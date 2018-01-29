Latest transfer news & FA Cup reaction

Man Utd striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a move to LA Galaxy in the MLS. Latest gossip...

Summary

  1. Man City close to signing Laporte
  2. Ibrahimovic linked with move to MLS
  3. Players need protecting - Guardiola
  4. Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Craig Lowe

All times stated are UK

Today's back pages

The Times

The Times feature *that* tackle on Leroy Sane and they reflect on Arthur Masuaku's likely ban for spitting at an opponent during West Ham's defeat at Wigan.

I've heard some ex-pros saying they would sooner be punched in the face than spat at. Is a six game ban enough?

And surely you would sooner be spat at than receive a tackle like the one Sane was on the end of?

The Times back page
The Times

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111

Andrew Bond: Everyone around us making signings and #NUFC are doing their usual disappearing act in January

Man City 'dished it out' - Warnock

Cardiff City 0-2 Man City

Neil Warnock has had his say on his sides approach against Manchester City and he is unrepentant.

The Cardiff City boss believes his team were not the only guilty party, when it came to putting in bad challenges yesterday.

"They dished it out a bit, they had one or two naughty tackles.

"He (Guardiola) is in England, what do you expect?

"I suppose when you're like that, you want everything to be nice, pretty and perfect," said Warnock.

"But you don't get that here, you get different challenges."

Thoughts on this? Should we expect a different standard (if that's the right word) of tackling in the English game?

Neil Warnock
Getty Images

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111

An interesting observation from the Cardiff City Stadium yesterday on how frequently Man City used the tactical foul whenever a Cardiff attack materialised. Very clever in breaking up our rhythm. You never notice this from highlights reels. Admittedly not as heavy or cynical as the Cardiff fouls!

Lindsay, Bristol

Today's back pages

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

The Daily Mirror carry a large image of Joe Bennett's tackle on Leroy Sane.

The Cardiff defender was only shown a yellow card, but he didn't last the full 90 minutes as he was given a second booking later in the game.

Daily Mirror back page
Daily Mirror

Referees need to 'protect' the 'artists' - Guardiola

Cardiff City 0-2 Man City

Pep Guardiola was not happy with the treatment dished out to his players by Cardiff City during their 2-0 FA Cup win.

He has urged referees to "protect" players after Leroy Sane was injured after Joe Bennett's foul.

Guardiola has confirmed Sane faces a month out.

Guardiola is furious with challenges on his players during FA Cup match against Cardiff.

Man City set to break club transfer record

#bbcfootball or text 81111

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte is set to travel to England today to complete his club record move to Manchester City.

It is anticipated the Blues will trigger Laporte's £57m release clause, allowing him to have his medical and complete his transfer.

The £57m would represent a club record purchase for City, in excess of the £55m they paid for Kevin de Bruyne in 2015. It would take the club's spending on defenders since the end of last season to £190m.

Laporte, 23, has played 19 times for France at under-21 level but is yet to win a full cap.

Morning!

We're just a couple of days away from the transfer window 'slamming shut' (surely if it was glass it would smash?).

Manchester City are edging closer to getting their man.....

Aymeric Laporte
Getty Images

It appears Arsenal are nearing one of their main targets too.....

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Getty Images

And could Zlatan be off to the MLS?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Getty Images

Pep Guardiola and Neil Warnock had very different opinions on the tackling following Manchester City's win at Cardiff.

We'll get into that and the rest of the big stories from the weekend's FA Cup action.

You can get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only). Don't be shy now....

