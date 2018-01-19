Transfer latest and manager news conferences

Chelsea are interested in Peter Crouch. Latest gossip here.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Chelsea interested in Crouch - reports
  2. Who would you like to see get one last big move this month?
  3. Get Involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
  4. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte speaks to media at 1315 GMT
  5. Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino also speak to media

Live Reporting

By Craig Lowe and Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

John Hamilton: Peter Crouch is easily the best striker LFC have had in past 20 years. His head is probably worth £40m in itself. Don't forget the scissor kick scored against Galatasaray. Would be a bargain for Chelsea FC. Would bring so much more to the team than Alexis Sanchez.

Best Liverpool striker in 20 years? Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez have been on the phone...they want a word.

Luis Suarez
Getty Images

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More Everton business?

Everton v West Brom (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)

Everton

Sam Allardyce says he isn't expecting to enter the transfer market again this month.

"I don't think so. We will be more about moving players on at the moment. The squad is too big. There are 33 players here at the moment.

"Although squad players are important, moving a few on is the order for us," said Allardyce.

"Seamus Coleman is close to coming back, he's training. Michael Keane's back. The squad is getting bigger."

Thoughts on this Everton fans? Do you need more signings this month?

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Dave Lawes: All that money for Virgil Van Dijk, and relegation staring them in the face, will Saints actually sign anyone this transfer window?

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Allardcye on new coaching techniques

Everton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Everton

It's not all about Prozone for Sam Allardyce, oh no. He's been expanding on his training techniques this morning.

"I've tried to stay ahead of the game. I don't want to follow anyone else I want to be at the forefront. It's always very interesting implementing the new ideas that come along.

"For me it's always been things from outside of football, in the world of sport but outside this game.

"In other sports there are ways to take you forward."

Sam Allardyce
Getty Images

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Theo the ingredient - Allardyce

Everton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Everton

Everton boss Sam Allardyce speaks about Theo Walcott: "I think he wanted a fresh start.

"When you have a player who has been at a club for a long time and decides he wants to move on, you say to yourself if that's his opportunity to move forward it would be very nice if he would join Everton football club.

"For us it's an important ingredient in that we are short in creating and scoring goals," said Allardyce.

"He's seen it all in this league. There's a settling in period for everybody. We're here to support him to achieve as much as he can with us."

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Jonny Winterburn: Carrol and Crouch? Really? Players who can't even get into the first XI of their terribly performing clubs? Is Morata's ego so big we need to buy these players so he doesn't feel threatened?! Somebody help us. Please

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Walcott will be judged on goals

Everton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Everton

Sam Allardyce has brought new signing Theo Walcott with him this morning.

"I think I'll be judged on goals and I was pleased how many I scored last season considering the minutes.

"That's what I want to bring to this team, goals and assists," said Walcott

"I want to be part of pushing Everton up that table and anything I can contribute I want to."

Theo Walcott
Getty Images

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

I was at the game on Monday at old trafford, peter crouch was the outstanding player for stoke every ball was aimed at him going forward and his lay offs nearly provided a goal

Gary, Manchester

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Howe respects Moyes

West Ham v Bournemouth (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Eddie Howe has been speaking ahead of his sides game at West Ham, which will be Bournemouth's 100th match in the Premier League.

"The game against West Ham this season had plenty of drama. We look forward to the game, I've got a lot of respect from West Ham and David Moyes.

"There was a lot of controversy and drama in that game here, but both sets of teams have a lot of respect for each other," said Howe.

"To have our 100th Premier League game is a great achievement, but the most important thing will be winning the game."

Eddie Howe
Getty Images

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

While Man Utd are signing Sanchez and we are trying to sign PETER CROUCH! what is going on??

George Leeds

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Greg O'Keeffe has joined me now - we'll bring you the latest from Sam Allardyce soon. His media conference ahead of tomorrow's game against West Brom has just started.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

I would hate to see Crouch leave stoke and would like him to stay and coach when he retires but what a story for the gentlemen of football. Come on stoke

Mick from Stoke

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Newcastle bid still on the table - Staveley

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Amanda Staveley says she still wants to buy Newcastle United despite owner Mike Ashley ending £250m takeover talks this week.

"I'm very much still interested," Staveley told The Times.

BBC Sport understands there has been no formal contact between the Ashley and Staveley teams since before Christmas.

But Staveley told the newspaper: "Our bid remains on the table.

Could this deal still happen?

Regardless of any deal - how much backing does Rafa Benitez need in the transfer market this month?

Rafa Benitez
Getty Images
I don't think you'll get ten players Rafa

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Crouch has been a good player but surely Chelsea must aim higher (pardon the pun)!

Scotty P

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Friday's back pages

Daily Star

The Daily Star

The Daily Star claim pressure is mounting on Premier League and Football League bosses to honour Cyrille Regis this weekend.

They also report Borussia Dortmund are not happy Arsene Wenger has commented on their striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, publicly.

Wenger's hardly done a Barcelona has he?

Daily Star back page
Daily Star

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crouch doesn't just score goals and dance

What do you get if you sign Peter Crouch?

You get goals, hopefully some dancing, and you get a player who likes to have fun on social media.

There's loads of classic Crouch tweets out there. I quite like this one from 2015, where he appears to cheekily link himself with and rebuff Manchester City at the same time.

Peter Crouch tweet
Transfer News Live and Peter Crouch

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

dave wakefield: Unthinkable to even contemplate selling Crouch with where we are in the league

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More on Crouch and Chelsea

The Telegraph also report Crouch is a boyhood Chelsea fan and was at Wembley for the 1994 FA Cup Final.

They say he was a regular ball boy at Stamford Bridge.

This move has to happen doesn't it?

Peter Crouch
Getty Images

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Rob Brown: (re 0823) United are absolutely ridiculous making that signing. City must be laughing their heads off - The Mercenary is going to destroy their wage budget. Other key players must be absolutely aghast!

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Friday's back pages

The Times

The Times

The Times have an exclusive interview with would be Newcastle buyer Amanda Staveley. She says her offer is still on the table.

Times back page
The Times

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

(Re 08:14) wrong Liverpool song for Crouch as it was five foot seven for Garcia!! Crouch song: he’s big, he’s red, his feet stick out the bed....Peter Crouch, Peter Crouch!

Dan, Sheffield

I stand corrected......

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sanchez to Man United is still a thing

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Anyone bored of the Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United talk yet?

No, me neither. Anyway our reporter Simon Stone has broken down the figures.

Sanchez will earn half a million pounds a week at United. Nice work if you can get it.

View more on twitter

App users may need to click on the link to view the video.

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Adam Tungatt: If peter crouch moves to #Chelsea that could be the strangest transfer of all time. But he’s a proven goalscorer and absolute legend. Surely he’ll have to bring back the robot?

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'He's six foot seven, he's football heaven'

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Is a song Liverpool fans sang about Peter Crouch.

Could it be taken on by Chelsea fans?

He has Champions League experience and he's scored in a World Cup.

Surely he's worthy of a place on the Stamford Bridge bench?

Peter Crouch scoring for England
Getty Images

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Friday's back pages

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

The Daily Mirror describe the possibility of Peter Crouch joining Chelsea as the "most incredible" deal of the transfer window.....

Mirror back page
Mirror

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Peter Crouch to Chelsea?

Peter Crouch
Getty Images

The Telegraph report Chelsea are interested in Peter Crouch.

Antonio Conte's side have already been linked with Andy Carroll this month but a deal looks unlikely as he has an ankle issue.

I've checked and former Liverpool target man Erik Meijer has retired. All jokes aside though, who wouldn't want to see Crouch at Chelsea?

He scores goals.....

Peter Crouch scores against West Brom
Getty Images

He dances....

Peter Crouch dancing
getty

And just look at that smile.....

Peter Crouch
Getty Images

Let us know your thoughts on a possible move for Peter Crouch to Chelsea this morning.

Chelsea fans are you keen? Stoke fans can you afford to lose him?

If not Crouch, then who should Chelsea sign as their new back up striker?

And given he's 36-years-old we're also keen to hear who you would like to see make one last big move in the January window?

You can get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good Morning!

We're going to be talking about all the latest transfer news and we'll bring you the best lines from today's managerial media conferences.

Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino are all due to speak ahead of this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.

We'll start with the speculation around the future of everyone's favourite 6ft 7in striker....

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top