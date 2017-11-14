Saturday's non-league football

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available on this page...

All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

National League

AFC Fylde v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

Eastleigh v Barrow - BBC Radio Solent

Hartlepool United v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey

Leyton Orient v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Kent

Woking v Maidenhead United - BBC Surrey

Wrexham v Ebbsfleet - BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Kent

National League North

AFC Telford United v Alfreton Town - BBC Radio Shropshire

Harrogate Town v Boston United - BBC Radio York

York City v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

Southern Premier League

Hereford FC v Hitchin Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

Article Reactions

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top