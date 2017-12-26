Irish Premiership: As it happened
Summary
- Ards 1-0 Carrick Rangers
- Ballinamallard Utd 0-1 Dungannon Sw
- Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena United
- Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville
- Glenavon 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
- Glentoran 2-1 Linfield
Live Reporting
By Richard Petrie and Lyle Jackson
All times stated are UK
The final whistle
Well, that's it from a dramatic afternoon of Boxing Day Premiership action as Crusaders closed to within four points of leaders Coleraine, with a match in hand, thanks to a 2-0 triumph over Cliftonville, who remain fifth.
The Bannsiders were held to a 1-1 draw by derby rivals Ballymena, while Glenavon stayed right in touch at the top courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Warrenpoint.
Champions Linfield are now 15 points adrift of top spot in fourth position, as Glentoran ended their long wait for a Boxing Day win over the Blues at the Oval, 2-1 the scoreline.
The win for Gary Haveron's outfit moved them back above Ballymena into sixth place in the league standings.
Ards got the better of Carrick Rangers 1-0 and Dungannon piled more misery on Ballinamallard with a 1-0 victory at Ferney Park.
Keep an eye out for all the goals from all the matches appearing tonight on the BBC Sport NI website and join us again on Saturday for another helping of festive Premiership action as Linfield host Crusaders, Cliftonville entertain Coleraine and Ballymena are at home to Glenavon.
I think Curtis Allen enjoyed that one...
Glentoran 2-1 Linfield
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Irish Premiership - top six
Irish Premiership - bottom six
Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Full-time scores
FULL-TIME
Ballinamallard Utd 0-1 Dungannon Swifts
Dungannon take the win over basement side Ballinamallard.
FULL-TIME
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Leaders Coleraine see their lead at the top cut to four points after they are held to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling end-to-end derby encounter at Ballycastle Road.
A breathless pulsating Christmas cracker ends in a share of the spoils.
FULL-TIME
Glentoran 2-1 Linfield
Late drama at the Oval as Glentoran snatch a stoppage-time winner against champions Linfield.
It's the first time the Blues have lost in 14 away matches against the Glens.
Linfield thought they had salvaged a point right at the end but Mark Haughey's effort was ruled out.
Glentoran had taken just one point from their previous four matches and looked in trouble when Cameron Stewart shot Linfield into the lead.
But two goals from Allen has the Glens fans celebrating as if they'd won the league!
FULL-TIME
Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville
Gavin Whyte's double gives Crusaders the Boxing Day derby bragging rights.
A second defeat in a row for Cliftonville while Crusaders extend their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions, 15 of those wins.
RED CARD
Glentoran 2-1 Linfield
Glentoran will have to see out the remaining seconds with 10 men as Dylan Davidson is sent off for a second yellow card.
FULL-TIME
Glenavon 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
Rhys Marshall's first-half goal proves enough to keep Glenavon right in touch with the two teams above them,
GOAL
Glentoran 2-1 Linfield
Linfield are stunned as Glentoran take the lead in stoppage-time at the Oval.
It looks like a second goal for former Linfield man Curtis Allen as he steered Robbie McDaid's effort into the net.
FULL-TIME
Ards 1-0 Carrick Rangers
Scott Davidson's 30th-minute goal decides matters on the Clandeboye Road.
GOAL
Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville
Gavin Whyte bags his second in the first minute of added time to surely seal the three points for Crusaders!
The goal comes from a counter-attack as Whyte bursts clear and gets the better of Brian Neeson in a one-on-one situation.
As it stands, the Crues will move to within four points of leaders Coleraine with a match in hand.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Aaron Traynor's sizzling 35-yard shot is just off-target, then Jamie McGonigle is denied by Ross Glendinning. You can't take your eyes off this one for a minute!
CLOSE!
Glentoran 1-1 Linfield
Linfield are looking for a late winner at the Oval where they are unbeaten in 13 visits - but defender Josh Robinson directs a header wide from a corner.
Seconds later Ross Clarke scoops a great chance over for the Blues - should have hit the target.
GOAL
Ballinamallard Utd 0-1 Dungannon Swifts
David Armstrong gives Dungannon the lead with 10 minutes remaining at Ferney Park.
The central defender heads home after Chris Hegarty's cross was headed across goal by Peter McMahon.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Darren McCauley's right-wing cross is met by Eoin Bradley but his attempt goes agonisingly wide. Almost a dream return for Bradley.
SUBSTITUTION
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Eoin Bradley marks his return to action after injury as he comes on as a substitute.
Goal action: Kyle Owens scores for Ballymena
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena United (L)
Kyle Owens brings Ballymena level in the match away to leaders Coleraine.
YELLOW CARD
Glentoran 1-1 Linfield
Mark Stafford of Linfield and Glentoran's Dylan Davidson are booked.
Things were threatening to boil over for a while, with players reacting to a tackle by defender Stafford.
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
The rain is pouring down and the wind is getting up at Ballycastle Road.
It's a full blooded extremely competitive festive derby here with both sides going at it full tilt. No quarter asked ot given.
Can anyone find a winner? 25 minutes left to find out....
GREAT SAVE!
Glentoran 1-1 Linfield
Mark Stafford's header from a corner is superbly saved by Elliott Morris, putting ball behind for a corner.
Linfield are building up a head of steam here - just before the save Stephen Lowry saw a shot go just wide.
GOAL
Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd
Kyle Owens gets the final touch inside the area with with a header to level at Ballycastle Road on 53 minutes inside a packed goalmouth after a throw-in - his third goal of the season, although there was a hint of a deflection.
This just minutes after the Sky Blues lost striker Johnny McMurray through injury. Kevin Braniff his replacement.
CLOSE!
Crusaders 1-0 Cliftonville
Declan Caddell misses a great chance to extend the Crues' lead, firing a shot across the face of goal from the edge of the six-yard box.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Darren McCauley's inswinging free-kick is met by the head of Stephen O'Donnell but his header is off target.
Glentoran 1-1 Linfield
Watch: Curtis Allen score Glentoran's equaliser
Glentoran 1-1 Linfield (HT)
Here is how Glentoran equalised just before half-time against champions Linfield.
Watch: Jamie McGonigle gives Coleraine the lead
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena United (HT)
Jamie McGonigle gives Coleraine the lead five minutes from the interval.
How they stand at half-time
GOAL
Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd
Jamie McGonigle latches onto a long ball and fires past Ross Glendinning to put the league leaders in front at Ballycastle Road in the 40th minute.
A cool composed finish from the striker for his 10th goal of the season.
Stephen O'Donnell had previously headed off target after being left unmarked.
GOAL
Glentoran 1-1 Linfield
Former Linfield striker Curtis Allen scores from close-range for Glentoran after James Knowles plays a free-kick into the danger area.
It's an equaliser which came out of the blue really - and is Allen's eighth goal of the season.
Linfield will feel they should have cut it out before the ball fell for Allen right in front of goal.
CLOSE!
Coleraine 0-0 Ballymena Utd
Kyle Owens heads just wide from a corner for Ballymena. Then Chris Johns is down quickly to deny Conor McCloskey as he bore down on goal.
Blood and thunder stuff at Ballycastle Road. Ballymena proving more than a match for the leaders at the moment.