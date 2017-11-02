Premier League build-up & England squad announcement
Summary
- Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho one of eight Premier League news conferences
- England name squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil at 14:00 GMT
- Debutants Tammy Abraham, Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be included
- Arsenal and Everton in Europa League action on Thursday
Clement credits Chelsea
Swansea v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Swansea City
More from Swansea boss Paul Clement on Tammy Abraham's England call-up:
“It’s possible he could have stayed at Chelsea and not had so much game time. Who’s to know?
“He’s not our player, he’s Chelsea’s player. All the people at Chelsea can be very happy with the years of work and development they put in with Tammy since he was eight or nine years old.
“He’s been here four months, five months, but a young player at Chelsea for years. That’s where the work has been done.”
England turn to Abraham
England squad announcement
Here's more on England's new addition Tammy Abraham, the 20-year-old Camberwell-born forward on loan at Swansea from Chelsea.
Abraham, who has played for England at U19, U19 and U20 level, had the chance to represent his father's country of birth, Nigeria and held talks recently with Nigerian Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick.
This term he has scored five times in 13 appearances for the Swans, including a brace in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield (pictured). Last season he was on loan at Championship side Bristol City and scored 26 times for the Robins.
Van La Parra fit for Huddersfield
Huddersfield v West Brom (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)
Huddersfield Town
Some injury news from Huddersfield boss David Wagner as his 13th-placed team seek a fourth victory of their first Premier League campaign.
"We have no new injury concerns; we’ve had a good training week and there’s lots of competitions for places," the 46-year-old German coach says.
"Rajiv van La Parra is fully fit; he had some groin problems but we took him off early enough to make sure he’s OK. We are happy that Steve Mounie is back but he isn’t at the fitness level he was at before. The international break will help him."
We asked for your thoughts on who should be in the England squad. The full pack will be announced at 14:00 GMT.
Richard Gibbs: How much longer can Southgate ignore Lewis Dunk? He has been the stand- out English centre back in the PL this season.
Rob Easton: Hoping to see Ashley Young in the England squad again! On form, he's the best left wing back we have at the moment.
Paul: Winks will start. He is starting to look a lot like Modric did when he first arrived at Spurs. Hopefully he turns out as good
Bony '50-50' for Swansea
Swansea v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Swansea City
Swansea boss Paul Clement has given an injury update for his squad.
"Wilfried Bony is close," he said. "I would rate him at 50/50 to be involved in the squad.
"The time that he’s missed, and with this being his second injury, we don’t want to risk it too much. But also we want him back as quickly as possible.
"A lot of responsibility is on Tammy’s shoulders at the moment. We need other players to help. With Wilfried in the team we have a better opportunity of doing that."
Wood returns for Burnley
Southampton v Burnley (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Sean Dyche has arrived at his news conference and confirmed Chris Wood is back in contention for Burnley this weekend.
The New Zealand striker missed out on Monday night's 1-0 win over Newcastle with a hamstring injury he picked up in the defeat at Manchester City.
Brighton news conference coming up
Swansea v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Brighton are making steady progress in their first Premier League campaign, sitting in 12th place on 12 points, having scored three times in beating both West Brom and West Ham.
Following last weekend's 1-1 draw with fellow south coast outfit Southampton they travel to Swansea on Saturday and we'll hear from Chris Hughton shortly. Sorry to see his goatee beard has gone, maybe he'll conjure something for "Movember."
Gray signs new Leicester deal
Stoke v Leicester (Saturday, 12:30 GMT)
Some early news from the Foxes' camp.
Leicester winger Demarai Gray has signed a new four-year contract.
The 21-year-old scored in their victory over Everton last weekend.
Puel kick-starts Leicester's season
Stoke v Leicester (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Claude Puel started life as Leicester manager in the best possible way - with a convincing win over Everton.
His next challenge is a trip to Stoke, who sit three places and one point behind them in the table.
The Potters have never beaten Leicester at home in the Premier League in three attempts.
Puel is due to speak to the media soon. Last week he was asked about rugby union and Richard III, so we're not quite sure where it's going to go this week.
'It is just one game'
Chelsea v Man Utd (Sunday, 16:30 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Jose Mourinho insists it is "not a big thing" to go back to Chelsea, where he won three Premier League titles.
"It is normal," he says. "It is football life. One day you are in one club, the next day you are in another. It is a big match, a match between top teams in country. From an emotional point of view? it is just one game.
"I played there with Inter, twice with Man Utd. I have to admit it is a little bit different. In the end, I want to win like I did with Inter. It is just one more day. In a couple of years it will be more natural. In four or five years no-one will remember I was manager.
"It is a big match because they are champions."
Clement not involved in Abraham decision
England squad announcement
Swansea City
"I think he’ll cope well," Swansea boss Paul Clement said of Tammy Abraham.
"He’s a confident young man. He needs to take it in his stride and stay grounded.
"I wasn't involved in any discussion with Tammy about who he wanted to player for.
"I saw one report that I'd told him who to play for- that's complete nonsense."
England squad announcement
Abraham 'picked on merit'
England squad announcement
Swansea City
Swansea boss Paul Clement has given his reaction to Tammy Abraham's England call-up.
The Chelsea forward is on loan with the Swans this season.
"It’s very pleasing news to see someone we’ve brought to the club on loan rewarded with his first call-up," said Clement.
"His all-round game is developing, including back-to-goal and defensive positioning.
Is he ready for international football?
"We’ll have to see. Every level he’s played at he’s contributed. And now he’s got the next test. He’s been picked on merit and we wish him well."
Mourinho plays down style criticism
Chelsea v Man Utd (Sunday, 16:30 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho responds to criticism of his team's playing style - by making no comment.
"I don't want to comment. If I comment I will do a job that is not my job. Sometimes I feel like I should, then I cool down. I know that it is a different way of analysing things. Similar performances for some clubs are magic.
"An example of brilliant tactics and amazing attitude, for others the same performance becomes conservative and negative.
"As an example, Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1, Real Madrid 3-1. They didn't score against Manchester United. A bit of credit that my players deserve."
'Respect' for West Brom
Huddersfield v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield were well-beaten at Anfield last weekend. They now turn their attentions to a home game against West Brom, who have only won twice in the league since April.
“We have a lot of respect for West Brom but we have enough confidence in ourselves to be a competitor & have a chance to get a result," said Terriers boss David Wagner.
“Home form and home points are crucial in the Premier League. we would like this to continue consistently.
"We’ve shown we are competitors in the Premier League and we will try everything to be successful.”
Huddersfield are 13th in the table on 12 points, two ahead of the Baggies.
They've come a long way
Swansea v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Swansea manager Paul Clement is about to get going with his weekly news conference. His team are currently above the drop zone on goal difference after back-to-back league defeats.
They host Brighton on Saturday and these two sides haven’t met in a league fixture since the final day of the 2007-08 campaign in League One, with Swansea winning 1-0 at the Withdean Stadium.
BreakingThree debutants in England squad
News just in...
There are first call-ups to the England senior squad for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, 20, on-loan Crystal Palace midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 21, and on-loan Swansea striker Tammy Abraham, 20.
The full squad will be announced in an hour.
Dyche's destination
Southampton v Burnley (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Another week, another set of rumours linking Sean Dyche with a move away from Burnley.
Dyche's name is still being mentioned for the vacant Everton job, even after confirming last week there had been no approach from the Toffees.
Burnley travel to Southampton on Saturday and will move above sixth-place Liverpool with a win at St Mary's (at least until the Reds play West Ham in the late kick-off).
However, form is with the Saints. They have won their last four home matches against Burnley in all competitions.
Waiting for Jose
Chelsea v Man Utd (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It is fair to say Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge did not go particularly well last year.
Manchester United lost 4-0 to Chelsea and Mourinho became embroiled in a row with Antonio Conte over his celebrations, which the former Chelsea boss considered to be over the top.
He will be hoping for better luck on Sunday.
Mourinho will be talking about it shortly.
Hyde United, The Hitman and Muhammad Ali
Hyde United v MK Dons (Friday, 19:55 GMT)
Amazing FA Cup-related Thursday fact for you: Muhammad Ali once turned up in Hyde.
Yes, THE Muhammad Ali. In Hyde, Greater Manchester.
We'll let BBC Sport's Neil Johnston tell you the tale.
The magic continues
Hyde United v MK Dons (Friday, 19:55 GMT)
It's that time of year again when the FA Cup gets in full swing.
The first round matches take place this weekend, and the BBC will be televising Hyde United v MK Dons.
Hyde, who play in Northern Premier League Division One North - the eighth tier of English football - have reached the first round for the first time since 1994.
They are one of only two sides left who began in the preliminary rounds.
All the details can be found here.
Jose Mourinho coming up
Chelsea v Man Utd (Sunday, 16:30 GMT)
Since berating his players for the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield, Jose Mourinho has seen his Manchester United side win three matches in succession, most recently a 2-0 Champions League victory against Benfica on Tuesday.
United are second in the Premier League, five points behind neighbours City, and visit fourth-placed current champions Chelsea - who are a further four points behind - on Sunday.
Chelsea thrashed United 4-0 in the corresponding fixture last season (pictured) and also beat them in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. The BBC's Simon Stone is at Carrington to hear what Mourinho will have to say today on facing his former club again.
England are going to test themselves against the top two ranked teams in the world, with matches against Germany on Friday, 10 November and Brazil four days later.
There were 12 England internationals in action in last night's superb three Champions League wins for English clubs, so the talent is there.
Who would you like to see feature in the two high-profile friendlies? Please let us know using the hashtag #bbcfootball
Premier League fixtures
All fixtures 15:00 GMT kick-off unless otherwise stated
Saturday
Stoke v Leicester (12:30 GMT)
Huddersfield v West Brom
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Swansea v Brighton
West Ham v Liverpool (17:30 GMT)
Sunday
Tottenham v Crystal Palace (12:00 GMT)
Manchester City v Arsenal (14:15 GMT)
Chelsea v Manchester United (16:30 GMT)
Everton v Watford (16:30 GMT)
Welcome back
Coming up next: Monsieurs Mourinho, Wagner, Clement, Dyche, Hughton. Puel, Pellegrino and Bilic talk all things Premier League.
That's all from the Champions League reaction, but we'll be back up and running at 12:00 GMT to bring you coverage of eight Premier League news conferences plus news on England's squad for their next two friendlies.
'I hope the club will stabilise'
Simon Grayson has issued a statement following his dismissal this week at Championship strugglers Sunderland.
The 47-year-old former Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston boss won just one league game as Sunderland manager after being appointed in June.
"Sunderland is a huge football club and whilst I am very disappointed not to be continuing as its manager, I hope that the club will stabilise and return the success and first-class football that the supporters and people of Sunderland deserve," he said.
A new-look Arsenal
Arsenal v Crvena Zvezda (20:05 GMT)
While Everton are scrambling to stay in the Europa League, Arsenal are one win away from the knockout stages.
The Gunners have won all three Group H games so far and will make it through if they win against Crvena Zvezda (more commonly known as Red Star Belgrade) on Thursday.
A draw will also be enough as long as Bate Borisov do not beat Cologne.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will continue to rotate his squad.
Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud are all likely to come in, with Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez rested.
"Do I need to win the next two? Probably'
Lyon v Everton (18:00 GMT)
David Unsworth wants the Everton job but his first two matches in temporary charge have not gone so well, with defeats against Chelsea and Leicester.
The former Everton defender, whose side are 18th in the Premier League and host Watford on Saturday, said: "Do I need to win the next two games? Probably.
"You have to get results, so we need to start winning. But that doesn't scare me. "I've not looked at the other names linked (for the managers position)... but whoever has been linked with the job, it won't surprise me because this is a wonderful club."
Everton heading out?
Lyon v Everton (18:00 GMT)
Everton remain in the bottom three in the Premier League and now their task is to stay in the Europa League.
The Toffees could be knocked out of the competition if they lose at Lyon tonight.
Defeat in the Group E game coupled with Atalanta avoiding defeat at Apollon Limassol would see them eliminated.
Caretake boss David Unsworth will be without Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane.
Keane has a foot injury and the other three have been rested.
The man himself sent some tweets following his record-breaking display in Naples.
Former England captain Gary Lineker sends his felicidades - or congratulations - to Manchester City's new record goalscorer.
Pinned to the top of the Manchester City twitter feed is this celebration of Sergio Aguero's new record as the club's top goalscorer.
Top of the pile
Here's Sergio Aguero at the top of the tree in terms of Manchester City goalscorers. The 29-year-old Argentine only joined the club in 2011.
'Everyone has to be so proud'
Napoli 2-4 Manchester City
Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say about Sergio Aguero after he became Manchester City's greatest ever goal-scorer.
"When one guy achieved that - big congratulations," said the City boss.
"What he's done for all his team-mates - he's a legend in the history of this club. Enjoy it. Everyone has to be so proud."
Throwback Thursday
All of this is sensational - especially the fourth official's placards for the shirt numbers.
Liverpool edge closer to last 16
Liverpool 3-0 Maribor
Liverpool also moved closer towards the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2008-09 with a 3-0 victory over Maribor.
Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge were on the scoresheet for the Reds, who are top of Group E with eight points from their four games so far.
The only negative from the evening was Georginio Wijnaldum's injury.
The midfielder needs a scan on his ankle and is doubtful for Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham.
Reaction from Spain
Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid
"All the alarm bells go off" is the basic gist of the Marca sports lead as the holders are humbled by Tottenham at Wembley.
"Nightmare at Wembley" is the AS headline.
Mundo Deportivo's "Review of Madrid" concludes that Real "fell with a crash."
'Everyone around Europe will have seen'
Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was unsurprisingly in jubilant mood after the thrilling win over Real Madrid but admitted that trophies had to be won to back up their impressive form.
"It's something that everyone around Europe will have seen," the Argentine said. "Tottenham is a big team; we're playing at Wembley in front of 80,000 people and these are really historic occasions.
"We now belong in and among the best, not only in England but in Europe, and results like this help people to see that this is where we are going.
"Right now, we're very proud. But this means nothing if at the end of the season we haven't won a trophy."
'Knew we'd win'
Spurs fan Chas Hodges, one half of legendary duo Chas and Dave, who wrote all the Spurs Cup final songs from the 80's, saw it all coming at Wembley last night.