FA Cup reaction, transfers latest & more

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has had his say:

“The VAR was introduced to reduce controversies and instead they have increased, possibly because we Italians like to stoke them,” said Allegri.

”We look for controversies instead of analysing the match – Cagliari played a really good game and didn’t deserve to lose.

“This is obviously the first year VAR has been put into use and next season we will have more clarity.”

“The referees are doing really well and will learn how to use it for the most eye-catching incidents. For example, it’s fundamental in judging offsides.”