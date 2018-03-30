Wolves & Sunderland gain crucial wins - relive Friday's EFL action

PA

Some reaction to that bonkers game at the Riverside earlier, which Wolves won 2-1 despite playing the final 20 minutes with nine men.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:

"I thought that we didn't deserve to be 2-0 down, I thought the two goals in such a short time didn't reflect really the first half.

"I'd have jumped up in the air but I wouldn't have done it in front of the other manager, but that's up to him.

"If he wants to do that, that's fine, it's not a problem with me. He's not my mate, so it's not as though I've lost a friend."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC WM:

"The players lost control of their emotions and I think it is the job of the referee to speak to them and calm them. My players are used to dialogue. The referee was not a dialogue person today.

"We are not an aggressive team that gets a lot of cards. What happened today requires a lot of analysis from us.

"When we had the same number of players on the pitch as Middlesbrough we showed we are a better team and they are a good side."