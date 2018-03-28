Relive Champions League wins for Chelsea and Man City
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- FT: Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
- Two goals and an assist for Kirby
- Chelsea to face Wolfsburg in semi-final
- FT: Linkoping 3-5 Man City (3-7 agg)
- City to meet champions Lyon in last four
Live Reporting
By Tom Garry
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all from us tonight
Cheers for your company this evening, on a memorable night for English women's clubs in Europe.
In fact, across tonight's four quarter-final second legs, we've been treated to no less than 15 goals! Not a bad night all round.
After fine wins for the WSL 1 pair, Chelsea and Man City can both look forward to the semi-finals. See you next time. Good night.
Past British semi-finalists
Here's how recent British semi-finalists of the Women's Champions League have fared.
Arsenal are the most recent (and only) finalists and winners, lifting the European title in 2007.
Latest score
Meanwhile, Reading are currently 2-0 up over Yeovil Town Ladies.
That WSL 1 game began at 19:45 BST, so there's around 35 minutes to go at Adams Park.
Full-time WSL 1 scores
Elsewhere tonight, looking at domestic matters, in the top-flight, there are two full-time scores:
Birmingham's win lifts them up to fourth in the table.
The semi-finals
So, with two British women's sides through to the last four in Europe for the first time ever, here is the line-up for this season's semi-finals:
The two-legged ties will be played over the final two weekends of April.
FT: Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
It's party time for Chelsea.....
FT: Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
Chelsea are all smiles, as they celebrate on the field in front of their largest ever crowd at Kingsmeadow.
Millie Bright - who was rock solid in defence, all night long - gets a big hug from several of her teammates.
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
It's a fine, fine result for Emma Hayes' side. Chelsea reach the Women's Champions League semi-finals for the first time.
Fran Kirby is their star on the night, with two goals and an assist.
CLOSE!
Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
It's almost a champagne finish for Chelsea, as Ramona Bachmann skips away down the left and squares the ball perfectly in to Erin Cuthbert's stride, but the Scotland midfielder's low, first-time shot goes just wide.
YELLOW CARD (Montpellier)
Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
Ramona Bachmann is cynically dragged back by Virginia Torrecilla, who is booked.
There'll be three minutes of added time.
Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
Chelsea are easing through now. They've been very comfortable overall, since half-time.
Over the course of the tie, Montpellier created a lot of chances, but Chelsea have been far, far more clinical.
SUBSTITUTIONS (Chelsea)
Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
To warm applause, off goes Fran Kirby. Her two goals tonight are helping see Chelsea through. Winger Gemma Davison enters the game.
Chelsea's third and final change sees Ji So-Yun go off, with defender Gilly Flaherty coming on.
Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
Moments later, Hannah Blundell intervenes to clear off the line for Chelsea and deny Montpellier a goal back!
GOAL: Chelsea 3-1 Montpellier (5-1 agg)
Fran Kirby, pen (77 mins)
The keeper goes the right way, but Fran Kirby finds the bottom corner and that should be that for Chelsea, who will surely now reach the Women's Champions League semi-finals.
PENALTY TO CHELSEA
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Ji So-Yun goes down in the area and that's a penalty to Chelsea. Is it soft? Maybe... But there's contact. She used her quick feet to get through a crowd of defenders.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Patrobas Masika: I'm a Chelsea Ladies fan and I'm hoping it will be an all-English final.
Well, that remains a possible scenario, as the two English sides are on opposite sides of the semi-final draw.
How the second goal went in
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
BBC Sport app users may need to click the link to view this Tweet from Chelsea LFC.
SUBSTITUTION (Chelsea)
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Chelsea's Drew Spence comes off. In her place, on comes Scotland youngster Erin Cuthbert, who scored in the first leg after coming on from the bench last week.
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Plenty of balls have been launched in to the Chelsea penalty area in this second half, but they've either been met by the head of Millie Bright, Katie Chapman or the welcoming arms of keeper Hedvig LIndahl.
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Tonight's attendance is announced as 3,050 - a new club highest for Chelsea Ladies at Kingsmeadow, according to my records. It is their first over 3,000.
YELLOW CARD (Chelsea)
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
South Korea forward Ji So-Yun goes in to the referee's book for a late block on Montpellier's Sakina Karchaoui.
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Time is ticking by for Montpellier, without the French side creating chances.
Chelsea are so organised at the back at the moment.
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Progression for Chelsea would see two British sides reach the semi-finals for the first time ever, with Man City having also gone through earlier this evening.
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Drew Spence finds Fran Kirby on the left, but as she cuts inside and shoots, her effort is blocked.
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Just to remind you, with this scoreline, Montpellier need to find three more goals to knock Chelsea out. It's a huge ask.
There are 34 minutes remaining at Kingsmeadow.
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Chelsea want more goals! Millie Bright whips in a cracking cross from the right for Drew Spence - who jumps highest in the middle to meet it - but the midfielder can't angle her header towards goal.
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Chelsea scored four minutes after the start of the second half, having scored in the fourth minute of the first half. Two bright starts. Two big goals.
GOAL: Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier (4-1 agg)
Ramona Bachmann (50 mins)
Game, set and match - Chelsea? Ramona Bachmann restores their three-goal advantage!
A quick Chelsea counter finds Fran Kirby, who plays in Bachmann with a really nice through ball, and the Switzerland striker's calm finish might put this tie to bed.
Chelsea 1-1 Montpellier (3-1 agg)
Fran Kirby attempts an overhead kick but fractionally misses the ball. It would have been a special strike.
The chance came from a lovely run down the right by Ramona Bachmann, showing great feet.
KICK-OFF
Chelsea 1-1 Montpellier (3-1 agg)
We are under way for the second period - can Chelsea make the last four for the first time?
HT: Chelsea 1-1 Montpellier (3-1 agg)
In case you missed it, Fran Kirby's early goal got Chelsea off to the perfect start tonight, before an equaliser from Montpellier's Sofia Jakobsson.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
So, we now know one of the semi-final ties. Can Man City stop Lyon this year? The two sides will meet again over two legs in April.
You can have you say via #bbcfootball on social media.
Half-time scores
Here are some latest WSL 1 scores to bring you, with the two games that began at 19:00 having reached half-time:
But Reading v Yeovil is just a few minutes in, and goalless.
HALF-TIME
Chelsea 1-1 Montpellier (3-1 agg)
Meanwhile, the half-time whistle goes at Kingsmeadow, where Chelsea remain two goals up on aggregate.
Holders Lyon go through
FT: Barcelona 0-1 Lyon (1-3 agg)
The holders Lyon - bidding for a fifth European title - are through, knocking out Barcelona.
The French champions will face Man City, in a repeat of last season's semi-final.
Chelsea 1-1 Montpellier (3-1 agg)
You can hear Chelsea boss Emma Hayes shouting passionately at her side, wanting them to win more second balls.
They won't want to concede another goal before half-time, that's for sure.
Chelsea 1-1 Montpellier (3-1 agg)
That's the first time Chelsea have conceded a goal at home in the Women's Champions League so far this season.
Chelsea 1-1 Montpellier (3-1 agg)
I don't think the Chelsea goalkeeper had much chance of stopping that looping strike.
It may have taken a very slight deflection.
GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Montpellier (3-1 agg)
Sofia Jakobsson (36 mins)
It's a fine goal! Sofia Jakobsson pulls one back for the French side against the run of play.
The Sweden international clips the ball over Chelsea keeper Hedvig Lindahl from a fairly right angle across goal.
Game on? Montpellier need at least two more goals.
Chelsea 1-0 Montpellier (3-0 agg)
Fran Kirby plays in Ramona Bachmann with a neat overlap down the left, but the Switzerland forward's low cross is blocked.