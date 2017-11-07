Moyes given Hammers job - reaction

The gamble is huge for West Ham's owners.

These are not happy times for the Hammers. The move to London Stadium has not been the golden ticket Gold and Sullivan had hoped for.

The cavernous arena is not a natural home for football and carries none of the hemmed-in hostility and atmosphere of wonderful old Upton Park.

West Ham's fans are unhappy with the club's hierarchy for making the move - although it was seen as a cost-effective way to push the Hammers on to the next financial and football level.

The period of adjustment was always going to be difficult, but the stadium cannot be used eternally as an excuse for poor performances.

West Ham's recent transfer market record has also been poor, with £24m Marko Arnautovic a flop so far and the owners getting into an unsavoury public spat with Sporting Lisbon over the failed bid for midfielder William Carvalho.

For all of these reasons, Gold and Sullivan need their choice of Moyes to work out.