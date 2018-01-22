Transfer gossip & Premier League reaction

Getty Images New Watford coach Javi Gracia

There's a new man in the dugout at Vicarage Road.

Watford named Javi Gracia as their new head coach, hours after the Premier League club sacked Marco Silva.

Spaniard Gracia, who has signed an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road, has been out of work since leaving Russian club Rubin Kazan last June.

The 47-year-old previously spent two seasons with Spanish La Liga side Malaga, and also worked in Greece.

We'll find out a bit more about him shortly but first - some headlines.