Latest on Conte's future and winter break debate

Summary

  1. Pressure increases on Conte with latest defeat
  2. Premier League considers winter break
  3. Leeds set to appoint Heckingbottom as manager
  4. GET INVOLVED: #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (UK only)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag

Chelsea stung by the Hornets

Daryl Janmaat
Getty Images

Watford scored three late goals to make manager Javi Gracia's first home game an "unforgettable night" and increase the pressure on his Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte.

The Blues played an hour with 10 men after Tiemoue Bakayoko's red card capped a dreadful individual 30-minute performance - in which he gifted Watford four chances.

The Hornets - who had won only one of their previous 12 Premier League games - led controversially as Gerard Deulofeu went down easily under keeper Thibaut Courtois' challenge and Troy Deeney scored the penalty.

Daryl Janmaat scored a fantastic goal of his own, Deulofeu added and Pereyra scored a fourth from Abdoulaye Doucoure's through ball.

Read the full piece

M7KE: As in Conte's done for!

Jontennis: As in 'you're done for'! C'mon it's not that early...

OMG! You people are actually tweeting/texting in to explain the headline??

The Times

The Times
The Times

The Times lead with their scoop on the Premier League considering a winter break when the next TV deal comes round.

More on that story later.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror

Done four?

I don't get it.

The Daily Mail

The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail

Stinker indeed, as told by the Daily Mail. Is Antonio Conte's time up at Chelsea, they ask?

The Sun

The Sun
The Sun

Antonio Conte's Chelsea career hangs by a thread, report The Sun.

😃 ☹️

Antonio Conte
Getty Images

Which Antonio Conte are you this morning?

