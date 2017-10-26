Premier League news conferences

Burnley manager Sean Dyche due to speak at 12:30 BST
Crystal Palace, Huddersfield, Swansea, Arsenal and Watford to follow
Coming up...
At 13:00 BST, we're due to hear the thoughts of Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, Huddersfield boss David Wagner, Swansea's Paul Clement and Arsene Wenger - once he's done his turn at the Arsenal AGM.
Watford boss Marco Silva will follow at around 13:30 BST.
First up...
Burnley v Newcastle (Monday, 12:30 BST)
It's the so-called Ginger Mourinho - aka Sean Dyche.
The Burnley manager's name has been mentioned a lot this week, in relation to the vacant managerial positions at Leicester and Everton.
The Foxes have their man (welcome, Claude Puel) and David Unsworth has taken temporary charge of the Toffees, but was Dyche tempted by a move to another club?
He certainly seemed like a popular choice among both sets of fans.
Dyche is due to speak to the media at 12:30 BST, as his side prepare to face Newcastle on Monday.
Arsenal's AGM
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is among the speakers at the club's AGM, which started about an hour ago.
The future of chairman Sir Chips Keswick, owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh are being discussed.
Our sports correspondent Richard Conway is there (with leg ache, by the sound of it).
