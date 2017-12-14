Premier League news conferences and gossip

If it's December, it must be time for football managers, including Roy Hodgson, to have a go at the festive fixture schedule.

Although Palace do seem to have a hectic time, taking on Arsenal on the evening of 28 December and hosting Manchester City at lunchtime on 31 December before travelling to Southampton for an evening game on 2 January

"I think it's unfortunate if you are a team that gets moved for television and you only get one day rest," says the former England manager.

"We have two days between Arsenal and Man City. I find it harsh we only have one day between playing Southampton and Man City. We will find that very hard. Our squad isn't very big."