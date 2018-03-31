Relive Saturday's EFL action
Summary
- Aston Villa nine points off second place in Championship after 0-0 draw at Hull
- Villa substitute Jonathan Kodjia makes return from injury
- Birmingham move out of bottom three with 1-0 victory over Ipswich
- Jota's first-half penalty earns Blues second successive win
- League One full-time: Walsall 0-1 Portsmouth
Match reaction
FT: Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Hull captain Michael Dawson told Sky Sports: "We started well, but we'll take a point because Villa are a top team.
"We've got a big one on Tuesday at Wolves and then three big games in a week. We're fighting for our lives."
Aston Villa defender James Chester: "We lacked a bit of quality when we won the ball back. It wasn't to be, and in the second half I think Hull were the better team.
"Automatic promotion will prove difficult but it's a crazy division."
FT: Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
There are some disappointed faces among the Villa team as they trudge off the field. One point from three games now for Steve Bruce's side.
Reaction on the way...
FULL-TIME
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
It's all over and it ends goalless.
Villa are nine points behind second-placed Cardiff and have played a game more.
Automatic promotion challenge over? There's no room for error now.
Hull, meanwhile, go six points clear of the bottom three.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
The grandstand finish has petered out a bit. This one's heading for a stalemate, it seems.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Four minutes to add on.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
What a game Michael Dawson is having for Hull City.
A clearance right out of the top drawer from a teasing right-wing cross that was just begging to be nodded in by a Villa player.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Jonathan Kodjia wins Villa a free-kick in a shooting position, but Jack Grealish fires it straight into the Hull wall.
SUBSTITUTION
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa are certainly going for it - they're throwing on another striker. Scott Hogan is on for Albert Adomah.
YELLOW CARD
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa striker Lewis Grabban is booked for a foul about 35 yards from his own goal.
Seb Larsson fancies this...
Instead he takes it short and the cross into the box from the right is a poor one.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Stick or twist?
Hull will go six points clear of the bottom three if it stays goalless, but they've had the better of the second half. Do they fancy nicking a winner?
SUBSTITUTIONS
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
A change at right-back for Villa - Axel Tuanzebe is replaced by ex-Hull man Ahmed Elmohamady.
Hull make an alteration too, bringing on winger Kamil Grosicki for Harry Wilson.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Abel Hernandez almost tees up Jarrod Bowen, but Villa's Henri Lansbury intercepts in the nick of time.
Great defending.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa threaten for the first time in what seems an eternity, with John Terry's fired cross cleared away to safety by Hull.
We're in for a thrilling finale here, I think, as both sides go for the three points.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
In contrast, Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce looks slightly pensive as his side make a mess of trying to clear another Hull corner.
The ball breaks to Jon Toral, who lifts his shot over from 15 yards.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Hull boss Nigel Adkins will be much happier with his side's second-half performance so far and he encourages his team with applause from the touchline.
Just over 20 minutes for either team to find a winner.
SUBSTITUTION
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Another substitution, this time an enforced one at the back for Hull.
Angus MacDonald can't continue and Michael Hector will replace him.
SUBSTITUTION
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
A bit of a scramble inside the Villa box but Hull can't capitalise.
The second ball comes in and substitute Jon Toral heads over. Should do better.
Meanwhile, Villa call upon Jonathan Kodjia. The striker's on for Mile Jedinak and makes his first appearance since the end of October after recovering from an ankle injury.
SUBSTITUTION
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Jackson Irvine gets on the end of a Hull corner but his header goes well wide.
That's his final contribution of the match - the Australia international is replaced by Jon Toral.
YELLOW CARD
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Seb Larsson pulls back on the shirt of Jack Grealish and the Hull midfielder is rightly booked.
The resulting free-kick is easily dealt with by the Tigers' defence.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
A chance for Villa. Lewis Grabban cuts out Ola Aina's loose pass and is tripped, giving the visitors a free-kick 25 yards out.
Mile Jedinak takes, and curls it straight into the arms of Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor.
Earlier, Robert Snodgrass felt the force of a challenge by Max Clark. A bit of added spice in this one now.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Hull breeze forward again and it needs a super challenge from Alan Hutton to stop Abel Hernandez getting a shot away in the penalty box.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Hull look a completely different side at the start of the second half. More urgency and more threat from Nigel Adkins' team.
Villa haven't got going after the break yet.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Goodness me - how has Jack Grealish escaped there? The Villa man throws his arms in the air to block a Seb Larsson free-kick.
Surely a penalty? Not given by the referee.
In the aftermath, Sam Johnstone makes the save of the match to deny Hull defender Angus MacDonald.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
A bright start to the second half for the home side, who put a couple of crosses into the Villa box.
Villa keeper Sam Johnstone's touched the ball more in the first minute of the second period than he probably did in the whole of the first.
A slight exaggeration, but you get the picture.
KICK-OFF
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Let's get going again, shall we? Villa start the second half.
Monk pleased with Blues' attitude
FT: Birmingham 1-0 Ipswich
Birmingham City boss Garry Monk will be one happy man tonight. His side beat Ipswich Town 1-0 to win their second game on the bounce - and lift themselves out of the Championship relegation places.
"I am pleased with the players' attitude but the most important thing is winning three points," Monk told BBC WM 95.6.
"When I came in I said to the players that we were going to face different types of games. Against Hull a couple of weeks ago, we were on the front foot creating numerous chances and scoring goals whereas today we had to manage the game well defensively.
"The attitude of the players is going to help us get where we need to get to."
HT: Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Remember before kick-off when I said we were almost guaranteed goals in this one?
Well, I'm sorry.
Villa have come closest to an opener - Albert Adomah and John Terry both put efforts over the bar, while Michael Dawson made a great last-ditch tackle to deny winger Adomah.
Hull had the ball in the net, but Abel Hernandez was flagged offside.
HALF-TIME
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
We've had the one additional minute and the half-time whistle blows.
Goalless at the break.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa have had by far the greater attacking threat in the first half but they've got very little to show for it.
The only saves Allan McGregor has had to make were from fairly tame long-range efforts.
Villa, who started 10 points behind second-placed Cardiff, will take any sort of goal if it means they can close the gap to the Welsh club.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Hull get the chance to counter-attack from another Villa corner but comes to nothing. Abel Hernandez took a poor touch and then the ball bobbled as he tried to play the final pass.
Opportunity missed.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Robert Snodgrass' deliveries from set-pieces are causing real problems for the Hull defence.
They're dealing with them for now, but only just.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Hull striker Abel Hernandez looks an increasingly isolated figure up front for the Tigers.
With Villa bossing possession, the home side are happy to just clear their lines when they get the chance, but it leaves Hernandez to feed off scraps up top.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
A tremendous challenge by Michael Dawson prevents Albert Adomah from sliding Villa in front. He timed the tackle perfectly.
YELLOW CARD
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Robert Snodgrass is the recipient of the first yellow card of the match.
The Villa winger catches Jackson Irvine with a lunging challenge and is cautioned by the referee.
The home fans are quite pleased, and are quick to remind Snodgrass that they don't like him very much after he left the Tigers for West Ham last season.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Villa full-back Alan Hutton incurs the wrath of Hull's Jackson Irvine, and with good reason.
Hutton goes over with no contact from the Australian, but the referee buys it and gives a free-kick in Villa's favour.
The attack eventually ends with visiting captain John Terry heading over the bar from a corner.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
It's been a competitive first 27 minutes at the KCOM Stadium, with Aston Villa shading it and creating the better openings but without really testing Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor too much.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Hull's Harry Wilson goes closer at the other end.
The Wales international sorts out his feet quickly to get a shot away from the edge of the box, but it's a couple of yards wide.
Hull 0-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa force their first corner of the game and it drops at the feet of Albert Adomah, whose first-time shot from the edge of the box ends up halfway up the stand.