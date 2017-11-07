Moyes given Hammers job - reaction

These are not happy times for the Hammers. The move to London Stadium has not been the golden ticket Gold and Sullivan had hoped for.
The cavernous arena is not a natural home for football and carries none of the hemmed-in hostility and atmosphere of wonderful old Upton Park.
West Ham's fans are unhappy with the club's hierarchy for making the move - although it was seen as a cost-effective way to push the Hammers on to the next financial and football level.
The period of adjustment was always going to be difficult, but the stadium cannot be used eternally as an excuse for poor performances.
West Ham's recent transfer market record has also been poor, with £24m Marko Arnautovic a flop so far and the owners getting into an unsavoury public spat with Sporting Lisbon over the failed bid for midfielder William Carvalho.
For all of these reasons, Gold and Sullivan need their choice of Moyes to work out.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Abdul Sattar: Moyes was good at Everton and West ham are a decent team too but not much organised, PL is much more competitive now.
David Melton: Moyes record since leaving Everton does not make good reading. Good luck on that one West Ham.
Jessica Bath: not my first choice, but he will win over WH fans with wins, good changes (bringing in young players) and better fitness levels
Winning percentages
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Bill Sales: Uninspiring choice, shows lack of ambition and unwillingness to spend. However nothing we can do but just give our full support.
Richard Burnett: He'll keep us up and hopefully give the squad a wake up call. Beyond that? We'll see.
Steve C: Terrible, terrible decision that shows a lack of ambition and imagination. Rewarding failure.
Career in numbers
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Tom Elwin: Not the man I wanted, but we have got to give Moyes a chance, get behind him in the same way we supported Slav.
Stewart: West Ham's decision to hire David Moyes makes no sense - he's not the man to keep them up, or take them forward.
33_WHUFC: Not my first choice but the team need to be fitter, disciplined and organised. This season is about avoiding relegation now.
In 2013, David Moyes signed a contract at Manchester United until
2019.
In that time the Scot has managed them, Real Sociedad, Sunderland
and now West Ham - and we're not even out of 2018 yet.
A potted history of Moyes
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Having started his managerial career at Preston North End, Moyes moved to Everton in 2002 and in 11 full seasons with the Toffees, his side finished in the top eight nine times. He was also voted LMA manager of the year three times.
Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United boss on his fellow Scot's recommendation when he retired after a 26 years in charge at Old Trafford.
He signed a six-year deal with the then Premier League champions in 2013, but was sacked 10 months later with United seventh in the table.
Moyes went out to Spain to manage Real Sociedad but was sacked by the La Liga club after a year in charge in November 2015.
He then took over at Sunderland in July 2016 before quitting in May 2017 after the Blacks Cats were relegated, having finished bottom of the Premier League.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Come on then, Hammers fans. What do you think of your new manager? Where do you think he'll take you? Did you want Bilic to go?
Get in touch with all your thoughts via Twitter on #bbcfootball.
From the beginning...
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
In case you've been hidden under a rock for the last few days, here's how the managerial switch came about.
Slaven Bilic's time as West Ham manager looked to be over after Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Liverpool.
By Sunday, they had dropped into the relegation zone after Everton's win against Watford.
Monday came, and it was announced Bilic had been sacked.
David Moyes, who has been out of work since he resigned from Sunderland in May, flew in to London to hold talks and now he's back in the game.
'Fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm'
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Here's what West Ham's joint-chairman David Sullivan said about the appointment of David Moyes:
“This is a unique position for David Gold and myself -
it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have
appointed a new manager during the season.
“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of
the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man
to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is
highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas,
organisation and enthusiasm.
“He proved with Everton that he has great
qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the
platform to display those qualities again.”
Live Reporting
By Caroline Chapman
All times stated are UK
Is it a gamble?
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
The gamble is huge for West Ham's owners.
These are not happy times for the Hammers. The move to London Stadium has not been the golden ticket Gold and Sullivan had hoped for.
The cavernous arena is not a natural home for football and carries none of the hemmed-in hostility and atmosphere of wonderful old Upton Park.
West Ham's fans are unhappy with the club's hierarchy for making the move - although it was seen as a cost-effective way to push the Hammers on to the next financial and football level.
The period of adjustment was always going to be difficult, but the stadium cannot be used eternally as an excuse for poor performances.
West Ham's recent transfer market record has also been poor, with £24m Marko Arnautovic a flop so far and the owners getting into an unsavoury public spat with Sporting Lisbon over the failed bid for midfielder William Carvalho.
For all of these reasons, Gold and Sullivan need their choice of Moyes to work out.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Abdul Sattar: Moyes was good at Everton and West ham are a decent team too but not much organised, PL is much more competitive now.
David Melton: Moyes record since leaving Everton does not make good reading. Good luck on that one West Ham.
Jessica Bath: not my first choice, but he will win over WH fans with wins, good changes (bringing in young players) and better fitness levels
Winning percentages
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Bill Sales: Uninspiring choice, shows lack of ambition and unwillingness to spend. However nothing we can do but just give our full support.
Richard Burnett: He'll keep us up and hopefully give the squad a wake up call. Beyond that? We'll see.
Steve C: Terrible, terrible decision that shows a lack of ambition and imagination. Rewarding failure.
Career in numbers
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Tom Elwin: Not the man I wanted, but we have got to give Moyes a chance, get behind him in the same way we supported Slav.
Stewart: West Ham's decision to hire David Moyes makes no sense - he's not the man to keep them up, or take them forward.
33_WHUFC: Not my first choice but the team need to be fitter, disciplined and organised. This season is about avoiding relegation now.
Five years is a long time in football...
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
In 2013, David Moyes signed a contract at Manchester United until 2019.
In that time the Scot has managed them, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and now West Ham - and we're not even out of 2018 yet.
A potted history of Moyes
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Having started his managerial career at Preston North End, Moyes moved to Everton in 2002 and in 11 full seasons with the Toffees, his side finished in the top eight nine times. He was also voted LMA manager of the year three times.
Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United boss on his fellow Scot's recommendation when he retired after a 26 years in charge at Old Trafford.
He signed a six-year deal with the then Premier League champions in 2013, but was sacked 10 months later with United seventh in the table.
Moyes went out to Spain to manage Real Sociedad but was sacked by the La Liga club after a year in charge in November 2015.
He then took over at Sunderland in July 2016 before quitting in May 2017 after the Blacks Cats were relegated, having finished bottom of the Premier League.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Come on then, Hammers fans. What do you think of your new manager? Where do you think he'll take you? Did you want Bilic to go?
Get in touch with all your thoughts via Twitter on #bbcfootball.
From the beginning...
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
In case you've been hidden under a rock for the last few days, here's how the managerial switch came about.
Slaven Bilic's time as West Ham manager looked to be over after Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Liverpool.
By Sunday, they had dropped into the relegation zone after Everton's win against Watford.
Monday came, and it was announced Bilic had been sacked.
David Moyes, who has been out of work since he resigned from Sunderland in May, flew in to London to hold talks and now he's back in the game.
'Fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm'
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Here's what West Ham's joint-chairman David Sullivan said about the appointment of David Moyes:
“This is a unique position for David Gold and myself - it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season.
“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the Club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.
“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a Club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”
West Ham announce Moyes
App users may need to select 'view more' to see this content
Moyes appointed West Ham manager
Guess who's back...