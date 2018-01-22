Stamford Bridge

Watch: FA Cup fourth round - Cardiff City v Man City after Chelsea host Newcastle

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. 13:30 GMT: Chelsea v Newcastle - listen on Radio 5 live and online
  2. 16:00 GMT: Cardiff v Manchester City - Watch on BBC One and online and listen on Radio 5 Live