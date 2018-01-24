January transfers & Carabao Cup reaction
By Greg O'Keeffe
Brown-Finnis - Neville is the right choice
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live earlier Rachel Brown Finnis said Neville is a good appointment.
"I'm very much pro this decision," she said.
"The FA have broken the mould in what they usually recruit. They ended up with no candidates and had to think outside the box. England are third in the world so the room for improvement is marginal.
"This is someone they’ve never had someone who has been there and on at the highest level in that era when United won everything. He was under the jurisdiction of Alex Ferguson, the best manager in the world and has that level of experience the players will thrive on.
"He's fully qualified - has his pro and A Licence.
"Think of the anecdotes and scenarios he'll be able to bring. Previous managers have not had that experience. I think this is a massive jump up
"The FA will build a team around him.
"He doesn’t have senior level management experience but what he does bring is pretty unique."
Phil Neville's appointment discussed
Now then.
Phil Neville is the new Lionesses manager and it's fair to say there's a lot of talk around the appointment this morning.
Is he the right choice as someone with potential as a coach and plenty of experience, or has he just got it because he's a high-profile ex Manchester United and England player?
It's certainly got people talking
So let's take in a few views.
Celtic looking comfy
Over in the SPL last night Celtic - the Scottish Man City if you like - extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.
Substitute Leigh Griffiths preserved Celtic's 23-year unbeaten run against Partick Thistle to come from behind and win 2-1.
Hosts Partick deservedly led 1-0 at half-time after Mikael Lustig mis-timed a clearance and tugged back Miles Storey, Conor Sammon tucking home the penalty.
Scott Sinclair equalised from the spot after Mustapha Dumbuya felled him.
Both sides had further chances before Griffiths brushed off Adam Barton's challenge to flick home the winner.
Read more here.
Bristol City 2-3 Manchester City
Here's the full report of that game from Ashton Gate last night.
It was a cracker.
Good morning
Hi
Thanks for checking in.
Did you watch the Man City game last night? Bristol gave it another good go didn't they? If City win the Carabao Cup then Lee Johnson's side can take pride in having presented a real challenge to them on the way.
And what about Phil Neville? England's women have a new coach and there is a wide spectrum of opinion on whether it's the right appointment.
Later on we'll be bringing you the live draw for the Uefa League of Nations, and will explain the whole thing to you enroute.
Let's crack on.