Real Madrid 2-1 Deportivo - Bale stunner puts home side ahead

Real looking good for their first La Liga win of 2018.
Real Madrid 2-1 Deportivo
If Deportivo had kept it level until half time I might have fancied them to get something from this game but hard to see Real giving up this lead now.
Alex McIver Arranz: Great goal by @GarethBale11 but I can’t understand the gloves... 17 degrees and sunny in Madrid today. He’s forgotten what real winters are like.
GOAL - Real Madrid 2-1 Deportivo
Gareth Bale
Brilliant goal!
Cristiano Ronaldo is appealing for a penalty as he tumbles inside the box under a challenge but it doesn't matter because Gareth Bale has the ball on the right and, from an almost ridiculous angle, curls the ball into the top left-hand corner.
That's his fifth of the season in La Liga, making him Real's top scorer.
Real Madrid 1-1 Deportivo
Deportivo have had long spells of having to defend but when they attack they do so with confidence. They don't look at all like a side struggling in the relegation zone.
Real Madrid 1-1 Deportivo
Gareth Bale almost finds Borja Mayoral with a knockdown but Fabian Schär is alert to the danger and hooks away before the Real Madrid forward can strike.
Real Madrid 1-1 Deportivo
Luka Modric flicks a header at Ruben as Real Madrid come forward again. Zinedine Zidane's side have really upped the tempo.
GOAL - Real Madrid 1-1 Deportivo
Nacho
It was certainly coming.
Deportivo's goal seemed to wake Real Madrid up and they've been peppering the visitors' goal before finally getting their breakthrough.
A short corner is worked to Nacho, who plays a quick one-two with Marcelo before stroking home.
That strike ends a run of four hours without a goal at home for Real.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 0-1 Deportivo
Ruben is again called upon Marcelo weaves his way into the box and shoots hard and low. The Deportivo gets a hand to the ball, taking the sting out of it before it bounces back off the post.
GREAT SAVE!
Real Madrid 0-1 Deportivo
What a save!
Real Madrid are cranking up the pressure as Marcelo delivers a ball to the far post, Cristiano Ronaldo rises to meet it and directs a header that looks certain to dip in under the bar until Ruben superbly tips over.
Better from the hosts.
Real Madrid 0-1 Deportivo
Real Madrid have not finished outside the top four in La Liga since 2000. Lose this game and they will be one point behind Villarreal with a game in hand.
Marcelo attempts to provide a response with a first time volley. He hits it well but just wide of the far post.
GOAL - Real Madrid 0-1 Deportivo
Adrian Lopez
Well then!
Real Madrid's troubles continue as the visitors take the lead with the sort of sweeping attack we'd come to expect from the hosts.
It's quick and incisive, Lucas Perez fizzing the ball across the face of goal from the left and Adrian Lopez, unmarked, taps in.
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Luka Modric tries to pick out Cristiano Ronaldo on the left but his pass has too much pace and Ronaldo can't keep it in play despite his best efforts. Ronaldo stick a thumb up in the direction of Modric, but that was a poor ball in truth.
CLOSE!
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Vital interception by Casemiro, putting his foot on the ball as Deportivo break into the Real Madrid area through Florin Andone.
The visitors will be happy with how they have started this game. Real have only really had one decent opportunity.
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Nice move by Deportivo as the ball is worked out wide to Adrian Lopez. He gets to the edge of the area and waits for support. It arrives in the shape of Pedro Mosquera but his first-time effort is straight at Keylor Navas.
John McEnerney: Mental & physical fatigue after 2yrs of winning the CL in a row, motivation, too many youngsters brought in, injuries & lost faith in ZZ plenty of excuses there which 4 top pros are inexcusable. To drop CR7 may not be a bad idea but once he clicks he’ll bang in goals
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez is in the Deportivo side today. He has scored as many La Liga goals (four) as Cristiano Ronaldo this season.
Not seen anything of him yet in this game with Real Madrid dominating possession.
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are playing very wide in these early stages, very much as out and out wingers with Borja Mayoral as a lone striker. It's certainly stretching the visitors and leaving plenty of gaps to attack into.
Archie Thomas: Real Madrid need to keep Ronaldo in the side and put more faith in young wizard Asensio!
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
This has been a very good opening spell from Gareth Bale. He's involved in every Real Madrid attack - and there's been plenty of them in the first few minutes - the latest of which sees Bale find Luka Modric, who picks out Borja Mayoral with a cutback. Mayoral shoots first time but his effort is straight at the keeper.
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Gareth Bale again delivers a quick ball into the box, again looking for Cristiano Ronaldo. He does find his team-mate this time but Ronaldo heads over.
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
Decent early attack from Real Madrid as Gareth Bale, operating on the right, fires a decent cross over to the far post. He's looking for Cristiano Ronaldo but the Portuguese forward just can't quite reach it.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 0-0 Deportivo
We're under way.
Would you drop Ronaldo?
Cristiano Ronaldo is going through his worst spell of form in La Liga for Real Madrid. He has managed just four goals in 14 appearances - his worst run in nine seasons at the club.
Should he be dropped or he is undroppable? And why do you think Real are struggling at the moment? Send in your thoughts to #bbceurofooty
Real warming up
Real Madrid v Deportivo (15:15 GMT)
My hands have just about recovered from the snow/rain showers in gloomy Manchester but it's nice and sunny in Madrid as the players go through their warm ups.
HALF-TIME
Real Madrid 2-1 Deportivo
And that's half time.
Real warming up
Real Madrid v Deportivo (15:15 GMT)
My hands have just about recovered from the snow/rain showers in gloomy Manchester but it's nice and sunny in Madrid as the players go through their warm ups.
LINE-UPS
Real Madrid v Deportivo (15:15 GMT)
It's BC rather than BBC for Real Madrid today as Karim Benzema has to make do with a place on the bench while Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both start.
Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Bale, Ronaldo, Mayoral. Subs: Casilla, Benzema, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic
Deportivo: Rubem, Juanfran, Schar, One, Luisinho, Guilherme, Celso Borges, Mosquera, Adrian, Lucas, Andone. Subs:Pantilimon, Navarro, Colak, Carles Gil, Bakkali, Borja Valle, Edu Exposito
Real Madrid v Deportivo (15:15 GMT)
Real are actually closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top of the table. Deportivo, who currently occupy the final place in the drop zone, are 16 points behind Zinedine Zidane's side.
Real Madrid v Deportivo
It's not been a great start to the year for Real Madrid. They are without a win in La Liga and lost their last home game to Villarreal, leaving them 19 points behind leaders Barcelona.
The title race is as good as over. Lose today and it surely done and dusted.
A vintage year
Ahh 2017. Twas a very good year for Real Madrid. They collected trophies like confetti.
There may still be plenty of silverware in the cabinet this year but one that more than likely will be missing is that one second from the left - the La Liga trophy.
Still, they keep plugging away and today it's Deportivo La Caruna who roll into town.