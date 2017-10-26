Rangers sack manager Caixinha - live text

Perhaps the writing was already on the wall for Pedro Caixinha but, as he served his one-match touchline ban in the Ibrox main stand last night, he must have looked on in horror as his team squandered a 1-0 lead in injury time against Kilmarnock.

First, Rangers won a penalty, but then had midfielder Ryan Jack sent off for a tussle with former Gers defender Kirk Broadfoot. Worse - much worse - was to follow as Daniel Candeias's penalty was saved by Jamie MacDonald in the Killie goal, and the visitors moved to the other end to register a 95th-minute leveller. The scorer? Chris Burke, a former Ibrox winger.

So, was it a series of bad luck for Caixinha, or did the team's failure to see out a home win against the league's bottom team signal major problems?