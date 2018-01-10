Football live - Transfer gossip & Carabao Cup reaction

GOSSIP: Man City offer Arsenal £20m for Alexis Sanchez. Read all the latest transfer news here.

Summary

  1. Aguero header seals late win for Man City over Bristol City
  2. Bristol City boss hails 'magnificent' display in narrow loss
  3. Chelsea v Arsenal (20:00 GMT)
  4. GOSSIP - City offer £20m for Alexis Sanchez

By Craig Lowe

Lemar for £90m if there's any justice

The Mirror say Arsenal or Liverpool will have to pay at least £90m to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

More on that in a moment.....

Thomas Lemar
Will he be 50/50 over a move?

OK I'll stop with the Lemar references now, but seriously would he be a good addition to the Premier League? Let us know....

Get Involved

Brad Chuck: Strangest transfer request in football? Turn back the clock and lets discuss Joey Beauchamp and his ill fated transfer to West Ham from Oxford FC..#iwanttogohome #homesick

Get Involved

If Sanchez won’t sign a new contract then sell him for the £20m. Use that money to strengthen the defence. It’s shoddy!

Darren - Gunner fan

Arsenal should take the cash for Sanchez right away. Who knows the dressing room malcontent may derail City

Stevie G in Arsene we trust

He got a dog!

Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal

Eric Lichaj has got a dog and he's called it 'Gunner'!

The Nottingham Forest defender's hopes of getting a dog led to a bit of a social media campaign in the wake of him scoring twice to help knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup.

His wife had told him he could have a dog if he got a hat-trick but it appears she has relented.

It looks like she's happy to take the woof with the smooth.......sorry.

Eric Lichaj
He's only gone a got a dog

Get Involved

Mike Smith: Weirdest reason was Scotland striker Gordon Durie leaving Chelsea as he was homesick, and ending up at Spurs

Article Reactions

Transfer news - Ibrahimovic on his way out of United?

Yahoo Sport UK are reporting Man United are "considering options to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic".

They say he's expected to leave the club later this year but could go sooner with the MLS and Chinese Super League potential options.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Get Involved

Bristol city almost completing the league cup’s greatest ever shock last night. That feat of course still stands with Birmingham City in 2011. #Oba.

Calvin, Leamington.

Bristol City were "courageous"

Man City 2-1 Bristol City

The Bristol Post says City put in a "courageous performance" and "Bobby Reid had Bristolians dreaming" after he put Lee Johnson's side ahead.

You can read their match report here.

Bobby Reid
Get Involved

It’s the ultimate measure of Man City’s progress this season that teams now celebrate losing to us.

Nigel in chesterfield

Transfer news - City bid 20m for Sanchez?

The Guardian are reporting Man City have made a £20m offer for Alexis Sanchez.

That's great value regardless of the short time left on his contract isn't it?

Arsenal fans - should the club have cut their losses last summer?

Alexis Sanchez
Get Involved

nathan: Weirdest reason I’ve heard was Ronaldo leaving United because he wanted to join Real Madrid?! Still don’t understand it.....

I like it. We're asking about weird reasons for transfers after Farhad Moshiri claimed "voodoo" played a part in Romelu Lukaku leaving Everton....

What did Guardiola say to Johnson?

Man City 2-1 Bristol City

Pep Guardiola and Lee Johnson were spotted in conversation at the end of the game.

What did Pep say I hear you ask? Well wonder no longer....

"Big congratulations," Guardiola says he told Johnson.

"He came here to try to play. They arrived, they created chances.

"They are up in the Championship (Johnson's side are fourth), and I have a lot of respect for what they have done."

Pep Guardiola
Wednesday's back pages

The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph

The Telegraph devote most of their back page to Man City's match-winner Sergio Aguero....

Get Involved

Outstanding performance from Bristol City last night. Defending was superb and always a threat on the counter attack. Aden Flint was amazing. Take that form into the league and who knows where we will be come May.

Simon. a BCFC fan of 34 years in Berkshire

Lukaku voodoo?

Everton had a meeting for shareholders last night and a pretty extraordinary claim about why Romelu Lukaku left the club was made by Farhad Moshiri.

He said the striker decided to leave the club after a "voodoo message" told him to join Chelsea.

"He had a voodoo and got the message he needs to go to Chelsea.

"The issue with Romelu was not financial. As long as I am major shareholder, financial issues are irrelevant," said Moshiri.

"Last summer we offered him a better deal than Chelsea - whatever they offered we matched but he just didn't want to stay.

"If I tell you what we offered him you wouldn't believe it, but they offered him a better deal."

Romelu Lukaku
This doesn't quite explain how he ended up at Manchester United though does it?

Also what's the strangest reason you've heard for a player leaving or joining your club?

Get Involved

As Vincent Kompany said, the quadruple is inevitable, come on City!

Tom from Manchester
I've had a look through the BBC archives and you can read Kompany saying that here.

It was a 'beautiful' game - Guardiola

Man City 2-1 Bristol City

Pep was pretty pleased with the win and how the visitors approached the game.

"It was a nice game, beautiful game, and all my credit to Bristol City.

"We knew that (it would be a tough game) because you cannot knock out four teams from the Premier League without (being) well organised and having nice players to watch."

Pep Guardiola
Wednesday's back pages

The Mirror

Daily Mirror

The Mirror split their back page between Man City's win, Peter Beardsley's future at Newcastle and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte promising he won't forget what Jose Mourinho has said about him.

That's going to run and run isn't it?

Get Involved

Extremely proud of the Bristol City lads last night, this tie is certainly not over. See you at the Gate in 2 weeks Sergio! PS: Finlay and Odhran are up and dressed for school, despite not getting home until 3am! (we were pictured in the live updates last night (twice), early in the evening)

Barry O’Neill, Clifton

Pep praises Bristol City's performance

Man City 2-1 Bristol City

More from Bristol City boss Lee Johnson now, who says Pep Guardiola had high praise for how his side took the game to hosts.

"The boys can't be disappointed as we're still in the tie. We showed the world we're a good football team.

"Pep Guardiola said to me that we played better than the majority of Premier League teams that have come to Man City.

"We showed a good account of ourselves. I think the away goal is very important.

"We tried to score. We certainly didn't park the bus."

Lee Johnson and Pep Guardiola
Wednesday's back pages

The Times

The Times

Let's have a look at some of the back pages now.

The Times says Aguero breaks Bristol City's hearts and they report Everton defender Mason Holgate is facing a possible ban over alleged 'Homophobic tweets'.....

Bristol City were 'magnificent' - Johnson

Man City 2-1 Bristol City

Bristol City took the lead but just couldn't hold on.

The narrow defeat does give them a chance of going through in the second leg and manager Lee Johnson was pretty pleased with his sides performance.

"Obviously I'm disappointed with the goal so late on, but the boys were magnificent.

"I thought it was fascinating we came here and played our own game and we caused a few problems," said Johnson.

"It's only half-time and we're still well in the tie.

"I said to the boys, 'you've been fantastic'. Yes we rode our luck every now and again, of course we did, but we broke, we got men in the box (and for) the lead up to our goal the pressing was amazing. "

Lee Johnson
Agueroooooooooooo!

Man City 2-1 Bristol City

Good morning!

OK, so it wasn't as dramatic as his late winner to secure the Premier League title for Manchester City in 2012 but it could still prove a crucial goal as City challenge on four fronts.

You can read the match report on last night's game here.

We're going to look back on Man City v Bristol City, ahead to Chelsea v Arsenal and we'll chew over all the latest transfer news this morning.

How are you feeling Bristol City fans? Proud? Gutted by that late injury time winner? Optimistic for the second leg?

Man City fans is the quadruple on!?

We want to hear from you this morning via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).

The floor is open to everyone regardless of who you support, so don't be shy.

Sergio Ageuro scores for Manchester City
