Irish Premiership: As it happened

Well, that's it from a dramatic afternoon of Boxing Day Premiership action as Crusaders closed to within four points of leaders Coleraine, with a match in hand, thanks to a 2-0 triumph over Cliftonville, who remain fifth.

The Bannsiders were held to a 1-1 draw by derby rivals Ballymena, while Glenavon stayed right in touch at the top courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Warrenpoint.

Champions Linfield are now 15 points adrift of top spot in fourth position, as Glentoran ended their long wait for a Boxing Day win over the Blues at the Oval, 2-1 the scoreline.

The win for Gary Haveron's outfit moved them back above Ballymena into sixth place in the league standings.

Ards got the better of Carrick Rangers 1-0 and Dungannon piled more misery on Ballinamallard with a 1-0 victory at Ferney Park.

Keep an eye out for all the goals from all the matches appearing tonight on the BBC Sport NI website and join us again on Saturday for another helping of festive Premiership action as Linfield host Crusaders, Cliftonville entertain Coleraine and Ballymena are at home to Glenavon.