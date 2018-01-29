Latest transfer news & FA Cup reaction

Neil Warnock has had his say on his sides approach against Manchester City and he is unrepentant.

The Cardiff City boss believes his team were not the only guilty party, when it came to putting in bad challenges yesterday.

"They dished it out a bit, they had one or two naughty tackles.

"He (Guardiola) is in England, what do you expect?

"I suppose when you're like that, you want everything to be nice, pretty and perfect," said Warnock.

"But you don't get that here, you get different challenges."

Thoughts on this? Should we expect a different standard (if that's the right word) of tackling in the English game?