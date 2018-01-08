FA Cup reaction, transfers latest & more

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has had his say:
“The VAR was introduced to reduce controversies and instead they have increased, possibly because we Italians like to stoke them,” said Allegri.
”We look for controversies instead of analysing the match – Cagliari played a really good game and didn’t deserve to lose.
“This is obviously the first year VAR has been put into use and next season we will have more clarity.”
“The referees are doing really well and will learn how to use it for the most eye-catching incidents. For example, it’s fundamental in judging offsides.”
Hunt is on for Hughes' Stoke successor
Football
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Stoke City begin their quest to find a new manager in earnest today.
Mark Hughes was sacked on Saturday in the wake of Stoke's shock FA Cup defeat at League Two Coventry.
It was the first time Stoke have got rid of a manager in mid-season since 2002.
The fact no interim boss has been named, together with the knowledge Stoke's backroom staff, including Under-23 boss Glyn Hodges, were all Hughes appointments, indicates a new man will be in place ahead of the trip to Manchester United on 15 January.
Get well Nacho
Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo is stable in hospital in Berlin after suffering chest pains following a legends tournament.
The 38-year-old was taken to hospital after playing in two matches in a Rangers side made up of former stars.
Novo, who was playing for Belfast side Glentoran until May, is expected to spend a week in hospital.
Another example when VAR might have helped
Referee Mike Dean said his decision to award West Brom an 89th-minute penalty in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on 31 December was "wrong", according to referees' chief Mike Riley.
Dean gave the penalty for handball against Arsenal's Calum Chambers, with the Baggies equalising from the spot.
Riley says it would have been overturned by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was later given a touchline ban for his protests.
Referee Mike Dean said his decision to award West Brom an 89th-minute penalty in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on 31 December was "wrong", according to referees' chief Mike Riley.
Dean gave the penalty for handball against Arsenal's Calum Chambers, with the Baggies equalising from the spot.
Riley says it would have been overturned by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was later given a touchline ban for his protests.
The Football Association said Wenger admitted "his language and behaviour was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity" of Dean. The Frenchman was also fined £40,000.
"I know Mike would have overturned it," said Riley. "He messages people, and he's a very honest guy, and he goes, 'I got it wrong'. He knows he did."
Kieran Gibbs' cross hit the wrist of Chambers at close range while the defender's arm was in front of his chest.
"You award the penalty because what you have seen on the pitch is the arm coming towards the ball," Riley said,quoted by the Daily Express.
If only....
VAR might have saved Hand of God
BBC Sport examines how it might have saved England from one of football's most historic injustices.
VAR is 'about getting more right'
Earlier this morning our colleagues on BBC Radio 5 Live asked former Premier League official Chris Foy to explain a little more how VAR is going to work.
Foy, who has played a key role in introducing the technology in his role as a senior referees' coach for the Professional Game Match Officials Board, was positive about the future.
"It's quite interesting - we're all excited about it," he said. "We're on the eve of it's first use in England and I'm looking forward to it and the referees are too.
"If we're getting the big decisions right it can only be good for referees.
"The VAR will only intervene where there are clear and obvious errors made by the onfield refereeing team. It's a work in progress. We've got work to do but I'm interested in how it pans out."
Asked whether there is a risk it will dis-empower referees, Foy was bullish.
"Not at all," he said. "We are encouraging that referees just ref games like they've always done. That's what they're good at.
"It's only maybe one incident in every three matches when they'll get involved. It's not major surgery this. It's just about getting more right."
VAR - The time has come
Tonight's FA Cup third-round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace will be the first time Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is used in a competitive club match in England.
It will also be used in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Arsenal.
It will also be used in the final next month but not in the semi between Manchester City and Bristol City.
The International Football Association Board agreed a two-year trial in 2016.
VAR can be used in four "match-changing" situations - goals, penalty/no penalty decisions, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity by the referee.
'We were just not good enough'
More from Gunners boss
Here's a little more from Wenger on the humbling of the FA Cup holders at the City Ground on Sunday.
"It is a very difficult competition to win," he said. "But it hurts to go out in the third round - for the first time. But we knew it would be very tricky, it is a difficult place to come.
"I congratulate Nottingham Forest on an outstanding performance. They won decisive challenges and were always dangerous going forward and overall I think they deserved to win."
Wenger made nine changes from the team that started the midweek Premier League draw with Chelsea, with just Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles keeping their places in the team.
Ouch - headlines unkind to Wenger
"It hurts very much because we have won the FA Cup three times in the past four year."
So said a downbeat Arsene Wenger yesterday after his side exited the FA Cup at the third round stage for the first time in his tenure.
It was probably the biggest shock of the third round and the back pages don't make great reading for the Gunners boss.
Your highlights
What got your pulses racing in a lively round of games?
Weekend recap
Good morning and welcome in.
It was a lively and dramatic weekend of FA Cup football wasn't it?
Arsenal learned a painful lesson about too many changes, and Leeds United were on the receiving end of a proper Giant Slaying.
Here are some of the stand-out results:
You can watch all the goals and highlights of the third round here.