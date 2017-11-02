Premier League build-up & England squad announcement

More from Swansea boss Paul Clement on Tammy Abraham's England call-up:

“It’s possible he could have stayed at Chelsea and not had so much game time. Who’s to know?

“He’s not our player, he’s Chelsea’s player. All the people at Chelsea can be very happy with the years of work and development they put in with Tammy since he was eight or nine years old.

“He’s been here four months, five months, but a young player at Chelsea for years. That’s where the work has been done.”