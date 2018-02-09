Saturday's non-league football

Summary

  Kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated

All times stated are UK

All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

National League

AFC Fylde v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London

Aldershot Town v Macclesfield Town - BBC Surrey

Boreham Wood v Gateshead - BBC Three Counties Radio

Chester v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent

Hartlepool United v Woking - BBC Surrey

Sutton United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

Torquay United v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Devon

National League North

Kidderminster Harriers v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York

Tamworth v AFC Telford - BBC Radio Shropshire

Southern Premier

Dunstable Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

