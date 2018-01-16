Transfers latest & Premier League reaction
Man City end pursuit of Sanchez - gossip
Summary
- Man Utd favourites to sign Sanchez
- 'Arsenal in talks to sign Aubameyang'
- Carroll linked with Chelsea
- Man Utd beat Stoke to cut Man City lead
Man City no longer looking to sign Sanchez
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
"Manchester City have decided not to pursue their interest in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
"The club have decided the cost of pursuing the 29-year-old would be prohibitively expensive.
"Manager Pep Guardiola, the club's owner Khaldoon al Mubarak and other senior officials are all in agreement.
"It is understood the wages being demanded by Sanchez would have put him ahead of all City's star men, something the club decided they would not do."
Decisions, decisions for Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is a man in demand.
Will he choose Manchester United this month?
Or maybe Chelsea?
It's unlikely to be Manchester City.....
Or could he even stay at Arsenal?
