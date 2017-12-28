Saturday's non-league football

All times stated are UK

All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

National League

Dover Athletic v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey

Eastleigh v Guisley - BBC Radio Solent

Ebbsfleet United v Chester - BBC Radio Kent

Woking v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent

Wrexham v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

