Transfers gossip plus Premier League news

- Latest January transfer news and gossip
- Everton hoping to sign Theo Walcott
- Wenger still wants to keep Alexis Sanchez
- Liverpool want £30m for Daniel Sturridge
- Updates and reaction to Premier League news conferences
Get involved using #bbcfootball or text 81111
By Greg O'Keeffe and Craig Lowe
All times stated are UK
Steven Alexander: Arsenal squad needs overhauling, problem is I don't trust Wenger to do it
Daniel Sturridge for £30m anyone?
There's no doubt he's a talented striker.
There's also no doubt he's had some real misfortune with injuries.
The Liverpool Echo are reporting Sturridge can now leave Liverpool but the club want £30m for him.
There's a World Cup coming and he needs games. Who should come in for him and is £30m a fair price?
Simon Atkins: Good move for Everton and for Walcott. Seems to be a poor move for Arsenal. Are they going to be able to replace these players?
Arsene's shift in stance
David Ornstein
BBC Sport
A significant shift in tone from Arsene Wenger on Alexis Sanchez in today’s news conference.
Wenger had previously always suggested Sanchez would stay until the end of the season but now says:
Nothing is really concrete at the moment and nothing is decided one way or another. Normally he would stay at the club until the end of the season but we'll see.
He also confirmed that Sanchez will only leave if Arsenal can sign a replacement, which is in our story from last night.
Ola: Wenger keeps saying Arsenal will be active in the market in January..he has been active no doubt....actively selling players without replacements
Howe - King and Stanislas could return
Bournemouth v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Joshua King and Junior Stanislas could both be in line for a return against Arsenal at the weekend.
King limped off against Everton after making the opening goal, while Stanislas hasn’t played since the defeat to Manchester City.
Eddie Howe also provided an update on Tyrone Mings and Jermain Defoe as they continue to recover from longer term injuries.
"Both Joshua and Junior are making really good progress,” he said.
"They’re both back for us on the training pitch so we’re pleased with that, but we’ll have to make a late decision on whether they will play.
"We have no fresh injuries either. We’ve got Tyrone Mings who has a complicated injury, we thought a period of rest would solve it and that hasn’t worked. Unfortunately, he’ll have to have a longer period of rest before he returns.
"Jermain is good at the moment, he’s restricted to wearing a protected boot so there’s no massive update on him but we’re expecting him to progress in the time frame we have set."
Walcott's goal threat
Ian Hunter: So by the looks of things, bye bye Coquelin, Walcott, Sanchez, (poss Ozil)...hello to?? What's the plan Arsene?
This is the challenge for Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho couldn't wipe the smile from his face at the Nou Camp last night as his new team-mates whetted his appetite for what lies in store.
It may also have given the former Liverpool man an indicator of what level his gamed must be at to get in Ernesto Valverde's team regularly.
Barca swept Celta Vigo aside 5-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, with four goals arriving in a compelling first half.
Lione Messi was at his clinical best scoring twice, Jordi Alba shone, and Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez also looked sharp.
Walcott to Everton?
We want your thoughts this morning on Theo Walcott's proposed move to Everton.
A good deal for all parties? Does he need to move on?
And Arsenal fans - Oxlade-Chamberlain has gone, it looks like Alexis Sanchez will go, still no word on Mesut Ozil and now Theo Walcott could leave. Let us know your thoughts on how the club is being run.
Breaking - Stokes signs new deal
Manchester City have announced that Demi Stokes has signed a three year contract extension with the club.
The 26-year-old defender from South Shields previously played for Sunderland and Vancouver Whitecaps before moving to City in 2015.
Howe - Jack Wilshire had an impact
"I'm sure Jack (Wilshere) will get a great reception should he play. It'll be good to see him again," said Howe.
"Jack definitely had an impact straight away last year and it was good for the players' thoughts that season. He played a positive role."
Howe - 'Nobody is for sale'
Bournemouth v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Eddie Howe has ruled out any departure from the Cherries this month.
"No players are for sale in the window," he said. "Our biggest challenge is keeping our squad together and we've done that quite successfully so far."
'Arsenal are used to speculation' - Howe
Arsenal face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at 13:30 GMT on Sunday.
Cherries boss Eddie Howe doesn't believe the rumours surrounding Alexis Sanchez will harm his opponents.
"I'm sure all the speculation won't be affecting Arsenal - I'm sure they are used to it by now," he said.
Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?
Have you checked out this video from our main site yet?
BBC football expert Pat Nevin explains why Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, both nominally wide players, are so prolific in front of goal this season, with the two players meeting at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
Arsenal injury updates
Aaron Ramsey - Back in squad
Mesut Ozil (knee) - Will have a test tomorrow. Swollen knee.
Jack Wilshere - “Good news, scan is good. Not out of the game on Sunday," said Wenger.
Laurent Koscielny and Kolasinac: Back next week
Nacho Monreal: Earliest back is next week….
Olivier Giroud: Two weeks away
Comedy Wenger
Our correspondent George Cummins reports that Wenger said "Thank you for torturing me" after a round of Sanchez-related questions.
Lol.
Wenger - Target Malcom a 'good player'
Wenger was asked about his reported interest in Boerdeaux's Brazilian forward Malcom.
"He’s a good player, but at the moment nothing is happening. We are not on that case at the moment," he said.
Wenger on Walcott
"I can’t tell you much more," he said. "Sam has made that statement, but Walcott is here."
Wenger 'in the market' for Sanchez replacement
He said: "Do we find the same player, certainly not? There is always a way to find a balance.
"If it happens we have to find a different balance.
"I don’t rule it out. Not at the back, in midfield or up front. We are open, we are in the market, we are active.
"This transfer market at the moment is very difficult. Things change very quickly."
'Nothing is decided about Sanchez' - Wenger
Arsene Wenger adds he "honesty cannot tell" reporters more about whether Alexis Sanchez will leave during the January transfer window.
"Nothing is really concrete at the moment. You conclude [that Manchester United are also interested] - but I don't want to give you the wrong information. Nothing is decided one way or the other," he said.
"Normally he should stay here until the end of the season but we shall see.
Wenger is then asked whether he would rather play under United boss Jose Mourinho or City manager Pep Guardioala...
"If I was a player I would play for the club where I am and with 100% commitment."
Crafty. He was hardly likely to say Mourinho, was he?
'I don't question Sanchez's commitment' - Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has unsurprisingly been fielding many questions about Alexis Sanchez.
The Chilean forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is reportedly a target for both Manchester City and Manchester United.
"I don't question Sanchez's passion," said Wenger. "I have had many conversations with him and we talked about how people always observe you with a microscope when you're on a short term contract but I've never questioned his professional attitude on the pitch.
"[His form] is not necessarily linked with the length of your contract - [losing form] can happen even if you've got 10 years to go."
Wenger on last trip to Vitality stadium
Clear indication of intent
Well there you go.
It's not often a Premier League manager nails his colours to the mast quite so effectively on a transfer when it comes to another club's player.
Allardyce is obviously keen to land Walcott and is using the media to get that message across to the player, who he selected for his only England squad as manager.
Maybe he hopes his overtures can outweigh the emotional heft of a Southampton return for the attacker.
Over to you Theo.
Meanwhile on Cenk Tosun
Allardyce was asked about his club's new £27m attacker, signed from Besiktas last Friday.
"He's very eager to make an impression. He is in the squad for Spurs.
"We have to hope he can hit the ground running and let him play his natural game which hopefully makes us better as a goal threat.
"It's not easy at all to bed in during January. It might not happen.
"He was desperate to come here. He left a Champions League qualified team to come and play in the Premier League. He's committed so hopefully that commitment will show through."
More on Walcott - Pace, goals and assists
Allardyce said: "Theo is not as risky (as new signing Cenk Tosun) because he's proven.
"He's scored 100 goals for Arsenal from wide positions as well as many assists. He has pace which we lack in this squad.
"We're short of goals goals so to add power to our goal-scoring would be very important for me - and he's only 28."
Sam on Spurs
"Tottenham have overcome their problems with playing there. Those negative vibes have gone and they're a big force there now so it will be tough game to play because of the quality of their side.
"You hope Wembley brings the best out of your players."
Allardyce on Holgate tweets
The Everton boss has been asked about some alleged "historic homophobic tweets" by defender Mason Holgate.
"This is a historic tweet from many, many years ago. We've pointed out for years to players what they do and what they don't do," he said.
"It's not in my hands whatever the situation is and how it moves on but we'll find out the course of action when it moves on."
Allardcye on Walcott
Allardyce confirms Everton's interest in Arsenal's Theo Walcott - says he'd add goals, pace and width to his team.
"If that's at all possible that would be nice," he says. "It's not imminent but negotiations are going on and we're hoping to negotiate a permanent deal.
"I don't get optimistic otherwise I get disappointed. I'll be very excited and enthused when someone, even if it's not Theo has signed on the dotted line.
Allardyce is speaking
Everton press conference also underway
Everton face Tottenham at Wembley tomorrow and Sam Allardyce is peaking about Seamus Coleman's fitness.
"I think if I asked him now would he join the squad to face Spurs he'd say 'Yes, I'm fit enough' but we have indicators to monitor if when he comes back his body is ready to face the challenges," he said.
The boss adds that Micheal Keane is out with a bad gash on his foot.
On the agenda for Wenger
Arsenal travel to the south coast having drawn 0-0 at Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.
Jack Wilshere was forced off in the second half of that game, and Wenger is set to give an update on his fitness, along with the rest of the first-team squad.
He is also expected to discuss Mesut Ozil and Alexis, while questions on the January transfer window are also likely to be answered.
Arsenal press conference
So with that very much in mind.
We will soon hear the thoughts of Arsene Wenger as he holds his press conference ahead of Sunday's game away at Bournemouth.
It's set to start any minute now.
Stay tuned for updates.
Who will sign Sanchez?
Speaking of players in demand...few are as highly coveted this month as Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.
Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are all doing press today. Will we learn any more about the Chilean's future?
Our man Simon Stone has the latest on the striker who, it would seem, both Manchester clubs want, here.
Walcott in demand
Everton and Southampton want Gunner
From being a fringe man under Arsene Wenger lately, Theo Walcott is suddenly a man in demand.
According to BBC correspondents David Ornstein and Phil McNulty, the former England forward is open to leaving the Emirates this month but Arsenal will only sanction a permanent sale over a loan.
Read all about it here.
Gazza Tweets
Before we go any further though - did you know this fella has taken to Twitter?
The good news is Paul Gascoigne appears on the up, as he interacts with fans and former players alike on his Twitter feed.
Weekend fixtures
Morning and welcome in
Hi there.
Given it's a cold January morning, how about we warm-up with some transfer gossip and the red-hot* excitement of the press conferences to preview the weekend's Premier League action?
Yeah?
OK let's go.
(*Red hot may be an exaggeration unless Antonio Conte is asked about Jose Mourinho)