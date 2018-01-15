Reaction: Liverpool beat Man City
Man City pull out of deal to sign Arsenal's Sanchez - gossip
- Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run
- Liverpool sent out the right statement - Klopp
- Arsenal 8 pts off Champions League place
- Giggs set to be named Wales manager
- Man Utd v Stoke City (20:00 GMT)
By Craig Lowe
Good morning!
Plenty to get stuck into today: Liverpool end Manchester City's unbeaten run, Arsenal lose again, Ryan Giggs is set for the Wales job and Stoke's hunt for a new manager isn't going well is it?
Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United looks like it could happen too. United fans can you believe it? City fans how big a blow would it be to miss out after he looked destined for your club at one stage?
