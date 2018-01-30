One day to go - latest deals and transfer gossip

Getty Images

Former Manchester United winger David Beckham has been speaking about Alexis Sanchez's move from Arsenal to his old club.

The ex-England captain, who has launched his long-planned Major League Soccer team in Miami, said: "I still can't believe it's happened to be honest.

"When he is been part of a club as big as Arsenal and then he moves a few hours away up north to the biggest club, it is astonishing to see.

"We all wish him luck, I am a Manchester United fan so I am excited about having someone of his talent wearing a Manchester United shirt - so it is exciting times for us."