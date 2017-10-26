Rangers sack manager Caixinha - live text

Perhaps the writing was already on the wall for Pedro Caixinha but, as he served his one-match touchline ban in the Ibrox main stand last night, he must have looked on in horror as his team squandered a 1-0 lead in injury time against Kilmarnock.
First, Rangers won a penalty, but then had midfielder Ryan Jack sent off for a tussle with former Gers defender Kirk Broadfoot. Worse - much worse - was to follow as Daniel Candeias's penalty was saved by Jamie MacDonald in the Killie goal, and the visitors moved to the other end to register a 95th-minute leveller. The scorer? Chris Burke, a former Ibrox winger.
So, was it a series of bad luck for Caixinha, or did the team's failure to see out a home win against the league's bottom team signal major problems?
Caixinha's proclamation
When he was appointed in March, Caixinha described taking up the managerial reins at Ibrox as "a great honour".
"This club has a great history and
tradition and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Rangers
managers like Walter Smith, Graeme Souness and Jock Wallace," he said after being released by his Qatari club Al-Gharafa.
"Rangers
is a name that is known worldwide and I am looking forward to forging a positive
relationship with supporters and meeting the playing squad and staff at the
club.
"I know
there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I will do all
I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team."
Murty in temporary charge
Rangers coach Graeme Murty has been appointed caretaker manager of the Light Blues while a more permanent successor to Pedro Caixinha is found.
Murty's last involvement in the front line was back in March when, again in an interim role, he guided Rangers to a 1-1 away draw with Celtic, while new boss Caixinha watched from the stand.
Shortest managerial reign at Ibrox...
Caixinha's Ibrox reign was 229 days long, making him the shortest serving permanent manager in the club's history.
Paul Le Guen lasted 240 days...
Who has left Ibrox?
Caixinha's backrom staff - assistant Helder Baptista, and coaches Pedro Malta and Jose Belman - also leave the club with immediate effect.
The club currently sit fourth in the Premiership, eight points behind leaders Celtic.
Rangers sack Caixinha
Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha and his backroom staff.
The Ibrox club called a board meeting on Thursday, after Rangers had slipped to fourth in the Premiership.
Caixinha was appointed in March, winning 14 of his 26 games in charge.
