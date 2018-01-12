Transfers gossip plus Premier League news

Getty Images Joshua King could be set for a return

Joshua King and Junior Stanislas could both be in line for a return against Arsenal at the weekend.

King limped off against Everton after making the opening goal, while Stanislas hasn’t played since the defeat to Manchester City.

Eddie Howe also provided an update on Tyrone Mings and Jermain Defoe as they continue to recover from longer term injuries.

"Both Joshua and Junior are making really good progress,” he said.

"They’re both back for us on the training pitch so we’re pleased with that, but we’ll have to make a late decision on whether they will play.

"We have no fresh injuries either. We’ve got Tyrone Mings who has a complicated injury, we thought a period of rest would solve it and that hasn’t worked. Unfortunately, he’ll have to have a longer period of rest before he returns.

"Jermain is good at the moment, he’s restricted to wearing a protected boot so there’s no massive update on him but we’re expecting him to progress in the time frame we have set."