Latest on Conte's future and winter break debate

Watford scored three late goals to make manager Javi Gracia's first home game an "unforgettable night" and increase the pressure on his Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte.
The Blues played an hour with 10 men after Tiemoue Bakayoko's red card capped a dreadful individual 30-minute performance - in which he gifted Watford four chances.
The Hornets - who had won only one of their previous 12 Premier League games - led controversially as Gerard Deulofeu went down easily under keeper Thibaut Courtois' challenge and Troy Deeney scored the penalty.
Daryl Janmaat scored a fantastic goal of his own, Deulofeu added and Pereyra scored a fourth from Abdoulaye Doucoure's through ball.
Chelsea stung by the Hornets
Which Antonio Conte are you this morning?