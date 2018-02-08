Listen: Tuesday's non-league football
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v Bromley from BBC Surrey
Play audio Boreham Wood v Maidstone from BBC Three Counties Radio
Play audio Chester v Leyton Orient from BBC Radio London
Play audio Ebbsfleet United v Woking from BBC Surrey
Play audio FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United from BBC Tees
Play audio Maidenhead Utd v Eastleigh from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Solihull Moors v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Torquay United v Sutton United from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Spennymoor Town v AFC Telford Utd from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Hereford FC v St Neots Town from BBC Hereford & Worcester
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST
National League
Aldershot Town v Bromley - BBC Surrey
Boreham Wood v Maidstone - BBC Three Counties Radio
Chester v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London
Ebbsfleet United v Woking - BBC Surrey
FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees
Maidenhead United v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent
Solihull Moors v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
Torquay United v Sutton United - BBC Radio Devon
National League North
Harrogate Town v Alfreton - BBC Radio York
Spennymoor Town v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Southern Premier League
Hereford FC v St Neots Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester