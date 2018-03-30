Wolves & Sunderland gain crucial wins - relive Friday's EFL action
Summary
- Sunderland climb off bottom of Championship with victory at Derby
- John O'Shea's first club goal for more than four years seals 4-1 win
- Leaders Wolves hang on for win at Middlesbrough with nine men
- Cardiff and Fulham also win to maintain promotion pushes
Live Reporting
By Rob Stevens
All times stated are UK
Recap: Sunderland end winless run
FT: Derby County 1-4 Sunderland
Sunderland moved off the bottom of the Championship table with a clinical win at out-of-form Derby County.
Clink the link below to read a report of tonight's match.
Derby County 1-4 Sunderland
Sunderland capitalise on defensive errors by Derby to win at Pride Park and move off the bottom of the Championship table.Read more
Sunderland boost survival hopes
FT: Derby 1-4 Sunderland
Victory at Pride Park boosts Sunderland's hopes of survival.
They are now three points from safety.
But Bolton's recent upturn in form and Reading's win against QPR earlier today means only Barnsley are in touching distance of the Black Cats.
Derby under pressure
FT: Derby 1-4 Sunderland
Here's how the play-off race looks in the Championship.
Derby County may have a game in hand on all the teams below them, but they are on their worst run of form this season.
FULL-TIME
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
Referee James Linington blows the final whistle, and Sunderland have a vital win in the battle for survival.
They record their first win in 10 league games and move up to 23rd in the table.
They are now three points from safety.
Derby, meanwhile, have not won in eight but remain fifth in the table.
The Rams are only in the play-off places on goal difference, and there are five sides within touching distance of them.
YELLOW CARD
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson goes into the book for a foul on the newcomer Josh Maja.
Not much time left for Sunderland to see out.
SUBSTITUTION
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
There will be three minutes of injury time.
Sunderland eat up some of it by bringing on Josh Maja in place of Lynden Gooch.
Dan Bell: Derby making Sunderland look like Barcelona!
It's been a night to forget for the Rams, and one to remember for the travelling fans at Pride Park.
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
Lynden Gooch is fouled on the right hand side and Sunderland will surely see this out. There will be no dramatic comeback.
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
Right-back Chris Baird swings a ball into the Sunderland box, but it is overhit and far too high for David Nugent.
The striker is then caught offside from a long punt forward.
YELLOW CARD
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
Derby goalscorer Matej Vydra goes into the book for a challenge on Aiden McGeady.
Pure frustration from the forward there.
CLOSE!
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson unleashes a fierce effort from range, and the ball whistles narrowly wide of the right-hand upright.
Joe Ledley comes on for Cameron Jerome as the hosts make their last change.
The Rams' winless run is set to be extended to eight games, during which time they've dropped from second to fifth in the table.
SUBSTITUTION
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
The travelling fans are enjoying this, with the ole's out as they pass the ball around in midfield.
There's a second sub for the visitors, as Adam Matthews comes on for Bryan Oviedo.
The Wearsiders are closing in on a first win in 11 league games.
Derby 1-4 Sunderland
This is not a scoreline many would have expected, but Sunderland were pretty clinical in the first half and have put in a very disciplined display since the break.
Chris Coleman has made his first change, with Marc Wilson replacing Paddy McNair in midfield.
The Irishman was impressive on his return to the starting line-up.
GOAL: Derby 1-4 Sunderland
John O'Shea
Sunderland have their fourth of the evening, and it is not a surprise.
Paddy McNair flicks on a left-wing corner and finds an unmarked Lamine Kone at the back post.
The centre-back puts the ball back across goal, Derby fail to clear their lines and John O'Shea turns home the loose ball.
That's his first club goal since December 2013, and the Black Cats are well on their way to a vital three points in the battle for survival.
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson almost scores an own goal, badly slicing a clearance across his own goal from a cross from the left.
The rain continues to lash down at Pride Park.
Sunderland are threatening pretty much every time they come forward in this second half - they are playing well.
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Derby starting to get a bit more desperate in search of a second goal and a route back into the match.
In the meantime, Sunderland defender John O'Shea has picked up a yellow card.
That's three of the Black Cats back four in the book, along with Lee Cattermole.
CLOSE!
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
A big, big miss at the other end.
Rams forward Cameron Jerome bustles through the defence and crosses.
Matej Vydra is the man you'd want on the end of it, but the Czech forward blasts high over the bar on the half-volley from just in front of the penalty spot.
The ball was rising but you'd expect a man of Vydra's quality to hit the target from there.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Sunderland hit the woodwork again.
Paddy McNair's header from a corner is deflected off a Derby defender and dros onto the bar and away from goal.
Another sigh of relief for Derby.
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Sunderland are defending well at the moment, timing their challenges right and frustrating the hosts.
I say that, but midfielder Lee Cattermole has gone into the book for persistent fouling.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
A massive let off for Derby, as Ashley Fletcher is denied by the upright.
After some smart interplay at the back, Aiden McGeady bursts forwards and then releases the former West Ham and Boro striker.
Fletcher cuts in from the left, strides past Richard Keogh and curls a shot goalwards from the edge of area.
It rebounds off the post with Rams keeper Scott Carson well beaten. A fourth goal would surely have sealed the points for the visitors.
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Great hold-up play from David Nugent releases Andreas Weimann but the Austrian can't get his ball into the box right.
Sunderland break away, and Paddy McNair sends a low shot straight at Scott Carson.
The hosts are having more of the ball, but could still be vulnerable on the counter attack.
YELLOW CARD
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Andreas Weimann bursts into the Sunderland box but Bryan Oviedo gets the ball away.
The forward then flashes a ball across goal from the right, but visiting keeper Lee Camp allows that one to run behind for a goal kick.
Black Cats defender Donald Love has gone into the book for knocking the ball away and delaying the restart.
YELLOW CARD
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Referee James Linington calls play back to show a yellow card to Lamine Kone for a foul on Derby striker Cameron Jerome on halfway.
The Rams players and fans were frustrated by that, as they looked to be mounting a counter-attack.
SUBSTITUTION
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Derby boss Gary Rowett makes his second substitution, as striker David Nugent comes on for midfielder George Thorne.
Can the one-time England international spark a comeback?
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Daniel: I have never seen a goalkeeper act like Scott Carson just did for @dcfcofficial when facing a penalty. What was he thinking?
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Derby scorer Matej Vydra goes down in the box after stepping across Donald Love.
There was minimal contact and he hit the deck somewhat theatrically.
Referee James Linington waves play on despite appeals from Rams fans. No penalty.
Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Even if Derby are out of form, this will surely go down as one of Sunderland's best results of the season if they can hang on.
Three points today would see the Black Cats move off the bottom of the Championship and go three points from safety.
Still plenty of football to be played though.
GOAL: Derby 1-3 Sunderland
Aiden McGeady pen
Aiden McGeady steps up and is very composed, sending the ball low to the right of Scott Carson from the spot.
The Derby keeper was caught on his heels somewhat there after dancing around on his goal line in an effort to put McGeady off.
Sunderland restore their two goal lead. Do the Rams have a response?
PENALTY TO SUNDERLAND
Derby 1-2 Sunderland
Sunderland get a spot kick as Craig Forsyth fouls Lynden Gooch inside the area.
The youngster had got ahead of the left-back there, who brings him down.
Referee James Linington did not have to think for very long before pointing to the spot - a straightforward decision.
Derby 1-2 Sunderland
Derby have shown more urgency at the start of the second half, with sub Kasey Palmer having a couple of decent forward balls cut out by the defence.
Lamine Kone then has to be alert to clear in front of Andi Weimann.
KICK-OFF
Derby 1-2 Sunderland
Sunderland get the second half started.
Can the Black Cats hang on and end their 10-match winless run in the Championship?
Meanwhile, Derby are looking to hang on to their place in the play-off places.
Boss Gary Rowett has brought on Kasey Palmer for Tom Lawrence at half-time.
Rams owner Mel Morris has been in the stands behind one of the goals in the first half, so he'll be well aware of the frustration of home fans.
Joao 'the key' to Owls' victory
FT: Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Preston North End
Manager Jos Luhukay was full of praise for the Sheffield Wednesday fans and substitute striker Lucas Joao after they scored four second-half goals in the 4-1 success against Preston North End.
"Fantastic. I'm very happy for the team, players and fans. What a game for everybody," Luhukay said.
"What an atmosphere over 90 minutes. Our fans will go back with a very positive feeling. The fans are seeing players who are fighting for each other.
"We had a lot of problems to control the game in the first half, but in the second half, Lucas was the key to more offensive actions."
Fulham must keep up results - Jokanovic
FT: Norwich City 0-2 Fulham
Two goals in four second-half minutes by Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney earned high-flying Fulham an impressive 2-0 win against Norwich at Carrow Road.
But the west London side are still seven points off the automatic spots and Cardiff - in second - have a game in hand
Manager Slavisa Jokanovic said: "We know we need some help from Wolves and Cardiff but if they give us some help then we have to be in a position to take advantage.
"It's not in our hands, so all we concentrate on are our own games. There are seven games left, 21 points to play for. We just have to keep picking up good results and then see what happens in May."
We are not an aggressive team - Nuno
FT: Middlesbrough 1-2 Wolves
Some reaction to that bonkers game at the Riverside earlier, which Wolves won 2-1 despite playing the final 20 minutes with nine men.
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:
"I thought that we didn't deserve to be 2-0 down, I thought the two goals in such a short time didn't reflect really the first half.
"I'd have jumped up in the air but I wouldn't have done it in front of the other manager, but that's up to him.
"If he wants to do that, that's fine, it's not a problem with me. He's not my mate, so it's not as though I've lost a friend."
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC WM:
"The players lost control of their emotions and I think it is the job of the referee to speak to them and calm them. My players are used to dialogue. The referee was not a dialogue person today.
"We are not an aggressive team that gets a lot of cards. What happened today requires a lot of analysis from us.
"When we had the same number of players on the pitch as Middlesbrough we showed we are a better team and they are a good side."
HT: Derby 1-2 Sunderland
During the half-time in the east Midlands, we'll get some more reaction from the games earlier today, starting with nine-man Wolves' win at Middlesbrough.
HALF-TIME
Derby 1-2 Sunderland
And the first half ends with Sunderland ahead.
It's been an action-packed first half at Pride Park.
Goals from George Honeyman - via the head of Craig Forsyth - and Ashley Fletcher put the visitors 2-0 up before Matej Vydra hit back for Derby just before the break.
CLOSE!
Derby 1-2 Sunderland
It really should be 3-1 to Sunderland.
A teasing ball in from the left from Aiden McGeady is met by an unmarked Ashley Fletcher, but he miscues his effort and it goes wide.
He saw it late after the ball evaded Derby centre-back Curtis Davies, but he probably should have got it on target.
Derby 1-2 Sunderland
There are two minutes to add at the end of the first half.
Derby are on top at the moment as they rally in search of an equaliser.
GOAL: Derby 1-2 Sunderland
Matej Vydra
Derby are back in it, and it is a magnificent finish by Matej Vydra.
Andreas Weimann heads down Bradley Johnson's looping cross from the left, and Vydra is on hand to smash the ball home from about 15 yards out.
That's his 18th league goal of the season and he goes back to the top of the Championship scoring chart.
That will boost the home fans after a poor opening 40 minutes at Pride Park.