Latest football transfer gossip plus Carabao Cup reaction

Getty Images A VAR screen ready for use at Stamford Bridge last night

So the VAR debate continues, as it may well do for some time.

It was used - and deployed twice - during the Chelsea v Arsenal game last night.

The man behind its use in England, ex-referees chief Mike Riley, was discussing the process so far on BBC Radio 5 live earlier.

"We've only just started the process and it'll take a long time to get it just right in English football but it's gone very well in the first few games," he said.

"The whole idea is to have minimum interference in the game but get the right decisions.

"You can't go back as a VAR once the game has re-started."

There were some complaints about the time it took to consult the VAR last night, as fans sat on in the cold.

"It's just the start and it will take time for the VARs to get accustomed to it," said Riley. "The more we do it, the faster we will get.

"We will review both games this week and try to make it more clear when the referee is consulting the VAR.

"The VAR is not there to sanitize the game, it's to prevent clear errors. It can add value."

