Transfer gossip & Premier League reaction

Summary

  1. Latest January transfer news and gossip
  2. Watford sack Marco Silva and appoint Javi Gracia
  3. Mauricio Pellegrino not worrying about job as Southampton drop
  4. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez latest
  5. Swansea to face Liverpool (20:00 GMT)
  6. Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111

By Greg O'Keeffe

Adios Marco, Bienvenido Javi

Watford change managers....again

Watford

New Watford coach Javi Gracia
Getty Images
New Watford coach Javi Gracia

There's a new man in the dugout at Vicarage Road.

Watford named Javi Gracia as their new head coach, hours after the Premier League club sacked Marco Silva.

Spaniard Gracia, who has signed an 18-month contract at Vicarage Road, has been out of work since leaving Russian club Rubin Kazan last June.

The 47-year-old previously spent two seasons with Spanish La Liga side Malaga, and also worked in Greece.

We'll find out a bit more about him shortly but first - some headlines.

Welcome

Hi and thanks for checking in this morning.

There's plenty to talk about after a lively weekend of Premier League football and more transfer developments.

Stay tuned for all the latest live reaction, analysis and views from elsewhere.

Sergio Aguero
Getty Images
Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-1 at the Etihad stadium as they returned quickly to winning ways after their rare stumble at Anfield

