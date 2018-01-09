Arsenal news conference & EFL Cup build-up

Manchester City v Bristol City, kick-off 19:45 GMT
Chelsea v Arsenal (Wednesday, 20:00 GMT)
Live Reporting
By Jamie Lillywhite
All times stated are UK
Live commentary tonight
Man City v Bristol City (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 live
Also today, we'll look ahead to tonight's 5 live commentary match, the first EFL Cup semi-final between runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City and Manchester United conquerors Bristol City.
Welcome
Hello again and welcome along to another Football Special. Well poor old Monsieur Wenger has been through the wringer recently hasn't he? a touchline ban, bundled out of the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest and then branded "arrogant" by Chris Sutton.
Arsene is due to speak to the media this morning about tomorrow night's EFL Cup semi-final first-leg at Chelsea, but we all know the line of questioning will focus on the future of Alexis Sanchez.
Live Reporting
By Jamie Lillywhite
All times stated are UK
Live commentary tonight
Man City v Bristol City (Tuesday, 19:45 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 live
Also today, we'll look ahead to tonight's 5 live commentary match, the first EFL Cup semi-final between runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City and Manchester United conquerors Bristol City.
Welcome
Hello again and welcome along to another Football Special. Well poor old Monsieur Wenger has been through the wringer recently hasn't he? a touchline ban, bundled out of the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest and then branded "arrogant" by Chris Sutton.
Arsene is due to speak to the media this morning about tomorrow night's EFL Cup semi-final first-leg at Chelsea, but we all know the line of questioning will focus on the future of Alexis Sanchez.