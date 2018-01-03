All the reaction as Man City go 15 points clear, latest on Coutinho future and vote on festive football schedule

Man City beat Watford to make it ten points from twelve over the Christmas period.

Is Pep Guardiola happy then? Well not entirely. He's had some pretty strong things to say about the fixture list.

"I know here in England the show must go on, but that's not normal guys," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"We're going to kill the players.

"They play 11 months in a row. They have to protect them and play with quality and not quality. We have to think about the artists," he said after the Watford game.

"I know it is not going to change but for what? Life would survive without playing every two days. Nothing would happen."

To be fair to Guardiola, Kyle Walker was holding his groin at the end of the Watford game and he's already lost Gabriel Jesus to injury.

