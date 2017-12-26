Gavin Whyte celebrates scoring for Crusaders

Irish Premiership: As it happened

Summary

  1. Ards 1-0 Carrick Rangers
  2. Ballinamallard Utd 0-1 Dungannon Sw
  3. Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena United
  4. Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville
  5. Glenavon 1-0 Warrenpoint Town
  6. Glentoran 2-1 Linfield

Live Reporting

By Richard Petrie and Lyle Jackson

All times stated are UK

The final whistle

Well, that's it from a dramatic afternoon of Boxing Day Premiership action as Crusaders closed to within four points of leaders Coleraine, with a match in hand, thanks to a 2-0 triumph over Cliftonville, who remain fifth.

The Bannsiders were held to a 1-1 draw by derby rivals Ballymena, while Glenavon stayed right in touch at the top courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Warrenpoint.

Champions Linfield are now 15 points adrift of top spot in fourth position, as Glentoran ended their long wait for a Boxing Day win over the Blues at the Oval, 2-1 the scoreline.

The win for Gary Haveron's outfit moved them back above Ballymena into sixth place in the league standings.

Ards got the better of Carrick Rangers 1-0 and Dungannon piled more misery on Ballinamallard with a 1-0 victory at Ferney Park.

Keep an eye out for all the goals from all the matches appearing tonight on the BBC Sport NI website and join us again on Saturday for another helping of festive Premiership action as Linfield host Crusaders, Cliftonville entertain Coleraine and Ballymena are at home to Glenavon.

I think Curtis Allen enjoyed that one...

Glentoran 2-1 Linfield

What they said

Glentoran 2-1 Linfield

I'm hugely, hugely disappointed. We felt we were on top for most of the game and we created the better chances but if you don't take your chances you don't win games. We weren't good enough on the day - the facts don't lie, we lost the game."

David HealyLinfield manager

What they said

Glenavon 1-0 Warrenpoint Town

It was tough - Warrenpoint matched us for fight and effort but we just had that wee bit of extra quality I think. If you had asked us if we would have taken a 1-0 win at home before the game we would have taken it.

Paul MillarGlenavon assistant manager

What they said

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd

On the balance of play, if we had won it, I don't think anyone could have said we didn't deserve it. We were the better side in the first half but Coleraine took their opportunity. We played fantastically well and there was plenty of goalmouth action. We had a few chances at the end, with Kevin Braniff going agonisingly close. At the other end, Jim Ervin was immense. He marshalled the back four really well.

David JeffreyBallymena United manager

Irish Premiership - top six

Irish Premiership table
BBC Sport
Top half of the Irish Premiership table

Irish Premiership - bottom six

Irish Premiership table
BBC Sport
Irish Premiership table

What they said

Glentoran 2-1 Linfield

This means everything. Our results have been poor lately and it is far, far too long since we beat Linfield at the Oval on Boxing Day. To come from behind to beat Linfield with the fans right behind us is fantastic. It's the best feeling I've had since I was a manager.

Gary HaveronGlentoran manager

What they said

Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville

This was a massive win for us to stay involved in the title race. It's important that we got the three points and I thought we deserved to win even though Cliftonville made it tough for us. We were happy to keep a clean sheet too. Gavin (Whyte) has been superb this season and is probably the best player in the league at the moment.

Sean WardCrusaders player

What they said

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd

It was a typical Boxing Day derby - a great game and a monster crowd, which was good to see. It was a real end-to-end match and a good finish by Jamie. Ballymena got back into it and that gave them a lift.

Oran KearneyColeraine manager

Full-time scores

Irish Prem FT
BBC Sport NI

FULL-TIME

Ballinamallard Utd 0-1 Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon take the win over basement side Ballinamallard.

FULL-TIME

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd

Leaders Coleraine see their lead at the top cut to four points after they are held to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling end-to-end derby encounter at Ballycastle Road.

A breathless pulsating Christmas cracker ends in a share of the spoils.

FULL-TIME

Glentoran 2-1 Linfield

Late drama at the Oval as Glentoran snatch a stoppage-time winner against champions Linfield.

It's the first time the Blues have lost in 14 away matches against the Glens.

Linfield thought they had salvaged a point right at the end but Mark Haughey's effort was ruled out.

Glentoran had taken just one point from their previous four matches and looked in trouble when Cameron Stewart shot Linfield into the lead.

But two goals from Allen has the Glens fans celebrating as if they'd won the league!

FULL-TIME

Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville

Gavin Whyte's double gives Crusaders the Boxing Day derby bragging rights.

A second defeat in a row for Cliftonville while Crusaders extend their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions, 15 of those wins.

RED CARD

Glentoran 2-1 Linfield

Glentoran will have to see out the remaining seconds with 10 men as Dylan Davidson is sent off for a second yellow card.

FULL-TIME

Glenavon 1-0 Warrenpoint Town

Rhys Marshall's first-half goal proves enough to keep Glenavon right in touch with the two teams above them,

GOAL

Glentoran 2-1 Linfield

Linfield are stunned as Glentoran take the lead in stoppage-time at the Oval.

It looks like a second goal for former Linfield man Curtis Allen as he steered Robbie McDaid's effort into the net.

Curtis Allen scores a late winner for Glentoran

FULL-TIME

Ards 1-0 Carrick Rangers

Scott Davidson's 30th-minute goal decides matters on the Clandeboye Road.

GOAL

Crusaders 2-0 Cliftonville

Gavin Whyte bags his second in the first minute of added time to surely seal the three points for Crusaders!

The goal comes from a counter-attack as Whyte bursts clear and gets the better of Brian Neeson in a one-on-one situation.

As it stands, the Crues will move to within four points of leaders Coleraine with a match in hand.

Crusaders Gavin Whyte makes it 2-0 at Seaview

CLOSE!

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd

Aaron Traynor's sizzling 35-yard shot is just off-target, then Jamie McGonigle is denied by Ross Glendinning. You can't take your eyes off this one for a minute!

CLOSE!

Glentoran 1-1 Linfield

Linfield are looking for a late winner at the Oval where they are unbeaten in 13 visits - but defender Josh Robinson directs a header wide from a corner.

Seconds later Ross Clarke scoops a great chance over for the Blues - should have hit the target.

GOAL

Ballinamallard Utd 0-1 Dungannon Swifts

David Armstrong gives Dungannon the lead with 10 minutes remaining at Ferney Park.

The central defender heads home after Chris Hegarty's cross was headed across goal by Peter McMahon.

CLOSE!

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd

Darren McCauley's right-wing cross is met by Eoin Bradley but his attempt goes agonisingly wide. Almost a dream return for Bradley.

SUBSTITUTION

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd

Eoin Bradley marks his return to action after injury as he comes on as a substitute.

Eoin Bradley
Press Eye
Eoin Bradley

Goal action: Kyle Owens scores for Ballymena

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena United (L)

Kyle Owens brings Ballymena level in the match away to leaders Coleraine.

Kyle Owens heads Ballymena United level at Coleraine

YELLOW CARD

Glentoran 1-1 Linfield

Mark Stafford of Linfield and Glentoran's Dylan Davidson are booked.

Things were threatening to boil over for a while, with players reacting to a tackle by defender Stafford.

It's Raining

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd

The rain is pouring down and the wind is getting up at Ballycastle Road.

It's a full blooded extremely competitive festive derby here with both sides going at it full tilt. No quarter asked ot given.

Can anyone find a winner? 25 minutes left to find out....

GREAT SAVE!

Glentoran 1-1 Linfield

Mark Stafford's header from a corner is superbly saved by Elliott Morris, putting ball behind for a corner.

Linfield are building up a head of steam here - just before the save Stephen Lowry saw a shot go just wide.

GOAL

Coleraine 1-1 Ballymena Utd

Kyle Owens gets the final touch inside the area with with a header to level at Ballycastle Road on 53 minutes inside a packed goalmouth after a throw-in - his third goal of the season, although there was a hint of a deflection.

This just minutes after the Sky Blues lost striker Johnny McMurray through injury. Kevin Braniff his replacement.

CLOSE!

Crusaders 1-0 Cliftonville

Declan Caddell misses a great chance to extend the Crues' lead, firing a shot across the face of goal from the edge of the six-yard box.

CLOSE!

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd

Darren McCauley's inswinging free-kick is met by the head of Stephen O'Donnell but his header is off target.

'Heads I win...'

Glentoran 1-1 Linfield

Glentoran's Callum Birney in action against Linfield's Andrew Waterworth
Inpho
Glentoran's Callum Birney in aerial action against Linfield's Andrew Waterworth

Puzzled looks

Watch: Curtis Allen score Glentoran's equaliser

Glentoran 1-1 Linfield (HT)

Here is how Glentoran equalised just before half-time against champions Linfield.

Curtis Allen levels it for Glentoran at The Oval

Watch: Jamie McGonigle gives Coleraine the lead

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena United (HT)

Jamie McGonigle gives Coleraine the lead five minutes from the interval.

Jamie McGonigle puts the Bannsiders into the lead

How they stand at half-time

Irish Premiership HT scores
BBC Sport NI

GOAL

Coleraine 1-0 Ballymena Utd

Jamie McGonigle latches onto a long ball and fires past Ross Glendinning to put the league leaders in front at Ballycastle Road in the 40th minute.

A cool composed finish from the striker for his 10th goal of the season.

Stephen O'Donnell had previously headed off target after being left unmarked.

GOAL

Glentoran 1-1 Linfield

Former Linfield striker Curtis Allen scores from close-range for Glentoran after James Knowles plays a free-kick into the danger area.

It's an equaliser which came out of the blue really - and is Allen's eighth goal of the season.

Linfield will feel they should have cut it out before the ball fell for Allen right in front of goal.

CLOSE!

Coleraine 0-0 Ballymena Utd

Kyle Owens heads just wide from a corner for Ballymena. Then Chris Johns is down quickly to deny Conor McCloskey as he bore down on goal.

Blood and thunder stuff at Ballycastle Road. Ballymena proving more than a match for the leaders at the moment.

