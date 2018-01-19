Transfer latest and manager news conferences

Getty Images

The Telegraph report Chelsea are interested in Peter Crouch.

Antonio Conte's side have already been linked with Andy Carroll this month but a deal looks unlikely as he has an ankle issue.

I've checked and former Liverpool target man Erik Meijer has retired. All jokes aside though, who wouldn't want to see Crouch at Chelsea?

He scores goals.....

He dances....

And just look at that smile.....

Let us know your thoughts on a possible move for Peter Crouch to Chelsea this morning.

Chelsea fans are you keen? Stoke fans can you afford to lose him?

If not Crouch, then who should Chelsea sign as their new back up striker?

And given he's 36-years-old we're also keen to hear who you would like to see make one last big move in the January window?

You can get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).