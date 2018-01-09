Arsenal news conference & EFL Cup build-up

Hello again and welcome along to another Football Special. Well poor old Monsieur Wenger has been through the wringer recently hasn't he? a touchline ban, bundled out of the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest and then branded "arrogant" by Chris Sutton.

Arsene is due to speak to the media this morning about tomorrow night's EFL Cup semi-final first-leg at Chelsea, but we all know the line of questioning will focus on the future of Alexis Sanchez.