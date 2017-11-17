2018 World Cup draw

Summary
- Pot 1: Russia (hosts), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
- Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Columbia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia
- Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran
- Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia
- Russia qualify as hosts of the tournament and automatically entered into Pot 1
- Former England striker Gary Lineker to conduct the draw
- Draw to be made at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia
- The World Cup finals begins on 14 June 2018