EFL: Relive Cardiff's draw & Easter Monday action

- Stoppage time Pilkington goal earns Cardiff draw at Sheff Utd
- Northampton part company with Hasselbaink
- Portsmouth hold on to beat Wigan in League One
- Sunderland lose at home to Sheff Wed
- Maupay gives Brentford win at Bristol City
- Assombalonga levels for Boro at Burton
By Tom Garry
That's the end of Easter Monday's football
Well, what a day it's been in the English Football League!
Derby won at Preston, Sunderland lost at home to Sheffield Wednesday and all the top three sides earned valuable wins in League Two.
Then Wigan were beaten at play-off chasing Portsmouth in League One.
And our marathon Easter Monday has been rounded off with a dramatic, late equaliser for Premier League hopefuls Cardiff at Sheffield United.
Do join us again tomorrow evening for more EFL drama. We'll see you then. Cheers.
Report: Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff City
You can read BBC Sport's match report here, after a late Anthony Pilkington volley salvaged a point for Cardiff City against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United 1-1 Cardiff City
The top six
FT: Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
Most crucially though, Cardiff now have an eight-point lead over third-placed Fulham, and a 10-point gap to fourth-placed Villa.
The Bluebirds still must face three of the other sides in the top six: Wolves (h), Aston Villa (a) and Derby (a).
But nevertheless, Neil Warnock's men are in a great position in the table, with seven matches to play.
Reaction: Warnock on 'fantastic feeling'
FT: Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock tells Sky Sports: "We were a lot better in the second half. That's what it's all about, hanging in there.
"They [Sheffield United] got a few tired legs. I thought they played really well. But give our lads credit, never giving in.
"When you equalise late on in a game like that, it's a fantastic feeling.
"It sets us up great for the small matter of Wolves on Friday. We look forward to that."
How the table stands
FT: Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
So, Sheffield United were within moments of moving in to the top six, but they stay ninth. The Blades are within a point of sixth-placed Middlesbrough, and level on points with Bristol City and Millwall.
At the top, second-placed Cardiff go five points behind Wolves, although they miss the chance to narrow the gap to just three points.
All the other sides in the top four - Wolves, Fulham and Villa - are in action on Tuesday, when they'll have the chance to gain ground on Cardiff, but the four of them have all played the same number of games as it stands (39).
'We always though we could get one'
FT: Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff's late goalscorer Anthony Pilkington adds: "We always thought we could get one. We can always score goals.
"It's a massive game on Friday now."
Next up for Cardiff? Leaders Wolves at home on Friday night. Don't miss it.
Reaction - Bluebirds 'had to battle'
FT: Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff's Sean Morrison tells Sky Sports: "The pitch wasn't great tonight. We knew we had to battle. It wasn't pretty and their goal was a bit sloppy from us, but in the second half I thought we were the better team."
I suspect Blades fans will disagree with the suggestion that Cardiff had the better of the second half...
FT: Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock's smile is as wide as can be.
The Sheffield United players have their heads in their hands. They can't believe they didn't win this one.
FULL-TIME
Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
The whistle goes and Cardiff have somehow, from nothing, earned a late, late point.
Their eight-game winning streak ends, but they're now 13 league games unbeaten.
Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
Cardiff have a corner... We have had the four extra minutes.
Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
Is there time for another twist? Cardiff would move eight points clear of third-placed Fulham, as it stands.
GOAL: Sheff Utd 1-1 Cardiff
Anthony Pilkington
Big goal! Cardiff may have rescued a point! They've barely had a shot in this second half, but they're level in stoppage time.
The ball bounces around on the edge of the area and it falls nicely for substitute Anthony Pilkington, who sweetly fires in to the bottom corner.
Despair for the dominant Blades.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
There will be four minutes of added time.
Cardiff need something dramatic, or their 12-game unbeaten league run is ending tonight.
Martin Hatfield: Cardiff don't deserve anything from this game.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
As they enter the final minute of the 90, John Fleck fires over the bar from range for the hosts, who are closing in an a massive win that would put them sixth in the table.
SUBSTITUTION (Sheff Utd)
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
The hosts help to wind down the clock a bit more as Lee Evans goes off and Ryan Leonard comes on.
But in truth, Cardiff haven't exactly been mounting the pressure for an equaliser. All the chances in the past 10 minutes have been Sheffield United's.
CLOSE!
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Sheffield United could have scored several goals tonight! Will they be made to pay for their missed chances?
The latest sees Leon Clarke sliding in to the area but poking straight at the keeper from close range.
PENALTY APPEAL
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Not long after Sean Morrison heads the Blades corner clear... Lee Evans goes down, right on the edge of the Cardiff penalty area, as he appears to be clipped by Bruna Manga.
Nothing given.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
John Lundstram's shot is deflected away for another Blades corner...
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Leon Clarke and Clayton Donaldson combine well up front for the Blades, but Cardiff get the ball away for a United corner.
Northampton sack Hasselbaink
Ashley Lambell: JFH's scattergun approach to recruitment and team selection ultimately undermined his time at NTFC. Once he took on the supporters, there was only ever likely to be one winner.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Cardiff's eight-game winning run will come to an end here unless they can produce some late drama in the final 10 minutes.
SUBSTITUTIONS (Cardiff)
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Anthony Pilkington and Yanic Wildschut both come on for Cardiff, with Kenneth Zohore and Junior Hoilett going off.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Cardiff are living dangerously! Sheffield United substitute Clayton Donaldson smashes a close-range effort against the post. Neil Etheridge was beaten.
'I think Jimmy had to go'
Northampton sack Hasselbaink
Caroline Densley
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Nine games without a win now and it's not just the fact the Cobblers haven't been able to score goals - they've also got the worst defensive record in the league.
Today's result was made worse by the fact it was against their rivals Peterborough, and they had skipper and centre back Ash Taylor sent off.
I've been covering the Cobblers since November 2016 and it's the third manager the side have sacked now - but on the back of many lacklustre performances, I think Jimmy had to go.
Dean Austin, who has been JFH's number two, will be in caretaker charge but I'm pleased to see Jon Brady, who has been working with the youth set up, given a chance to assist Austin.
SUBSTITUTION
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Clayton Donaldson comes on up front for the Blades now, replacing youngster David Brooks.
SUBSTITUTION
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Jake Wright replaces Richard Stearman for the hosts, with Stearman limping off with a knock.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Sheffield United keeper Simon Moore does well to deny Cardiff a corner as he first saves Callum Paterson's fizzing shot and then gets up quickly to scamper across and prevent the spinning ball from going out.
Northampton sack Hasselbaink
Alex Wells: Easter is supposed to be a time of miracles but the Cobblers staying up now would take the biscuit! A little too late for the shoe army!
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Both sides are playing at a really high tempo now. It's lively stuff.
A second goal for the Blades would be a massive moment for them, if they can find one. This is a key phase of the game, where it could still go either way.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
'Oh, United, we love you' rings out around Bramall Lane.
The home side will move up to sixth if it stays like this. It's a huge game for Chris Wilder's men.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Things are hotting up on the field. Gary Madine is penalised for a foul and the former Sheffield Wednesday man is resoundingly booed by the home fans, as he complains to the referee.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
At the other end, after a neat Blades counter, John Lundstram fires over the bar, from just inside the D.
It's a cracking game all of a sudden.
GREAT SAVE!
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Moments later, Kenneth Zohore's power gets himself in to the box, but his well-struck close-range shot is palmed over by Blades keeper Simon Moore.
CLOSE!
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Aron Gunnarsson produces Cardiff's best effort of the game so far, beating two men down the right before fizzing a low shot across the face of goal, narrowly wide of the far post.
Northampton sack Hasselbaink
Chris Freeman: I have been supporting Northampton for years and this is probably the worst (most expensively assembled) squad we've ever had. Can't attack and can't defend. Writing has been on the wall for a while now.
Stew Lucas: JFH's tenure has been a disaster. Constantly tinkering with team, inept tactically and too stubborn to admit his failings. Given every chance by the board. Sadly it will probably have come too late to save our season
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge comes out bravely to stop David Brooks getting a shot away for the hosts, after superb work from John Fleck.
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Cardiff have started the second half with some real purpose. They're bidding to win a ninth game in a row - which would be quite something - but will have to come from behind to achieve it, against this impressive Sheffield United side.
Northampton sack Hasselbaink
Tom Miller: Jimmy had the chance to build his own team with a good amount of money too! Failed miserably so it was a good move from the club albeit a few weeks too late!
KICK-OFF: Second half
Sheff Utd 1-0 Cardiff
Meanwhile, back at Bramall Lane, Gary Madine replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for Cardiff, as Sheffield United get the second half under way.