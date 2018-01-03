All the reaction as Man City go 15 points clear, latest on Coutinho future and vote on festive football schedule

Latest gossip: Liverpool want £130m for Coutinho

Summary

  1. Pep Guardiola says festive schedule will 'kill' players
  2. Man City, Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace win
  3. West Ham to investigate fan confrontation with Jake Livermore
  4. Arsene Wenger continues referee complaints
  5. Arsenal v Chelsea (19:45 GMT)

By Craig Lowe

Festive fixtures are relentless

Man City 3-1 Watford

The festive fixture list was a talking point on Match of the Day - Martin Keown and Matthew Upson both feel it's a tough time of year for players and managers.

MotD: The fixtures are relentless - Matthew Upson

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

If Coutinho wants to go let him, someone who doesn’t want to play for Liverpool doesn’t deserve the red shirt. BUT only if the money is right, in this market £140m minimum with at least the van dijk money (£75m) upfront. Not being messed around by Barca and a dozen instalments. They announced on social media they had coutinho without making a bid. If that’s not tapping up then what is?

Ryan, St. Helens

Pep not happy with festive fixture list

Man City 3-1 Watford

Man City beat Watford to make it ten points from twelve over the Christmas period.

Is Pep Guardiola happy then? Well not entirely. He's had some pretty strong things to say about the fixture list.

"I know here in England the show must go on, but that's not normal guys," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"We're going to kill the players.

"They play 11 months in a row. They have to protect them and play with quality and not quality. We have to think about the artists," he said after the Watford game.

"I know it is not going to change but for what? Life would survive without playing every two days. Nothing would happen."

To be fair to Guardiola, Kyle Walker was holding his groin at the end of the Watford game and he's already lost Gabriel Jesus to injury.

Does Pep have a point? Should there be fewer games over Christmas? Maybe even a winter break? Let us know on #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Wednesday's back pages

Daily Mail

The Daily Mail

The Daily Mail go with transfer news, but their story is about Manchester United.

Apparently the club aren't happy with Jose Mourinho's complaints over spending....

Daily Mail back page
Daily Mail

Wednesday's back pages

Daily Express

The Daily Express

The Express also claim Coutinho's days at Anfield are numbered......

Daily Express
BBC

Wednesday's back pages

The Times

The Times

Phillippe Coutinho believes he's played his last game for Liverpool according to The Times.....

Times backpage
The Times

What do you think Liverpool fans - will you see Coutinho in a red shirt again?

Wednesday's back pages

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

The Mirror go big on Phillippe Coutinho's future and claim Barcelona are confident they'll sign the Liverpool playmaker this month....

Daily Mirror Backpage
Daily Mirror

Good morning - we'll be reacting to wins for Man City, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham.

We want your thoughts on the possibility of a winter break following Pep Guardiola's claim the current fixture schedule will "kill" players and we'll take a look at the latest transfer gossip.

As always you can get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only).

So let's start with today's back pages, where one man and his future dominates.....

