Mounie and Rajiv van La Parra before Tom Ince added a fourth. Che Adams had fired the Championship side ahead before Town levelled through Marc Roberts' scrappy own goal. Watch the highlights below.
By Shamoon Hafez
Terriers to face Man Utd
Declan: Owen signing for United was a huge shock. Going from a legend at Anfield to a legend in Manchester was an even bigger one.
Terry W: Julio Cesar deciding to downsize from Inter's San Siro to QPR's Shepherds Bush's Loftus Road.
Bryan B: LFC unexpected signing has to be Jari Litmanen in 2001. at the time this guy was a superstar and I had no idea we were interested. when it was announced I was speechless.
Hill wants 'dream' Spurs tie
Rochdale manager Keith Hill said the chance of facing Tottenham in the fifth round of the FA Cup is the "ultimate dream" after his side edged their fourth-round replay with Millwall.
Hill's outfit, who are second from bottom in League One, will now face the winners of Wednesday replay between Spurs and Newport County of League Two at Wembley.
Captain Ian Henderson scored the only goal of a tight encounter, sweeping home from close range after collecting strike partner Calvin Andrew's pass.
Watch the highlights below.
Sam Machin: Shaqiri was a real surprise at the time. Bayern -> Inter Milan -> Stoke.
Joe Millis: Klinsmann for Spurs first time around.
Vishnu Ladwa: How about Kim Kallstrom at Arsenal? Signs whilst injured, plays 15 minutes in 4 months and still wins an FA Cup winners medal.
Eight is great for Swans
Swansea City ruthlessly demolished League Two Notts County 8-1 to seal their passage to the fifth round of the FA Cup in emphatic fashion.
The home side's biggest margin of victory at the Liberty Stadium sets up a fifth-round tie away against manager Carlos Carvalhal's former side Sheffield Wednesday.
Watch the highlights below
Kevin Logan: When Liverpool signed Paul Konchesky. I’ll leave it at that because it still gives me nightmares.
Andy Capontes: Has to be Mario Balotelli! What were we thinking?? First nail in the Brendon Rodgers' coffin.
King Derix: Giroud to Chelsea? Did not think the Aubameyang sale would lead to Arsenal selling their best striker.
He did what?!
Watch ex-Marseille full-back Patrice Evra go full Cantona.
The Frenchman kicked one of his own team's fans in the head before last season's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes, for which he was shown a red card.
Patrice Evra to West Ham? Not one me or you saw coming.
Renato Sanches going on-loan to Swansea at the start of the season was another I did not predict. So, send me suggestion for:
Evra to sign for West Ham
West Ham are set to sign former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra until the end of the season.
The Frenchman, 36, has been without a club since he left Marseille by mutual consent in November after kicking one of the club's fans before a Europa League match.
Evra was banned from Uefa competition for the rest of the season, but is able to play domestically for West Ham.
He played for Hammers boss David Moyes when he managed Manchester United.
The Daily Telegraph
And the Daily Telegraph leads with the tributes at Old Trafford for the 60th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.
Independent
The i reports that Chelsea have not held talks with any other manager, despite the club's dismal run of form.
The Sun
The Sun say Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been given "a stay of execution" but must finish in the top four to keep his job.
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror say Riyad Mahrez has still not reported for Leicester duty after a transfer deadline day move to Manchester City failed to materialise.
Super Swans
