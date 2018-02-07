Swansea hit eight and your unexpected signings

Huddersfield fought back from behind to beat Birmingham in extra-time and book a home tie against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With the replay locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Premier League visitors took command with quick goals from Steve Mounie and Rajiv van La Parra before Tom Ince added a fourth.

Che Adams had fired the Championship side ahead before Town levelled through Marc Roberts' scrappy own goal.

Watch the highlights below.