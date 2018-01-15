Liverpool players celebrate against Manchester City

Reaction: Liverpool beat Man City

Man City pull out of deal to sign Arsenal's Sanchez - gossip

Summary

  1. Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run
  2. Liverpool sent out the right statement - Klopp
  3. Arsenal 8 pts off Champions League place
  4. Giggs set to be named Wales manager
  5. Man Utd v Stoke City (20:00 GMT)
  6. #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK)

Live Reporting

By Craig Lowe

All times stated are UK

Good morning!

Plenty to get stuck into today: Liverpool end Manchester City's unbeaten run, Arsenal lose again, Ryan Giggs is set for the Wales job and Stoke's hunt for a new manager isn't going well is it?

Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United looks like it could happen too. United fans can you believe it? City fans how big a blow would it be to miss out after he looked destined for your club at one stage?

You can get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only). Don't be shy.

