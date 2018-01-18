Transfer gossip and FA Cup reaction

Summary

  1. Latest January transfer news and gossip
  2. Reaction to Chelsea's FA Cup win against Norwich
  3. The VAR debate continues
  4. Alexis Sanchez mega deal
  5. David Moyes wants Chelsea striker Batshuayi
  6. Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

The Gossip column

Mitchy Batshuayi
Getty Images
Mitchy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea against Norwich last night - but he's a man in demand

If you want a quick primer before we say anything else: here's the plan.

Click on the link below, breeze through our daily round-up of what's going on, then come back here for more.

Deal?

OK go.

Transfer latest

Welcome In

Theo Walcott
Getty Images
Theo Walcott has sealed his move from Arsenal to Everton

Good morning!

Things are starting to gather pace in the January transfer market.

Theo Walcott completed his move to Everton yesterday, and Alexis Sanchez's big-money switch to Manchester United still appears to be on the cards.

We'll provide you with updates of all the latest transfer speculation throughout the morning as we try to make sense of what's likely - and what's not.

There will be VAR talk too - be warned!

