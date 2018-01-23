January transfers & Arsenal news conference
Summary
- Latest January transfer news and gossip
- Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap discussion
- Liverpool lose at Swansea: Klopp and Carvalhal reaction
- Carabao Cup semi-final previews
- Bristol City v Man City (19:45 GMT) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
- Arsene Wenger news conference live
- Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
More back pages
The Back Pages
Here's a selection of the national media's back pages this morning - no prizes for guessing who dominates after a certain deal was completed yesterday...
City want Laporte? All Tuesday's gossip
Manchester City
Are City read to splash the cash after rivals United pulled off an eye-catching coup by landing Alexis Sanchez?
Read all about Pep Guardiola's latest reported target in today's Gossip Column, plus Chelsea's pursuit of Edin Dzeko, and who wants Liverpool's Mo Salah.
The Piano Man
Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Well who saw United's 'announcement tweet' when their Alexis Sanchez deal was over the line?
You can watch it here if you haven't already.
What's your verdict? Exciting and tasteful or cringey and over the top?
Let us know.
Manchester United top Deloitte table again
Manchester United
Deloitte have published their annual Football Money League in which they profile the highest revenue generating clubs in world football.
Manchester United retained top spot for a second consecutive year, generating total revenue of €676m (£581m).
"This year’s battle for first place was the closest in Money League history, just €1.7m (£1.5m) separated Manchester United and second place Real Madrid: United’s win in the Europa League Final proving critical in the club topping our list for a tenth time," says Deloitte.
"Real Madrid moved back above FC Barcelona into second place thanks to strong commercial growth in 2016/17 and a title winning season in both domestic and European competitions, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City making up the remainder of the Money League top five."
A place in the top 20 now requires revenue of approximately €200m, a 16% increase on last year and double the amount required in the 2010 edition of the Money League.
Welcome In
Morning all!
Thanks for checking in this Tuesday.
We've got plenty to discuss today as ever, with Liverpool's defeat at Swansea last night and off the pitch the Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap was finally done and dusted.
The figures involved in wages are certainly going to be a talking point.
Arsene Wenger's press conference ahead of Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg tie with Chelsea takes place later this morning, live updates here, and we preview Man City's trip to Bristol City in the other semi-final.
Let's get cracking.