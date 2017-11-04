Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Getty Images The Hoff and his car KITT had battles against KARR

Professor X v Magneto

KITT v KARR (old Knight Rider and revived series)

Rain v umbrellas

Long-time adversaries who we never bore of seeing duelling against each other.

Add Bayern v Dortmund to that.

Der Klassiker has a great billing:

1st v 2nd (prior to Saturday's games)

Bayern have won six of the last eight Bundesliga titles; Dortmund have won the other two.

Aubameyang v Lewandowski

Anyway, we're going to kick off over at the Signal Iduna Park in a bit - will leaders Bayern break the yellow wall?