Alexis Sanchez

Transfers latest & Premier League reaction

Man City end pursuit of Sanchez - gossip

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man Utd favourites to sign Sanchez
  2. 'Arsenal in talks to sign Aubameyang'
  3. Carroll linked with Chelsea
  4. Man Utd beat Stoke to cut Man City lead
  5. #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK)

Live Reporting

By Craig Lowe

All times stated are UK

Man City no longer looking to sign Sanchez

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

"Manchester City have decided not to pursue their interest in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

"The club have decided the cost of pursuing the 29-year-old would be prohibitively expensive.

"Manager Pep Guardiola, the club's owner Khaldoon al Mubarak and other senior officials are all in agreement.

"It is understood the wages being demanded by Sanchez would have put him ahead of all City's star men, something the club decided they would not do."

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Decisions, decisions for Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is a man in demand.

Will he choose Manchester United this month?

Jose Mourinho
Getty Images

Or maybe Chelsea?

Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Conte
Getty Images

It's unlikely to be Manchester City.....

Pep Guardiola
Getty Images

Or could he even stay at Arsenal?

Arsene Wenger
Getty Images

OK, I know that's very unlikely but do let us know your thoughts on Alexis Sanchez this morning via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning!

We're going to reflect on Manchester United v Stoke and get stuck into the latest transfer news and gossip.

As ever you can get in touch via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

So, let's start with the future of one man.....

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top