Latest football transfer gossip plus Carabao Cup reaction

Ever wondered what Arsene Wenger mumbles to himself during a game?
We're used to hearing his, largely, composed thoughts before and after matches.
But with the Gunners boss banished to the stands at Stamford Bridge last night as he began a three-game ban for 'abusive behaviour' the journalists in the press box last night were able to eavesdrop on his musings.
This one goes out to anyone who has laced on their five-a-side boots this winter, ran around huffing and wheezing, then concluded at some point that night (or in the aching days that ensued) - "I'm too old for this."
Pah.
Tell that to Kazuyoshi Miura - the Japanese J-League striker who has just signed a new contract with Yokohama FC a few weeks before his 51st birthday.
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe
All times stated are UK
That's all
OK that's it for now.
Thanks for sticking with me this morning.
You can read more about the stores I've been discussing over on the main BBC Sport site here.
Get Involved
A few responses to that Neymar celebration.
Nicky: Always thought Neymar was a few sandwiches short of a picnic. Now confirmed. Oddball
Muller Gabiadini: Bafitembi Gomis stays winning
Aluko set for Paris?
Elsewhere in football, Chelsea Ladies striker Eniola Aluko is in talks with Paris St-Germain and one other overseas team.
Read more here.
(App users may need to click the link to view this content)
He'll win the headers
Yerry who? I hear you say!
I've got you covered.
Mina is a 23-year-old Colombian defender from Brazilian side Palmeiras.
An imposing 6ft 5in centre-back, he has nine caps for Colombia - and an impressive three goals.
His father and uncle were both professional football goalkeepers.
Barca announce Yerry Mina
Deal Done
(App users may need to click the link to view this content)
Will Reds go extra mile?
Suggestions are floating around that Jurgen Klopp might pay RB Leipzig an extra £13m to bring Naby Keita's transfer forward to this month.
He's already set to join the Anfield club in the summer, but with Philippe Coutinho having just gone, they may want him sooner.
Riley - 30-40 seconds
A bit more from Mike Riley about VAR.
“you have to look at it from multiple angles…if on average it takes 30-40 seconds, I think that’s acceptable,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live before.
Farewell Alexis?
(App users may need to click the link to view this content)
Get Involved
Bizarre Celebrations
Neymar is a flamboyant chap at the best of time and he has conjured-up an eye-catching new goal celebration.
The PSG forward took off his boot and then juggled it on his head after scoring a penalty in Wednesday's French League Cup quarter-final.
It was, well, a bit odd.
But there'll probably be kids copying it on the playground soon.
Is it the weirdest celebration you've ever seen?
Can you top it?
Let us know your tales of mad celebrations. Use the hash-tag #bbcfootball to tweet us or text 81111.
VAR Chief - 'We will get quicker'
So the VAR debate continues, as it may well do for some time.
It was used - and deployed twice - during the Chelsea v Arsenal game last night.
The man behind its use in England, ex-referees chief Mike Riley, was discussing the process so far on BBC Radio 5 live earlier.
"We've only just started the process and it'll take a long time to get it just right in English football but it's gone very well in the first few games," he said.
"The whole idea is to have minimum interference in the game but get the right decisions.
"You can't go back as a VAR once the game has re-started."
There were some complaints about the time it took to consult the VAR last night, as fans sat on in the cold.
"It's just the start and it will take time for the VARs to get accustomed to it," said Riley. "The more we do it, the faster we will get.
"We will review both games this week and try to make it more clear when the referee is consulting the VAR.
"The VAR is not there to sanitize the game, it's to prevent clear errors. It can add value."
Watch more of what Mike Riley has to say here.
Unique insight into Wenger
Ever wondered what Arsene Wenger mumbles to himself during a game?
We're used to hearing his, largely, composed thoughts before and after matches.
But with the Gunners boss banished to the stands at Stamford Bridge last night as he began a three-game ban for 'abusive behaviour' the journalists in the press box last night were able to eavesdrop on his musings.
It was quite revealing.
Age really is just a number for some
This one goes out to anyone who has laced on their five-a-side boots this winter, ran around huffing and wheezing, then concluded at some point that night (or in the aching days that ensued) - "I'm too old for this."
Pah.
Tell that to Kazuyoshi Miura - the Japanese J-League striker who has just signed a new contract with Yokohama FC a few weeks before his 51st birthday.
Read more about his new deal here.
Walcott off to Goodison?
Hazard isn't the only forward involved* last night being linked with a move away from London.
But with Theo Walcott perhaps tellingly twiddling his thumbs on the bench, there are growing rumours that Everton will offer him a route back to first-team action on Merseyside.
You can read that one and more in our Gossip column here.
(* sort of involved...if you count some stretching, warming-up and gentle words of encouragement to team-mates).
Won't go away this one
Speculation surrounding this guy won't go away will it?
He's still being hotly linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Would it realistically happen this month though? Given how far off the pace Zinedine Zidane's side are in the La Ligia title race, will it happen at all?
Hello and welcome in
Thanks for joining us this morning.
Plenty to get through after a delicately poised first leg Carabao Cup tie between Chelsea and Arsenal last night, the use of VAR again and more transfer rumours than you can shake a big January window stick at.