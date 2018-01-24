January transfers & Carabao Cup reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest January transfer news and gossip
  2. Carabao Cup semi-finals - reaction and preview
  3. Arsenal v Chelsea (20:00 GMT) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
  4. Phil Neville named as England women's manager
  5. Uefa Nations League draw: build-up and reaction

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Brown-Finnis - Neville is the right choice

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis
Getty Images
Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live earlier Rachel Brown Finnis said Neville is a good appointment.

"I'm very much pro this decision," she said.

"The FA have broken the mould in what they usually recruit. They ended up with no candidates and had to think outside the box. England are third in the world so the room for improvement is marginal.

"This is someone they’ve never had someone who has been there and on at the highest level in that era when United won everything. He was under the jurisdiction of Alex Ferguson, the best manager in the world and has that level of experience the players will thrive on.

"He's fully qualified - has his pro and A Licence.

"Think of the anecdotes and scenarios he'll be able to bring. Previous managers have not had that experience. I think this is a massive jump up

"The FA will build a team around him.

"He doesn’t have senior level management experience but what he does bring is pretty unique."

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Phil Neville's appointment discussed

New England women's manager Phil Neville
Getty Images
New England women's manager Phil Neville

Now then.

Phil Neville is the new Lionesses manager and it's fair to say there's a lot of talk around the appointment this morning.

Is he the right choice as someone with potential as a coach and plenty of experience, or has he just got it because he's a high-profile ex Manchester United and England player?

It's certainly got people talking

So let's take in a few views.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Celtic looking comfy

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers
Getty Images
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Over in the SPL last night Celtic - the Scottish Man City if you like - extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

Substitute Leigh Griffiths preserved Celtic's 23-year unbeaten run against Partick Thistle to come from behind and win 2-1.

Hosts Partick deservedly led 1-0 at half-time after Mikael Lustig mis-timed a clearance and tugged back Miles Storey, Conor Sammon tucking home the penalty.

Scott Sinclair equalised from the spot after Mustapha Dumbuya felled him.

Both sides had further chances before Griffiths brushed off Adam Barton's challenge to flick home the winner.

Read more here.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bristol City 2-3 Manchester City

Here's the full report of that game from Ashton Gate last night.

It was a cracker.

Bristol City lost 3-2 to Manchester City
Getty Images
City won 3-2 in the end

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Sergio Aguero runs with the ball during Manchester City's 3-2 win over Bristol City in the EFC Cup semi-final second leg. City won the tie 5-3 overall
Getty Images
Sergio Aguero runs with the ball during Manchester City's 3-2 win over Bristol City in the EFC Cup semi-final second leg. City won the tie 5-3 overall

Hi

Thanks for checking in.

Did you watch the Man City game last night? Bristol gave it another good go didn't they? If City win the Carabao Cup then Lee Johnson's side can take pride in having presented a real challenge to them on the way.

And what about Phil Neville? England's women have a new coach and there is a wide spectrum of opinion on whether it's the right appointment.

Later on we'll be bringing you the live draw for the Uefa League of Nations, and will explain the whole thing to you enroute.

Let's crack on.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top