Irish Premiership: Live text & Audio
Summary
- Carrick Rangers 0-0 Warrenpoint Town (L)
- Cliftonville 1-0 Ballinamallard United (J. Donnelly) (L)
- Dundee United 1-2 Crusaders (Fyvie, Cushley,Whyte) (L)
Live Reporting
By Alvin McCaig
All times stated are UK
GOAL
Dundee Utd 1-2 Crusaders
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-0 Ballinmallard Utd
That was quick! Jay Donnelly rifles in from Chris Curran's corner to give the Reds a third minute lead. It's a 12th goal for the forward this season. Indeed, it could have been quicker for keeper Richard Brush had already kept out two efforts from Joe Gormley. Nightmare start for the basement boys!
Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town
Team news
Cliftonville v Ballinamallard United
Reds manager Barry Gray goes with an unchanged side and it's no surprise as his in-form side go for a sixth league victory in seven games. The visitors have chalked up just one win in 14 matches and they start as massive underdogs at Solitude.
GOAL
Dundee Utd 1-1 Crusaders
David Cushley heads in an equaliser for the Crues.
Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town
GOAL
Dundee Utd 1-0 Crusaders
Fraser Fyvie hits the top corner from 25 yards to the put the Scots in front on 55 minutes in the Scottish Challenge Cup quarter-final.
Team news
Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town
Carrick make four changes from last Saturday's defeat at Cliftonville with Aaron Smyth, Denver Gage, Eamon McAllister and Mark Surgenor returning. Warrenpoint boss Matthew Tipton replaces Liam McKenna and Conan McGrandles with Jordan Dane and Sean Mackle.
Blues title hopes hit by Ballymena defeat
Ballymena United 2-1 Linfield (Friday)
Linfield's hopes of retaining the Irish Premiership title suffer a blow as Ballymena United come from behind to earn a 2-1 win over the Blues at the Showgrounds.
Robert Garrett put Linfield ahead in the first half but Conor McCloskey levelled with a free-kick before Johnny McMurray's stunning volleyed winner.
Watch the highlights here
Cliftonville v Ballinamallard Utd
Cliftonville v Ballinamallard Utd
Focus on the bottom boys
Just two games for us today - a programme depleted by international call-ups along with Friday night's cracker which saw Ballymena beat Linfield. There's also Crusaders in Scottish Challenge Cup action against Dundee United. It was 0-0 at the break and we'll keep an eye on that quarter-final at Tannadice.
It's a big day at the foot of the Premiership with the three teams propping up the rest taking to the field. Ballinamallard are looking up at everyone else and they face a tough task against a Cliftonville side that has won five of their last six league matches.
Carrick Rangers host Warrenpoint Town in a basement battle at the Belfast Loughshore Arena. Just one point separates the sides and this could prove to be a pivotal day in the relegation picture come the end of the season.
We'll have all the build-up, action and reaction so stay with us for all you need on a Saturday afternoon of Irish League football.