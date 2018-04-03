Tuesday's EFL action as it happened
Summary
- Leaders Wolves draw 2-2 with Hull
- Debutant Buur levels late for Wolves
- McDonald & Mitrovic score as Fulham beat Leeds
- Bjarnason, Hourihane & Hogan earn Villa 3-0 win against 10-man Reading
- Birmingham beat Bolton at other end of table
- Rochdale beat rivals Bury in League One
Live Reporting
By Gary Smee and Adam Williams
All times stated are UK
Relegation picture taking shape
That victory for Birmingham at Bolton moves Blues five points clear of relegation.
It's looking increasingly bleak for Sunderland and Burton. Barnsley are also in the mire after events at the Macron.
It's going to be a thrilling end to the season, that's for sure.
Wolves need eight points
The Championship leaders still need three wins to guarantee promotion after tonight's 2-2 draw with Hull.
Or a couple of victories and two draws. Eight points will do it.
Fulham and Aston Villa both keep the pressure on Cardiff for that final automatic promotion spot.
Let's have a look at how tonight's results have affected things at the top and bottom of the Championship...
FULL-TIME
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
HUGE win for Birmingham City.
They're now five points clear of the relegation zone, the same as Bolton.
Lukas Jutkiewicz's first-half strike was the difference as Blues earned a third league win on the bounce under Garry Monk.
They also had to play the last 25 minutes with 10 men after Che Adams was sent off.
Bolton were pretty poor.
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Birmingham adopt a 1-10-0-0 formation for the final minute or so.
Bolton are desperate for an equaliser but have lacked quality tonight.
Goalkeeper Ben Alnwick comes up for a corner but the ball goes behind harmlessly.
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
FIVE MINUTES added time.
Hearts in mouths stuff for Blues' huge contingent of away fans.
Hope for Bolton.
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Blues have everyone behind the ball now.
They're into the final minute. How much stoppage time?
Shot-shy Bolton
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Bolton are piling forward in search of an equaliser, but 10-man Blues are holding firm so far.
Still no shots on target for Wanderers.
FULL-TIME
Fulham 2-0 Leeds
One goal in either half from Kevin McDonald and then Aleksandar Mitrovic help Fulham close the gap on Cardiff in second to five points.
Fulham now 18 games unbeaten.
FULL-TIME
Bury 0-2 Rochdale
All over in League One in the Greater Manchester derby.
Looks like Bury's race is run in the division for this season while Rochdale's survival hopes live on.
FT: Aston Villa 3-0 Readng
Ged Scott
BBC Sport at Villa Park
Different mood in Birmingham B6 now that vibrant Villa have rediscovered the way to goal again.
Reward for Steve Bruce too, as their three goals have all been scored by players he brought back in tonight.
Although, while Birkir Bjarnason and Conor Hourihane both came up with classy finishes, Scott Hogan's was really a gift from former Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone, who got himself in a right tangle!
FULL-TIME
Wolves 2-2 Hull
All over at Molineux. The Championship leaders are held by Hull.
Their promotion party will have to wait.
Fulham 2-0 Leeds
Into added time at Craven Cottage - five minutes of it.
Fulham look like they're set to keep on rolling on.
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Bolton have another penalty shout after Adam Le Fondre's flick hits a Blues defender.
Was that handball?
15 minutes to go.
FULL-TIME
Aston Villa 3-0 Reading
All done and dusted at Villa Park.
To be fair - it was over as a contest a minute into the second half.
Villa back on song, Reading still under pressure just above the relegation zone.
Wolves 2-2 Hull
Time for a winner?
There are a couple of minutes to go plus stoppage time in the Black Country.
GOAL: Wolves 2-2 Hull
Oskar Buur (83 mins)
Drama at Molineux! It's the debutant who levels for Wolves.
Oskar Buur gets on the end of Barry Douglas' cross from the left and heads into the corner.
RED CARD FOR BIRMINGHAM
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Che Adams is given his marching orders for Blues.
The forward crunches into Sammy Ameobi on the edge of his own area and is shown a straight red card.
Birmingham will have to see out the final 20 or so minutes with 10 men.
Fulham 2-0 Leeds
Big miss for Leeds to claw back into this one.
Substitute Jay-Roy Grot just has to nod the ball on target as he's found unmarked from a cross but somehow he can't keep his header under the crossbar with 10 minutes to go.
GOAL: Wolves 1-2 Hull
Ryan Bennett OG (78 mins)
Wow. Hull are ahead at Wolves.
Ryan Bennett slices Kamil Grosicki's cross into his own net.
Who saw that coming?
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Is that a penalty for Bolton? No.
Will Buckley's cross appears to brush Jacques Maghoma's arm inside the box, but nothing given.
Jota then has an effort at the other end for Birmingham, but it's blocked.
Fulham 2-0 Leeds
Leeds appeal for a penalty as Marcus Bettinelli comes out to meet Stuart Dallas' surge into the penalty box.
Absolutely no interest from the referee in that as Dallas goes to ground.
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
Birmingham are on the front foot in the second half, but no real clear cut chances for either side after the break.
Lukas Jutkiewicz's first-half strike is still the difference.
60 minutes gone.
It's been a great second half for Fulham and Aston Villa...
Can Wolves match their promotion rivals with a winner in the final 10 minutes?
Fulham 2-0 Leeds
Fulham still bursting full of energy and looking for a third goal.
Ryan Fredericks finds space down the right and tries his luck for goal after beating Gaetano Berardi on the Leeds left.
Strikes an effort into the side-netting.
Wolves 1-1 Hull
Wolves are pressing for a winner.
Benik Afobe finds Helder Costa in the box, the winger cuts inside and flashes a shot wide.
Wolves 1-1 Hull
Wolves goalscorer Diogo Jota comes off and is replaced by Oskar Buur.
The 20-year-old Danish defender is making his league debut for the hosts.
Both teams have about 20 minutes left to find a winner.
GOAL: Aston Villa 3-0 Reading
Scott Hogan (70 mins)
More misery for Reading and their 10 men as Scott Hogan pounces on a defensive error to slot in an easy third for Villa.
Vito Mannone won't want to see that one again after he dallied over his clearance.
MISSED PENALTY
Bury 0-2 Rochdale
Oh dear. Not been Bury's night in League One.
They win a penalty against Rochdale and a chance to get back into the game from a handball.
But Neil Danns steps up and puts it wide.
GOAL: Fulham 2-0 Leeds
Aleksandar Mitrovic (63 mins)
Fulham double their lead with a beautiful counter-attack.
Leeds were almost in at the other end for an equaliser before Marcus Bettinelli denied Caleb Ekuban with a fine save.
Fulham break at pace up the other end and Aleksandar Mitrovic is in the goals once again to put them in control of this one.
Wolves 1-1 Hull
Wolves create their opening chances of the half.
Substitute Benik Afobe shoots wide before goalscorer Diogo Jota loops a header onto the roof of the net.
Around 30 minutes to go at Molineux.
GOAL: Aston Villa 2-0 Reading
Conor Hourihane (63 mins)
Probably already game, set and match for Villa!
Reading were looking a threat but Conor Hourihane finished off any chance of The Royals getting back into this one.
Robert Snodgrass finds him at the back post unmarked.
Fulham 1-0 Leeds
Should be 2-0 to Fulham.
Ryan Sessegnon is teed-up thanks to Tom Cairney's ball into the box form the left.
He shoots on target but the man who blocks it from going in is his own team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic!
Aston Villa 1-0 Reading
That's better form Reading.
Mo Barrow goes on a bit of a run for the visitors down the wing, cuts in from the byline and tries to fire a shot across goal.
But John Terry is there to block out the danger for Villa.
KICK-OFF
Bolton 0-1 Birmingham
The game restarts at the Macron.
Surely the biggest 45 minutes of Birmingham's season coming up?
A victory moves them five points clear of Barnsley and the relegation zone.
Fulham 1-0 Leeds
Not a huge amount of note to mention in the opening 10 minutes of the second half here.
Leeds look decent with build up on a couple of occasions but fail to find that killer ball to unlock the Fulham defence.
Wolves 1-1 Hull
Ola Aina is in the thick of things again for Hull.
The Chelsea loanee fires wide from 20 or so yards.
This isn't going to be as easy as some people thought for the Championship leaders.
Aston Villa 1-0 Reading
Villa now just toying with Reading and their 10 men after taking the lead.
Knocking lots of passes around with plenty of time and pushing their possession stat up to a whopping 76%!
Wolves 1-1 Hull
Hull create the first opening after the break.
Jon Toral picks out Ola Aina, but the full-back's shot is saved by John Ruddy and cleared.
Warning sign for Wolves.