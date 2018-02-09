Saturday's non-league football
Related Video and Audio
Play audio AFC Fylde v Leyton Orient from BBC Radio London
Play audio Aldershot Town v Macclesfield Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Boreham Wood v Gateshead from BBC Three Counties Radio
Play audio Chester v Eastleigh from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Hartlepool United v Woking from BBC Surrey
Play audio Sutton United v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Torquay United v Dagenham & Redbridge from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Kidderminster Harriers v Harrogate Town from BBC Radio York
Play audio Tamworth v AFC Telford United from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Dunstable Town v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
RTL
Summary
- Kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available on this page....
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
National League
AFC Fylde v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London
Aldershot Town v Macclesfield Town - BBC Surrey
Boreham Wood v Gateshead - BBC Three Counties Radio
Chester v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent
Hartlepool United v Woking - BBC Surrey
Sutton United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
Torquay United v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Devon
National League North
Kidderminster Harriers v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Tamworth v AFC Telford - BBC Radio Shropshire
Southern Premier
Dunstable Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester