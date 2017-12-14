Premier League news conferences and gossip
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Five Premier League managers set to face the media
- Among them are Burnley's Sean Dyche and Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson
- Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton), Chris Hughton (Brighton) and Mark Hughes (Stoke) are also on duty
- Have your say #bbcfootball or by text 81111
Live Reporting
By Elizabeth Hudson
All times stated are UK
Botham given Scunthorpe role
Away from the Premier League for a moment and news that Scunthorpe United have appointed former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham as their new club president.
Botham, 62, scored over 7,000 runs and took more than 500 wickets for England and also played professional football, making 11 appearances for Scunthorpe between 1980 and 1985.
Crystal Palace news conference
Leicester v Crystal Palace (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
If it's December, it must be time for football managers, including Roy Hodgson, to have a go at the festive fixture schedule.
Although Palace do seem to have a hectic time, taking on Arsenal on the evening of 28 December and hosting Manchester City at lunchtime on 31 December before travelling to Southampton for an evening game on 2 January
"I think it's unfortunate if you are a team that gets moved for television and you only get one day rest," says the former England manager.
"We have two days between Arsenal and Man City. I find it harsh we only have one day between playing Southampton and Man City. We will find that very hard. Our squad isn't very big."
Crystal Palace news conference
Leicester v Crystal Palace (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Palace have enjoyed an upturn in form with nine points from their last five games but Hodgson knows they still have a long way to go.
"Nothing has changed for me or my staff. We have worked exactly the same way since we came in," he continues.
" We can only hope to continue with what we've achieved so far. We aren't the finished article."
"But if you ask am I pleased with what we have done in the last 10 games, the table does look better."
Crystal Palace news conference
Leicester v Crystal Palace (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Crystal Palace moved out of the bottom three on Tuesday night thanks to their last-gasp win over Watford but although they are back in there on goal difference after West Brom's draw against Liverpool on Wednesday, manager Roy Hodgson is full of confidence
"We are closer to the pack and that's the important thing," he says.
"There is going to be a pack of teams for a period of time going forward in and around that third spot. Now we have ourselves within 3-4 points of that pack, it's important we stay with them."
Champions League chasing Christmas tree
Brighton v Burnley (Sat, 15:00)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Who would have thought a pre-Christmas press conference at Burnley would include questions about the top four.
Manager Sean Dyche has done an incredible job with the Clarets - the last time I was here he was being linked with the Leicester vacancy that Claude Puel eventually got.
But how much better can it get?
Dyche will be here soon.
Premier League build-up
Sean Dyche, Roy Hodgson, Mauricio Pellegrino, Chris Hughton and Mark Hughes are all expected to face the media over the next hour or so.
Some (like Dyche) will be happier than others (Hughes) after the batch of midweek Premier League fixtures but all will be focussing on this weekend's games.
Premier League build-up
Hope you've had a nice break.
I'm back to guide you through the pearls of wisdom being uttered by five Premier League managers this afternoon.
Wednesday's football
You're up to date with all of last night's action.
Join me later as five Premier League managers face the media ahead of the weekend games, including Burnley boss and man of the moment Sean Dyche and Stoke's under-pressure Mark Hughes, who is currently the bookies favourite to be the next top-flight boss to lose his job.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
We finish the Star Wars XI with Episode V
James Kidd: Jar Jar Toure, playing for Death Star Belgrade
Joe Maggs: C3-Thibaut (Courtois)
Thanks for all your efforts!
Wednesday's football
Spurs 2-0 Brighton
Tottenham dropped eight points in their four Premier League games in November
But after two wins in five days, the top four is definitely still on the radar of Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Wednesday's football
Spurs 2-0 Brighton
Last but by no means least and Spurs capitalised on Liverpool's wastefulness with a 2-0 win over Brighton to move back into the top four.
Goals from Serge Aurier and the in-form Son Heung-min helped them to victory over a stubborn Brighton at Wembley.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
On to Episode IV of the Star Wars XI
Ben Southworth: Jar Jar Winks
But if you want another variation...
Offside Hustle: Jar Jar Okocha
Haydn Price: Pep Guardi-Yoda
Joe Maggs: Jabba The (Alan) Hutton
Wednesday's football
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
Afterwards, Moyes says his side are becoming tougher to play against after accusations that they were "soft" in recent weeks.
However, the Hammers have still only won once in 10 league games and failed to have a single shot on target in a Premier League home match for the first time since August 2013.
Wednesday's football
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
One happy Pardew then after West Brom's draw and also one happy David Moyes after West Ham's mini-revival continued with a 0-0 draw against Arsenal.
The Hammers remain in the relegation places but are level on points with Crystal Palace and West Brom, who are above the drop zone on goal difference.
Eric Bailly surgery fear
Man Utd 1-0 Bournemouth
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There was a worrying post-script to Manchester United's victory over Bournemouth at Old Traffiord.
Central defender Eric Bailly has missed eight games after picking up an ankle injury on international duty with the Ivory Coast last month.
Information on the former Villarreal player has been scarce but last night, United manager Jose Mourinho suggested Bailly may need surgery, which, if it happened, would rule the player out for months.
“We are trying conservative treatment but, if it does not get a result, we will have to have surgery," said Mourinho.
"I don’t want to speculate on what kind of injury it is because I am not a doctor.”
Get Involved - Star Wars XI
#bbcfootball
Episode III of the Star Wars XI
Richard Butler: Solo Toure
George Bailey: Harry Ar2D2
Hamza Darby: Jon Obi Wan Mikel-obi
Jeremy Nash: If Mile Jedi-nak isn't captain there's something very wrong.
Good work! You are keeping us entertained.
Wednesday's football
Liverpool 0-0 West Brom
Not surprisngly, West Brom boss Alan Pardew was a happy man after holding on for a point against Liverpool.
He admitted afterwards that the one point feels like three.
Wednesday's football
Liverpool 0-0 West Brom
It was a night of chances missed for Liverpool at Anfield and their report card at the moment reads 'Could do better' as manager Jurgen Klopp admitted afterwards.
Wednesday's football
Liverpool 0-0 West Brom
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have opted to start his Fab Four - Salah, Firmino, Mane and Coutinho against West Brom at Anfield but the Reds were left frustrated after a 0-0 draw.
West Brom defended stubbornly and the point sees them move out of the relegation zone above Crystal Palace on goal difference.
Get Involved - Star Wars XI
#bbcfootball
Episode II of the Star Wars XI
Ryan 'Razza' Markham: Obi-One Iwobi
David Bick: Robert Hoth
Jpeg Tips: Princess De Gea
Very clever...keep them coming to #bbcfootball
Wednesday's football
Newcastle 0-1 Everton
Lady Luck was not on Newcastle's side against Everton. They hit the woodwork twice and had more possession, crosses and shots than the visitors.
To cap it all, Jonjo Shelvey was sent off late on.
This was a match that manager Rafa Benitez knows they could and possibly should have won.
Wednesday's football
Newcastle 0-1 Everton
He's had a long career in football but Everton manager Sam Allardyce admits to having been "baffled".
And what could have put the 63-year-old in such a state? The Toffees' dodgy defending prior to his arrival at the club.
Everton secured a third clean sheet in four games at Newcastle on Wednesday with Wayne Rooney scoring the only goal of the game.
Wednesday's football
Manchester United 1-0 Bournemouth
Back to Wednesday night's action and Manchester United remain 11 points behind rivals City after a 1-0 win over Bournemouth with Romelu Lukaku on target with a first-half header.
Putting aside the Milkgate controversy after Sunday's Manchester derby, manager Jose Mourinho is certainly not giving up on the Premier League title race.
And when you see Jose at your local travel agent, you'll know that he knows that United's challenge is over.
Get Involved - Star Wars XI
#bbcfootball
Here we go with Episode I of the Star Wars XI
Liam: Luke Sky-le Walker
James Appleton: The ex-US goalie (A New) Hope (Han) Solo is nearly there on her own!
Martin Kelly: Granit Chew-Xhaka
Can you do better? Send us yours via #bbcfootball
Get Involved - Star Wars XI
#bbcfootball
Also, if Star Wars is your thing and you aren't too bleary-eyed after last night's midnight screenings of The Last Jedi, then we want to hear from you.
To celebrate the latest film in the blockbuster series, we want your Star Wars XI.
We'll start you off with Darth Crooks.
Send us your suggestions via #bbcfootball
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Claude Puel was left smiling (maybe not outwardly but almost certainly inwardly) on his return to St Mary's Stadium after his Leicester side claimed all three points against Southampton.
We want to know your best stories about players and managers going back to their old club.
For every happy return, there are plenty that just did not go well and remind you why you left in the first place.
Get in touch via #bbcfootball on Twitter or text us on 81111.
Wednesday's football
Southampton 1-4 Leicester
Despite his success at Southampton, Puel's dismissal by the club came as no surprise, amid accusations of a 'dull' style of football.
But on Wednesday night he celebrated on the touchline without going over the top as the Foxes claimed their fourth consecutive win and said afterwards he was happy with the result.
Wednesday's football
Southampton 1-4 Leicester
Claude Puel had a happy return to former club Southampton after his new side Leicester City came away with a comfortable 4-1 win.
The Frenchman who was sacked by the Saints in June after just one season in charge, having guided the club to eighth place and the League Cup final, took over at Leicester in October.
Two goals from Shinji Okazaki helped seal the win.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
As we've mentioned, that's 15 successive top-flight wins for Manchester City and that winning form shows no signs of stopping.
We want to know how far do you think they can stretch that run?
Send us your thoughts via Twitter using #bbcfootball or via text on 81111.
Wednesday's football
Swansea 0-4 Manchester City
Things are not looking great for Swansea. They sit bottom of the Premier League and Paul Clement (currently second favourite to be the next top flight manager to lose his job) is a man under pressure.
He described the experience of seeing his side being ripped apart by City as "horrible" - that's one word for it...
Wednesday's football
Swansea 0-4 Manchester City
Standing at only 5ft 7in tall, Manchester City midfielder David Silva is not someone who you would instantly think of as an animal but his manager Pep Guardiola thinks so.
The Spaniard netted twice against the Swans as City extended their record-breaking run of consecutive top-flight wins to 15 but despite their apparent dominance, Guardiola has again warned his players against complacency.
Wednesday's football
Swansea 0-4 Manchester City
So, let's get started and Manchester City maintained their 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a comfortable 4-0 win over bottom side Swansea.
David Silva, the man who manager Pep Guardiola described afterwards as an "animal" scored twice with Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero also on target.
Thursday's gossip
Here's some of the stories which are making Thursday's gossip page.
The Daily Mail reports that Mesut Ozil would favour a move to Manchester United rather than Barcelona if he leaves Arsenal.
According to the Daily Star, Newcastle are considering making a move for Liverpool striker Danny Ings and Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw in next month's transfer window.
In the Daily Mirror, Southampton are leading the chase for Eibar striker Dani Garcia who has rejected a new deal with his current contract due to expire in the summer.
Thursday's sports pages
While the Guardian features the best of Wednesday night's football, it also focuses on the problems surrounding cyclist Chris Froome and Team Sky after his "adverse" drugs test at the Vuelta a Espana.
Thursday's sports pages
As well as Manchester City's victory, the Daily Express also reports that Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez could be set for a January transfer window boost with the takeover of the club inching closer.
Thursday's sports pages
The Daily Star has a happy David Silva, the man of the match in City's win over Swansea, and also Romelu Lukaku who put his Manchester derby horror behind him to score the only goal in United's win over Bournemouth.
Thursday's sports pages
The Mirror, and also The Sun, say City's achievement of a record 15 Premier League wins is not just down to hard work, skill and talent - but being inspired by the defunct rock band Oasis.
Thursday's sports pages
Time to have a look at Thursday's sports pages and Manchester City and David Silva feature prominently in many, including the Daily Mirror, after their 4-0 win over Swansea.
Wednesday's football
First of all, here's the full list of Wednesday's Premier League results:
Wednesday's football
It was a busy night of Premier League action on Wednesday night with seven games on the menu.
We'll bring you all the best bits, as well as the talking points from the night's action.