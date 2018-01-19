Transfer latest and manager news conferences
Chelsea are interested in Peter Crouch. Latest gossip here.
- Chelsea interested in Crouch - reports
- Who would you like to see get one last big move this month?
- Get Involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
- Chelsea boss Antonio Conte speaks to media at 1315 GMT
- Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino also speak to media
By Craig Lowe and Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
John Hamilton: Peter Crouch is easily the best striker LFC have had in past 20 years. His head is probably worth £40m in itself. Don't forget the scissor kick scored against Galatasaray. Would be a bargain for Chelsea FC. Would bring so much more to the team than Alexis Sanchez.
Best Liverpool striker in 20 years? Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez have been on the phone...they want a word.
More Everton business?
Everton v West Brom (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Everton
Sam Allardyce says he isn't expecting to enter the transfer market again this month.
"I don't think so. We will be more about moving players on at the moment. The squad is too big. There are 33 players here at the moment.
"Although squad players are important, moving a few on is the order for us," said Allardyce.
"Seamus Coleman is close to coming back, he's training. Michael Keane's back. The squad is getting bigger."
Thoughts on this Everton fans? Do you need more signings this month?
Dave Lawes: All that money for Virgil Van Dijk, and relegation staring them in the face, will Saints actually sign anyone this transfer window?
Allardcye on new coaching techniques
Everton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Everton
It's not all about Prozone for Sam Allardyce, oh no. He's been expanding on his training techniques this morning.
"I've tried to stay ahead of the game. I don't want to follow anyone else I want to be at the forefront. It's always very interesting implementing the new ideas that come along.
"For me it's always been things from outside of football, in the world of sport but outside this game.
"In other sports there are ways to take you forward."
Theo the ingredient - Allardyce
Everton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Everton
Everton boss Sam Allardyce speaks about Theo Walcott: "I think he wanted a fresh start.
"When you have a player who has been at a club for a long time and decides he wants to move on, you say to yourself if that's his opportunity to move forward it would be very nice if he would join Everton football club.
"For us it's an important ingredient in that we are short in creating and scoring goals," said Allardyce.
"He's seen it all in this league. There's a settling in period for everybody. We're here to support him to achieve as much as he can with us."
Jonny Winterburn: Carrol and Crouch? Really? Players who can't even get into the first XI of their terribly performing clubs? Is Morata's ego so big we need to buy these players so he doesn't feel threatened?! Somebody help us. Please
Walcott will be judged on goals
Everton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Everton
Sam Allardyce has brought new signing Theo Walcott with him this morning.
"I think I'll be judged on goals and I was pleased how many I scored last season considering the minutes.
"That's what I want to bring to this team, goals and assists," said Walcott
"I want to be part of pushing Everton up that table and anything I can contribute I want to."
Howe respects Moyes
West Ham v Bournemouth (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Eddie Howe has been speaking ahead of his sides game at West Ham, which will be Bournemouth's 100th match in the Premier League.
"The game against West Ham this season had plenty of drama. We look forward to the game, I've got a lot of respect from West Ham and David Moyes.
"There was a lot of controversy and drama in that game here, but both sets of teams have a lot of respect for each other," said Howe.
"To have our 100th Premier League game is a great achievement, but the most important thing will be winning the game."
Greg O'Keeffe has joined me now - we'll bring you the latest from Sam Allardyce soon. His media conference ahead of tomorrow's game against West Brom has just started.
Newcastle bid still on the table - Staveley
Amanda Staveley says she still wants to buy Newcastle United despite owner Mike Ashley ending £250m takeover talks this week.
"I'm very much still interested," Staveley told The Times.
BBC Sport understands there has been no formal contact between the Ashley and Staveley teams since before Christmas.
But Staveley told the newspaper: "Our bid remains on the table.
Could this deal still happen?
Regardless of any deal - how much backing does Rafa Benitez need in the transfer market this month?
Friday's back pages
Daily Star
The Daily Star
The Daily Star claim pressure is mounting on Premier League and Football League bosses to honour Cyrille Regis this weekend.
They also report Borussia Dortmund are not happy Arsene Wenger has commented on their striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, publicly.
Wenger's hardly done a Barcelona has he?
Crouch doesn't just score goals and dance
What do you get if you sign Peter Crouch?
You get goals, hopefully some dancing, and you get a player who likes to have fun on social media.
There's loads of classic Crouch tweets out there. I quite like this one from 2015, where he appears to cheekily link himself with and rebuff Manchester City at the same time.
dave wakefield: Unthinkable to even contemplate selling Crouch with where we are in the league
More on Crouch and Chelsea
The Telegraph also report Crouch is a boyhood Chelsea fan and was at Wembley for the 1994 FA Cup Final.
They say he was a regular ball boy at Stamford Bridge.
This move has to happen doesn't it?
Rob Brown: (re 0823) United are absolutely ridiculous making that signing. City must be laughing their heads off - The Mercenary is going to destroy their wage budget. Other key players must be absolutely aghast!
Friday's back pages
The Times
The Times
The Times have an exclusive interview with would be Newcastle buyer Amanda Staveley. She says her offer is still on the table.
I stand corrected......
Sanchez to Man United is still a thing
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Anyone bored of the Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United talk yet?
No, me neither. Anyway our reporter Simon Stone has broken down the figures.
Sanchez will earn half a million pounds a week at United. Nice work if you can get it.
App users may need to click on the link to view the video.
Adam Tungatt: If peter crouch moves to #Chelsea that could be the strangest transfer of all time. But he’s a proven goalscorer and absolute legend. Surely he’ll have to bring back the robot?
'He's six foot seven, he's football heaven'
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Is a song Liverpool fans sang about Peter Crouch.
Could it be taken on by Chelsea fans?
He has Champions League experience and he's scored in a World Cup.
Surely he's worthy of a place on the Stamford Bridge bench?
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror describe the possibility of Peter Crouch joining Chelsea as the "most incredible" deal of the transfer window.....
Peter Crouch to Chelsea?
The Telegraph report Chelsea are interested in Peter Crouch.
Antonio Conte's side have already been linked with Andy Carroll this month but a deal looks unlikely as he has an ankle issue.
I've checked and former Liverpool target man Erik Meijer has retired. All jokes aside though, who wouldn't want to see Crouch at Chelsea?
He scores goals.....
He dances....
And just look at that smile.....
Let us know your thoughts on a possible move for Peter Crouch to Chelsea this morning.
Chelsea fans are you keen? Stoke fans can you afford to lose him?
If not Crouch, then who should Chelsea sign as their new back up striker?
And given he's 36-years-old we're also keen to hear who you would like to see make one last big move in the January window?
You can get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).
Good Morning!
We're going to be talking about all the latest transfer news and we'll bring you the best lines from today's managerial media conferences.
Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino are all due to speak ahead of this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.
We'll start with the speculation around the future of everyone's favourite 6ft 7in striker....