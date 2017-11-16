Tuesday's non league action
All matches kick-off at 19:45 GMT
National League
Bromley v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey
Eastleigh v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Solent
Leyton Orient v Chester - BBC Radio London
Sutton United v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon
Woking v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Surrey
Wrexham v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Wales
National League North
AFC Telford United v Tamworth - BBC Radio Shropshire
Kidderminster Harriers v North Ferriby United - BBC Hereford & Worcester