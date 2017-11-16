Tuesday's non league action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available on this page

All matches kick-off at 19:45 GMT

National League

Bromley v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey

Eastleigh v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Solent

Leyton Orient v Chester - BBC Radio London

Sutton United v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

Woking v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Surrey

Wrexham v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Wales

National League North

AFC Telford United v Tamworth - BBC Radio Shropshire

Kidderminster Harriers v North Ferriby United - BBC Hereford & Worcester

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top