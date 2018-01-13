Real Madrid v Villarreal

Isco has a cross (or maybe a shot?) from the left side of the box but it's gathered at the second attempt by Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo.
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Real Madrid left-back Marcelo forces an excellent diving save from Sergio Asenjo from about 30 yards out. That would have been a tasty goal.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Gareth Bale has the ball in the back of the net but it's ruled out for offside. Toni Kroos' corner is met by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been limping in the last couple of minutes. He finds Bale, who headed home - but it's been chalked off.
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Samu Castillejo tries to slip in a through ball to Carlos Bacca but it's brilliantly cut out by a sliding Raphael Varane.
Bacca, on loan at Villarreal from AC Milan, would have been in on goal had Varane not intercepted.
John McEnerney: Real Madrid’s form has to change sooner or later. They’ve shown in the last two years they get results when below par. Admittedly they haven’t been this bad in those last two years. We’re getting to the business end of the season and they’ll get busy. La Liga is over but the Champions League isn’t! He’s Florentino Perez’s favorite son, that might get him another year but Perez is one of the most ruthless operators in football so you never know with him. Just ask Del Bosque & Carlo Ancelotti. A trophy may save him just like it has for Arsene Wenger.
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Real have a corner, Villarreal don't properly clear and Isco and Nacho both have shots blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo also had an effort blocked a minute ago.
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Real defender Raphael Varane makes a bit of a mess of clearing a left-wing cross but luckily it lands into the hands of keeper Keylor Navas.
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Villarreal are having plenty of the ball, but haven't reached Real's goal yet.
SPORTZILA: If Zidane gets the sack Manchester United should seize the opportunity.
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
Gareth Bale gets the ball in the area but his first touch - in an attempt to take him past his defender - runs to Villarreal's goalkeeper.
KICK-OFF
Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal
We are under way at the Bernabeu.
LINE-UPS
Real Madrid v Villarreal (15:15 GMT)
Real Madrid are back to full strength, well as strong as they can be without the injured Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, after playing in the Copa del Rey during the week. Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo start up front.
Could Zinedine Zidane really lose his job despite winning consecutive Champions Leagues? Should he?
Have your say using #bbceurofooty on Twitter.
Real Madrid v Villarreal (15:15 GMT)
Real Madrid start this weekend 16 (SIXTEEN) points behind leaders Barcelona.
The last time the gap was that large was (surprisingly recently) February 2013 - although that was after 25 games.
Are we already at a stage where the champions are just in a battle to qualify for the Champions League? Lose to Villarreal today and they'll only be one point clear of the Yellow Submarine.
Under pressure?
Real Madrid v Villarreal (15:15 GMT)
Miles off the top in La Liga, drawing a Copa del Rey second leg against lower league opposition for the second round in a row, facing a Champions League last-16 tie against Paris St-Germain after failing to top their group.
Have your say using #bbceurofooty on Twitter.
