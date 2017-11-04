Professor X v Magneto KITT v KARR (old Knight Rider and revived series) Rain v umbrellas Long-time adversaries who we never bore of seeing duelling against each other. Add Bayern v Dortmund to that. has a great billing: 1st v 2nd (prior to Saturday's games) Bayern have won six of the last eight Bundesliga titles; Dortmund have won the other two. Aubameyang v Lewandowski Anyway, we're going to kick off over at the Signal Iduna Park in a bit - will leaders Bayern break the yellow wall?
Live Reporting
By Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Bundesliga hits turbo boost
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (17:30 GMT)
Professor X v Magneto
KITT v KARR (old Knight Rider and revived series)
Rain v umbrellas
Long-time adversaries who we never bore of seeing duelling against each other.
Add Bayern v Dortmund to that.
Der Klassiker has a great billing:
1st v 2nd (prior to Saturday's games)
Bayern have won six of the last eight Bundesliga titles; Dortmund have won the other two.
Aubameyang v Lewandowski
Anyway, we're going to kick off over at the Signal Iduna Park in a bit - will leaders Bayern break the yellow wall?