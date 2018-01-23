January transfers & Arsenal news conference

Getty Images Manchester United remain a money-making machine

Deloitte have published their annual Football Money League in which they profile the highest revenue generating clubs in world football.

Manchester United retained top spot for a second consecutive year, generating total revenue of €676m (£581m).

"This year’s battle for first place was the closest in Money League history, just €1.7m (£1.5m) separated Manchester United and second place Real Madrid: United’s win in the Europa League Final proving critical in the club topping our list for a tenth time," says Deloitte.

"Real Madrid moved back above FC Barcelona into second place thanks to strong commercial growth in 2016/17 and a title winning season in both domestic and European competitions, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City making up the remainder of the Money League top five."

A place in the top 20 now requires revenue of approximately €200m, a 16% increase on last year and double the amount required in the 2010 edition of the Money League.