Football live - Transfer gossip & Carabao Cup reaction
GOSSIP: Man City offer Arsenal £20m for Alexis Sanchez. Read all the latest transfer news here.
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Aguero header seals late win for Man City over Bristol City
- Bristol City boss hails 'magnificent' display in narrow loss
- Chelsea v Arsenal (20:00 GMT)
- GOSSIP - City offer £20m for Alexis Sanchez
Live Reporting
By Craig Lowe
All times stated are UK
Lemar for £90m if there's any justice
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
The Mirror say Arsenal or Liverpool will have to pay at least £90m to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco.
More on that in a moment.....
Will he be 50/50 over a move?
OK I'll stop with the Lemar references now, but seriously would he be a good addition to the Premier League? Let us know....
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Brad Chuck: Strangest transfer request in football? Turn back the clock and lets discuss Joey Beauchamp and his ill fated transfer to West Ham from Oxford FC..#iwanttogohome #homesick
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
He got a dog!
Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal
Eric Lichaj has got a dog and he's called it 'Gunner'!
The Nottingham Forest defender's hopes of getting a dog led to a bit of a social media campaign in the wake of him scoring twice to help knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup.
His wife had told him he could have a dog if he got a hat-trick but it appears she has relented.
It looks like she's happy to take the woof with the smooth.......sorry.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Mike Smith: Weirdest reason was Scotland striker Gordon Durie leaving Chelsea as he was homesick, and ending up at Spurs
Transfer news - Ibrahimovic on his way out of United?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Yahoo Sport UK are reporting Man United are "considering options to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic".
They say he's expected to leave the club later this year but could go sooner with the MLS and Chinese Super League potential options.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Bristol City were "courageous"
Man City 2-1 Bristol City
The Bristol Post says City put in a "courageous performance" and "Bobby Reid had Bristolians dreaming" after he put Lee Johnson's side ahead.
You can read their match report here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Transfer news - City bid 20m for Sanchez?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
The Guardian are reporting Man City have made a £20m offer for Alexis Sanchez.
That's great value regardless of the short time left on his contract isn't it?
Arsenal fans - should the club have cut their losses last summer?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
nathan: Weirdest reason I’ve heard was Ronaldo leaving United because he wanted to join Real Madrid?! Still don’t understand it.....
I like it. We're asking about weird reasons for transfers after Farhad Moshiri claimed "voodoo" played a part in Romelu Lukaku leaving Everton....
What did Guardiola say to Johnson?
Man City 2-1 Bristol City
Pep Guardiola and Lee Johnson were spotted in conversation at the end of the game.
What did Pep say I hear you ask? Well wonder no longer....
"Big congratulations," Guardiola says he told Johnson.
"He came here to try to play. They arrived, they created chances.
"They are up in the Championship (Johnson's side are fourth), and I have a lot of respect for what they have done."
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph devote most of their back page to Man City's match-winner Sergio Aguero....
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Lukaku voodoo?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Everton had a meeting for shareholders last night and a pretty extraordinary claim about why Romelu Lukaku left the club was made by Farhad Moshiri.
He said the striker decided to leave the club after a "voodoo message" told him to join Chelsea.
"He had a voodoo and got the message he needs to go to Chelsea.
"The issue with Romelu was not financial. As long as I am major shareholder, financial issues are irrelevant," said Moshiri.
"Last summer we offered him a better deal than Chelsea - whatever they offered we matched but he just didn't want to stay.
"If I tell you what we offered him you wouldn't believe it, but they offered him a better deal."
This doesn't quite explain how he ended up at Manchester United though does it?
Also what's the strangest reason you've heard for a player leaving or joining your club?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
I've had a look through the BBC archives and you can read Kompany saying that here.
It was a 'beautiful' game - Guardiola
Man City 2-1 Bristol City
Pep was pretty pleased with the win and how the visitors approached the game.
"It was a nice game, beautiful game, and all my credit to Bristol City.
"We knew that (it would be a tough game) because you cannot knock out four teams from the Premier League without (being) well organised and having nice players to watch."
Wednesday's back pages
The Mirror
Daily Mirror
The Mirror split their back page between Man City's win, Peter Beardsley's future at Newcastle and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte promising he won't forget what Jose Mourinho has said about him.
That's going to run and run isn't it?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Pep praises Bristol City's performance
Man City 2-1 Bristol City
More from Bristol City boss Lee Johnson now, who says Pep Guardiola had high praise for how his side took the game to hosts.
"The boys can't be disappointed as we're still in the tie. We showed the world we're a good football team.
"Pep Guardiola said to me that we played better than the majority of Premier League teams that have come to Man City.
"We showed a good account of ourselves. I think the away goal is very important.
"We tried to score. We certainly didn't park the bus."
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
The Times
Let's have a look at some of the back pages now.
The Times says Aguero breaks Bristol City's hearts and they report Everton defender Mason Holgate is facing a possible ban over alleged 'Homophobic tweets'.....
Bristol City were 'magnificent' - Johnson
Man City 2-1 Bristol City
Bristol City took the lead but just couldn't hold on.
The narrow defeat does give them a chance of going through in the second leg and manager Lee Johnson was pretty pleased with his sides performance.
"Obviously I'm disappointed with the goal so late on, but the boys were magnificent.
"I thought it was fascinating we came here and played our own game and we caused a few problems," said Johnson.
"It's only half-time and we're still well in the tie.
"I said to the boys, 'you've been fantastic'. Yes we rode our luck every now and again, of course we did, but we broke, we got men in the box (and for) the lead up to our goal the pressing was amazing. "
Agueroooooooooooo!
Man City 2-1 Bristol City
Good morning!
OK, so it wasn't as dramatic as his late winner to secure the Premier League title for Manchester City in 2012 but it could still prove a crucial goal as City challenge on four fronts.
You can read the match report on last night's game here.
We're going to look back on Man City v Bristol City, ahead to Chelsea v Arsenal and we'll chew over all the latest transfer news this morning.
How are you feeling Bristol City fans? Proud? Gutted by that late injury time winner? Optimistic for the second leg?
Man City fans is the quadruple on!?
We want to hear from you this morning via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).
The floor is open to everyone regardless of who you support, so don't be shy.