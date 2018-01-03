All the reaction as Man City go 15 points clear, latest on Coutinho future and vote on festive football schedule
Latest gossip: Liverpool want £130m for Coutinho
Summary
- Pep Guardiola says festive schedule will 'kill' players
- Man City, Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace win
- West Ham to investigate fan confrontation with Jake Livermore
- Arsene Wenger continues referee complaints
- Arsenal v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)
Festive fixtures are relentless
Man City 3-1 Watford
The festive fixture list was a talking point on Match of the Day - Martin Keown and Matthew Upson both feel it's a tough time of year for players and managers.
Pep not happy with festive fixture list
Man City 3-1 Watford
Man City beat Watford to make it ten points from twelve over the Christmas period.
Is Pep Guardiola happy then? Well not entirely. He's had some pretty strong things to say about the fixture list.
"I know here in England the show must go on, but that's not normal guys," Guardiola told BBC Sport.
"We're going to kill the players.
"They play 11 months in a row. They have to protect them and play with quality and not quality. We have to think about the artists," he said after the Watford game.
"I know it is not going to change but for what? Life would survive without playing every two days. Nothing would happen."
To be fair to Guardiola, Kyle Walker was holding his groin at the end of the Watford game and he's already lost Gabriel Jesus to injury.
Does Pep have a point? Should there be fewer games over Christmas? Maybe even a winter break?
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail go with transfer news, but their story is about Manchester United.
Apparently the club aren't happy with Jose Mourinho's complaints over spending....
Daily Express
The Express also claim Coutinho's days at Anfield are numbered......
The Times
Phillippe Coutinho believes he's played his last game for Liverpool according to The Times.....
What do you think Liverpool fans - will you see Coutinho in a red shirt again?
Daily Mirror
The Mirror go big on Phillippe Coutinho's future and claim Barcelona are confident they'll sign the Liverpool playmaker this month....
Good morning - we'll be reacting to wins for Man City, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham.
We want your thoughts on the possibility of a winter break following Pep Guardiola's claim the current fixture schedule will "kill" players and we'll take a look at the latest transfer gossip.
As always you can get involved via
So let's start with today's back pages, where one man and his future dominates.....