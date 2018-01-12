Transfers gossip plus Premier League news

Summary

  1. Latest January transfer news and gossip
  2. Everton hoping to sign Theo Walcott
  3. Wenger still wants to keep Alexis Sanchez
  4. Liverpool want £30m for Daniel Sturridge
  5. Updates and reaction to Premier League news conferences
Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe and Craig Lowe

All times stated are UK

Steven Alexander: Arsenal squad needs overhauling, problem is I don't trust Wenger to do it

Daniel Sturridge for £30m anyone?

There's no doubt he's a talented striker.

There's also no doubt he's had some real misfortune with injuries.

The Liverpool Echo are reporting Sturridge can now leave Liverpool but the club want £30m for him.

There's a World Cup coming and he needs games. Who should come in for him and is £30m a fair price?

Daniel Sturridge
Getty Images

Fantasy Football - what type of manager are you?

The transfer window tends to make fantasy football managers a little bit jumpy - I can see you all now deciding whether to stick or twist on Theo Walcott.

But what type of manager are you? Are you a top loader? A strategist? A Maverick?

BBC Three have come up with five categories, so have a read of this to find out which one you are. There's even a vote.

Simon Atkins: Good move for Everton and for Walcott. Seems to be a poor move for Arsenal. Are they going to be able to replace these players?

Alexis Sanchez and Francis Coquelin
Getty Images
Coquelin has already left - are Sanchez (pictured with Coquelin) and Walcott next?

Arsene's shift in stance

David Ornstein

BBC Sport

.
Getty Images
Arsene Wenger

A significant shift in tone from Arsene Wenger on Alexis Sanchez in today’s news conference.

Wenger had previously always suggested Sanchez would stay until the end of the season but now says:

Nothing is really concrete at the moment and nothing is decided one way or another. Normally he would stay at the club until the end of the season but we'll see.

He also confirmed that Sanchez will only leave if Arsenal can sign a replacement, which is in our story from last night.

Ola: Wenger keeps saying Arsenal will be active in the market in January..he has been active no doubt....actively selling players without replacements

Howe - King and Stanislas could return

Bournemouth v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)

Joshua King could be set for a return
Getty Images
Joshua King could be set for a return

Joshua King and Junior Stanislas could both be in line for a return against Arsenal at the weekend.

King limped off against Everton after making the opening goal, while Stanislas hasn’t played since the defeat to Manchester City.

Eddie Howe also provided an update on Tyrone Mings and Jermain Defoe as they continue to recover from longer term injuries.

"Both Joshua and Junior are making really good progress,” he said.

"They’re both back for us on the training pitch so we’re pleased with that, but we’ll have to make a late decision on whether they will play.

"We have no fresh injuries either. We’ve got Tyrone Mings who has a complicated injury, we thought a period of rest would solve it and that hasn’t worked. Unfortunately, he’ll have to have a longer period of rest before he returns.

"Jermain is good at the moment, he’s restricted to wearing a protected boot so there’s no massive update on him but we’re expecting him to progress in the time frame we have set."

Walcott's goal threat

Walcott
.

Ian Hunter: So by the looks of things, bye bye Coquelin, Walcott, Sanchez, (poss Ozil)...hello to?? What's the plan Arsene?

Article Reactions

This is the challenge for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho
Getty Images
No wonder Phil is smiling...

Philippe Coutinho couldn't wipe the smile from his face at the Nou Camp last night as his new team-mates whetted his appetite for what lies in store.

It may also have given the former Liverpool man an indicator of what level his gamed must be at to get in Ernesto Valverde's team regularly.

Barca swept Celta Vigo aside 5-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, with four goals arriving in a compelling first half.

Lione Messi was at his clinical best scoring twice, Jordi Alba shone, and Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez also looked sharp.

Lionel Messi runs with the ball
Getty Images
Celta Vigo defenders try, in vain, to stop Lionel Messi

Walcott to Everton?

We want your thoughts this morning on Theo Walcott's proposed move to Everton.

A good deal for all parties? Does he need to move on?

And Arsenal fans - Oxlade-Chamberlain has gone, it looks like Alexis Sanchez will go, still no word on Mesut Ozil and now Theo Walcott could leave. Let us know your thoughts on how the club is being run.

You can get in touch via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Theo Walcott
Getty Images

Breaking - Stokes signs new deal

Manchester City's Demi Stokes
Getty Images
Manchester City's Demi Stokes has committed herself to the club

Manchester City have announced that Demi Stokes has signed a three year contract extension with the club.

The 26-year-old defender from South Shields previously played for Sunderland and Vancouver Whitecaps before moving to City in 2015.

Howe - Jack Wilshire had an impact

"I'm sure Jack (Wilshere) will get a great reception should he play. It'll be good to see him again," said Howe.

"Jack definitely had an impact straight away last year and it was good for the players' thoughts that season. He played a positive role."

Jack Wilshire during his loan spell at Bournemouth
Getty Images
Jack Wilshire during his loan spell at Bournemouth

Howe - 'Nobody is for sale'

Bournemouth v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)

.
Getty Images
Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has ruled out any departure from the Cherries this month.

"No players are for sale in the window," he said. "Our biggest challenge is keeping our squad together and we've done that quite successfully so far."

'Arsenal are used to speculation' - Howe

Arsenal face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium at 13:30 GMT on Sunday.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe doesn't believe the rumours surrounding Alexis Sanchez will harm his opponents.

"I'm sure all the speculation won't be affecting Arsenal - I'm sure they are used to it by now," he said.

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Have you checked out this video from our main site yet?

BBC football expert Pat Nevin explains why Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, both nominally wide players, are so prolific in front of goal this season, with the two players meeting at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Why have Salah and Sterling become scoring sensations?

Arsenal injury updates

Mesut Ozil and Arsene Wenger
Getty Images
Mesut Ozil will have a fitness test ahead of Arsenal's game at Bournemouth

Aaron Ramsey - Back in squad

Mesut Ozil (knee) - Will have a test tomorrow. Swollen knee.

Jack Wilshere - “Good news, scan is good. Not out of the game on Sunday," said Wenger.

Laurent Koscielny and Kolasinac: Back next week

Nacho Monreal: Earliest back is next week….

Olivier Giroud: Two weeks away

Comedy Wenger

Our correspondent George Cummins reports that Wenger said "Thank you for torturing me" after a round of Sanchez-related questions.

Lol.

Wenger - Target Malcom a 'good player'

Bordeaux's Brazilian forward Malcom reacts during a training session on January 11
Getty Images
Bordeaux's Brazilian forward Malcom reacts during a training session on January 11

Wenger was asked about his reported interest in Boerdeaux's Brazilian forward Malcom.

"He’s a good player, but at the moment nothing is happening. We are not on that case at the moment," he said.

Wenger on Walcott

"I can’t tell you much more," he said. "Sam has made that statement, but Walcott is here."

Wenger 'in the market' for Sanchez replacement

He said: "Do we find the same player, certainly not? There is always a way to find a balance.

"If it happens we have to find a different balance.

"I don’t rule it out. Not at the back, in midfield or up front. We are open, we are in the market, we are active.

"This transfer market at the moment is very difficult. Things change very quickly."

'Nothing is decided about Sanchez' - Wenger

Arsene Wenger adds he "honesty cannot tell" reporters more about whether Alexis Sanchez will leave during the January transfer window.

"Nothing is really concrete at the moment. You conclude [that Manchester United are also interested] - but I don't want to give you the wrong information. Nothing is decided one way or the other," he said.

"Normally he should stay here until the end of the season but we shall see.

Wenger is then asked whether he would rather play under United boss Jose Mourinho or City manager Pep Guardioala...

"If I was a player I would play for the club where I am and with 100% commitment."

Crafty. He was hardly likely to say Mourinho, was he?

Arsene Wenger
Getty Images

'I don't question Sanchez's commitment' - Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has unsurprisingly been fielding many questions about Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is reportedly a target for both Manchester City and Manchester United.

"I don't question Sanchez's passion," said Wenger. "I have had many conversations with him and we talked about how people always observe you with a microscope when you're on a short term contract but I've never questioned his professional attitude on the pitch.

"[His form] is not necessarily linked with the length of your contract - [losing form] can happen even if you've got 10 years to go."

Alexis Sanchez
Getty Images

Wenger on last trip to Vitality stadium

🗣 The boss sums up last season’s match at Bournemouth in 3️⃣ words: “Nightmare, relief, frustration” Watch the pr… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Arsenal FC

Arsenal

🗣 The boss sums up last season’s match at Bournemouth in 3️⃣ words: “Nightmare, relief, frustration” Watch the pr… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Clear indication of intent

Theo Walcott on England duty
Getty Images
Theo Walcott on England duty

Well there you go.

It's not often a Premier League manager nails his colours to the mast quite so effectively on a transfer when it comes to another club's player.

Allardyce is obviously keen to land Walcott and is using the media to get that message across to the player, who he selected for his only England squad as manager.

Maybe he hopes his overtures can outweigh the emotional heft of a Southampton return for the attacker.

Over to you Theo.

Meanwhile on Cenk Tosun

Allardyce was asked about his club's new £27m attacker, signed from Besiktas last Friday.

"He's very eager to make an impression. He is in the squad for Spurs.

"We have to hope he can hit the ground running and let him play his natural game which hopefully makes us better as a goal threat.

"It's not easy at all to bed in during January. It might not happen.

"He was desperate to come here. He left a Champions League qualified team to come and play in the Premier League. He's committed so hopefully that commitment will show through."

More on Walcott - Pace, goals and assists

Allardyce said: "Theo is not as risky (as new signing Cenk Tosun) because he's proven.

"He's scored 100 goals for Arsenal from wide positions as well as many assists. He has pace which we lack in this squad.

"We're short of goals goals so to add power to our goal-scoring would be very important for me - and he's only 28."

Sam on Spurs

"Tottenham have overcome their problems with playing there. Those negative vibes have gone and they're a big force there now so it will be tough game to play because of the quality of their side.

"You hope Wembley brings the best out of your players."

Allardyce on Holgate tweets

The Everton boss has been asked about some alleged "historic homophobic tweets" by defender Mason Holgate.

"This is a historic tweet from many, many years ago. We've pointed out for years to players what they do and what they don't do," he said.

"It's not in my hands whatever the situation is and how it moves on but we'll find out the course of action when it moves on."

Allardcye on Walcott

Allardyce confirms Everton's interest in Arsenal's Theo Walcott - says he'd add goals, pace and width to his team.

"If that's at all possible that would be nice," he says. "It's not imminent but negotiations are going on and we're hoping to negotiate a permanent deal.

"I don't get optimistic otherwise I get disappointed. I'll be very excited and enthused when someone, even if it's not Theo has signed on the dotted line.

Allardyce is speaking

Everton press conference also underway

.
Getty Images

Everton face Tottenham at Wembley tomorrow and Sam Allardyce is peaking about Seamus Coleman's fitness.

"I think if I asked him now would he join the squad to face Spurs he'd say 'Yes, I'm fit enough' but we have indicators to monitor if when he comes back his body is ready to face the challenges," he said.

The boss adds that Micheal Keane is out with a bad gash on his foot.

On the agenda for Wenger

Arsenal travel to the south coast having drawn 0-0 at Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Jack Wilshere was forced off in the second half of that game, and Wenger is set to give an update on his fitness, along with the rest of the first-team squad.

He is also expected to discuss Mesut Ozil and Alexis, while questions on the January transfer window are also likely to be answered.

Jack Wilshire
Getty Images
How bad is Jack Wilshire's latest set-back?

Arsenal press conference

So with that very much in mind.

We will soon hear the thoughts of Arsene Wenger as he holds his press conference ahead of Sunday's game away at Bournemouth.

It's set to start any minute now.

Stay tuned for updates.

Who will sign Sanchez?

Alexis Sanchez
Getty Images
Alexis Sanchez - coming to a Manchester club near you soon. Maybe.

Speaking of players in demand...few are as highly coveted this month as Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are all doing press today. Will we learn any more about the Chilean's future?

Our man Simon Stone has the latest on the striker who, it would seem, both Manchester clubs want, here.

Walcott in demand

Everton and Southampton want Gunner

Theo Walcott could leave Arsenal in January
Getty Images
Theo Walcott could leave Arsenal in January

From being a fringe man under Arsene Wenger lately, Theo Walcott is suddenly a man in demand.

According to BBC correspondents David Ornstein and Phil McNulty, the former England forward is open to leaving the Emirates this month but Arsenal will only sanction a permanent sale over a loan.

Read all about it here.

Gazza Tweets

The name on the front of the shirt is more important than the one on the back xxxx
The name on the front of the shirt is more important than the one on the back xxxx

Paul Gascoigne

Paul_Gascoigne8

The name on the front of the shirt is more important than the one on the back xxxx

Before we go any further though - did you know this fella has taken to Twitter?

The good news is Paul Gascoigne appears on the up, as he interacts with fans and former players alike on his Twitter feed.

Weekend fixtures

  • Chelsea 15:00 Leicester City
  • Crystal Palace 15:00 Burnley
  • Huddersfield Town 15:00 West Ham United
  • Newcastle United 15:00 Swansea City
  • Watford 15:00 Southampton
  • West Bromwich Albion 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Everton

Morning and welcome in

Antonio Conte
Getty Images
He does a good exhort does Signor Conte

Hi there.

Given it's a cold January morning, how about we warm-up with some transfer gossip and the red-hot* excitement of the press conferences to preview the weekend's Premier League action?

Yeah?

OK let's go.

(*Red hot may be an exaggeration unless Antonio Conte is asked about Jose Mourinho)

Article Reactions

